Version: 18.x

On this page

Reference for the teleport_inference_policy Terraform resource Search using Ask AI Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_policy resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.

(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty. version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Required:

kinds (List of String) Kinds are session kinds matched by this policy, e.g., "ssh", "k8s", "db"

(List of String) Kinds are session kinds matched by this policy, e.g., "ssh", "k8s", "db" model (String) Model is the name of the InferenceModel resource to be used for summarization.

Optional:

filter (String) Filter is an optional filter expression using Teleport Predicate Language to select sessions for summarization. If it's empty, all sessions that match the list of kinds will be summarized using this model.