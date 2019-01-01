Reference for the teleport_inference_policy Terraform resource
This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_policy resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Optional
sub_kind(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.
version(String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
kinds(List of String) Kinds are session kinds matched by this policy, e.g., "ssh", "k8s", "db"
model(String) Model is the name of the
InferenceModelresource to be used for summarization.
Optional:
filter(String) Filter is an optional filter expression using Teleport Predicate Language to select sessions for summarization. If it's empty, all sessions that match the list of kinds will be summarized using this model.
