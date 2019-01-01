Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_inference_policy Terraform resource

Report an Issue

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_policy resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

Optional

  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.
  • version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

  • kinds (List of String) Kinds are session kinds matched by this policy, e.g., "ssh", "k8s", "db"
  • model (String) Model is the name of the InferenceModel resource to be used for summarization.

Optional:

  • filter (String) Filter is an optional filter expression using Teleport Predicate Language to select sessions for summarization. If it's empty, all sessions that match the list of kinds will be summarized using this model.