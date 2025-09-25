Reference for the teleport_user Terraform resource

resource "teleport_user" "example" { version = "v2" depends_on = [ teleport_role.example ] metadata = { name = "example" description = "Example Teleport User" expires = "2022-10-12T07:20:50Z" labels = { example = "yes" } } spec = { roles = [ "example" ] oidc_identities = [{ connector_id = "oidc1" username = "example" }] traits = { "logins1" = [ "example" ] "logins2" = [ "example" ] } github_identities = [{ connector_id = "github" username = "example" }] saml_identities = [{ connector_id = "example-saml" username = "example" }] } }