Reference for the teleport_role Terraform resource

resource "teleport_role" "example" { version = "v7" metadata = { name = "example" description = "Example Teleport Role" expires = "2022-10-12T07:20:51Z" labels = { example = "yes" } } spec = { options = { forward_agent = false max_session_ttl = "7m" ssh_port_forwarding = { remote = { enabled = false } local = { enabled = false } } client_idle_timeout = "1h" disconnect_expired_cert = true permit_x11_forwarding = false request_access = "optional" } allow = { logins = [ "example" ] rules = [{ resources = [ "user" , "role" ] verbs = [ "list" ] }] request = { roles = [ "example" ] claims_to_roles = [{ claim = "example" value = "example" roles = [ "example" ] }] } node_labels = { example = [ "yes" ] } } deny = { logins = [ "anonymous" ] } } }