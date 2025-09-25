Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform resource

resource "teleport_installer" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "example" description = "Example Teleport Installer" labels = { example = "yes" } } spec = { script = <<EOF set -eu cdnBaseURL='https://cdn.teleport.dev' teleportVersion='v{{.MajorVersion}}' teleportFlavor='teleport-ent' successMessage='Teleport is installed and running.' teleportArgs='install autodiscover-node --public-proxy-addr={{.PublicProxyAddr}} --teleport-package={{.TeleportPackage}} --repo-channel={{.RepoChannel}} --auto-upgrade={{.AutomaticUpgrades}} --azure-client-id={{.AzureClientID}}' tempDir=$(mktemp -d -p $${HOME:-}/) OS=$(uname -s) ARCH=$(uname -m) trap 'rm -rf -- "$tempDir" ' EXIT teleportTarballName() { if [ $${OS} = "Darwin" ]; then echo $${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-darwin-universal-bin.tar.gz return 0 fi; if [ $${OS} != "Linux" ]; then echo "Only MacOS and Linux are supported." >& 2 return 1 fi; if [ $${ARCH} = "armv7l" ]; then echo "$ ${teleportFlavor} -$ ${teleportVersion} -linux-arm-bin.tar.gz" elif [ $${ARCH} = "aarch64" ]; then echo "$ ${teleportFlavor} -$ ${teleportVersion} -linux-arm64-bin.tar.gz" elif [ $${ARCH} = "x86_64" ]; then echo "$ ${teleportFlavor} -$ ${teleportVersion} -linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz" elif [ $${ARCH} = "i686" ]; then echo "$ ${teleportFlavor} -$ ${teleportVersion} -linux-386-bin.tar.gz" else echo "Invalid Linux architecture $ ${ARCH} ." >& 2 return 1 fi; } main() { tarballName=$(teleportTarballName) echo "Downloading from $ ${cdnBaseURL} /$ ${tarballName} and extracting teleport to $ ${tempDir} ..." curl --show-error --fail --location $${cdnBaseURL}/$${tarballName} | tar xzf - -C $${tempDir} $${teleportFlavor}/teleport mkdir -p $${tempDir}/bin mv $${tempDir}/$${teleportFlavor}/teleport $${tempDir}/bin/teleport echo "> $ ${tempDir} /bin/teleport $ ${teleportArgs} $@" sudo $${tempDir}/bin/teleport $${teleportArgs} $@ && echo $successMessage } main $@ EOF } }