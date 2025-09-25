Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform resource
This page describes the supported values of the teleport_installer resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Example Usage
# Teleport Installer resource
resource "teleport_installer" "example" {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "example"
description = "Example Teleport Installer"
labels = {
example = "yes"
}
}
spec = {
# This is the default installer script. Edit it to customize the commands
# that the Teleport Discovery Service configures virtual machines to run to
# install Teleport on startup.
script = <<EOF
#!/usr/bin/env sh
set -eu
cdnBaseURL='https://cdn.teleport.dev'
teleportVersion='v{{.MajorVersion}}'
teleportFlavor='teleport-ent' # teleport or teleport-ent
successMessage='Teleport is installed and running.'
teleportArgs='install autodiscover-node --public-proxy-addr={{.PublicProxyAddr}} --teleport-package={{.TeleportPackage}} --repo-channel={{.RepoChannel}} --auto-upgrade={{.AutomaticUpgrades}} --azure-client-id={{.AzureClientID}}'
# shellcheck disable=all
# Use $HOME or / as base dir
tempDir=$(mktemp -d -p $${HOME:-}/)
OS=$(uname -s)
ARCH=$(uname -m)
# shellcheck enable=all
trap 'rm -rf -- "$tempDir"' EXIT
teleportTarballName() {
if [ $${OS} = "Darwin" ]; then
echo $${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-darwin-universal-bin.tar.gz
return 0
fi;
if [ $${OS} != "Linux" ]; then
echo "Only MacOS and Linux are supported." >&2
return 1
fi;
if [ $${ARCH} = "armv7l" ]; then echo "$${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-linux-arm-bin.tar.gz"
elif [ $${ARCH} = "aarch64" ]; then echo "$${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-linux-arm64-bin.tar.gz"
elif [ $${ARCH} = "x86_64" ]; then echo "$${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz"
elif [ $${ARCH} = "i686" ]; then echo "$${teleportFlavor}-$${teleportVersion}-linux-386-bin.tar.gz"
else
echo "Invalid Linux architecture $${ARCH}." >&2
return 1
fi;
}
main() {
tarballName=$(teleportTarballName)
echo "Downloading from $${cdnBaseURL}/$${tarballName} and extracting teleport to $${tempDir} ..."
curl --show-error --fail --location $${cdnBaseURL}/$${tarballName} | tar xzf - -C $${tempDir} $${teleportFlavor}/teleport
mkdir -p $${tempDir}/bin
mv $${tempDir}/$${teleportFlavor}/teleport $${tempDir}/bin/teleport
echo "> $${tempDir}/bin/teleport $${teleportArgs} $@"
sudo $${tempDir}/bin/teleport $${teleportArgs} $@ && echo $successMessage
}
main $@
EOF
}
}
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) Version is the resource version.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind. Currently unused for this resource.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
script(String) Script represents the contents of a installer shell script
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels