Reference for the teleport_github_connector Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_github_connector resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

variable "github_secret" {} resource "teleport_github_connector" "github" { version = "v3" depends_on = [ teleport_role.example ] metadata = { name = "example" labels = { example = "yes" } } spec = { client_id = "client" client_secret = var.github_secret teams_to_roles = [{ organization = "gravitational" team = "devs" roles = [ "example" ] }] } }

(Attributes) Spec is an Github connector specification. (see below for nested schema) version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v3 .

(Attributes) Metadata holds resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.

Required:

(String) ClientID is the Github OAuth app client ID. client_secret (String, Sensitive) ClientSecret is the Github OAuth app client secret.

Optional:

(String) APIEndpointURL is the URL of the API endpoint of the Github instance this connector is for. client_redirect_settings (Attributes) ClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) TeamsToLogins maps Github team memberships onto allowed logins/roles. DELETE IN 11.0.0 Deprecated: use GithubTeamsToRoles instead. (see below for nested schema) teams_to_roles (Attributes List) TeamsToRoles maps Github team memberships onto allowed roles. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) TeamsToRoles maps Github team memberships onto allowed roles. (see below for nested schema) user_matchers (List of String) UserMatchers is a set of glob patterns to narrow down which username(s) this auth connector should match for identifier-first login.

Optional:

(List of String) a list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges (List of String) a list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs

Optional:

(String) Organization is a Github organization a user belongs to. team (String) Team is a team within the organization a user belongs to.

Optional:

(List of String) Roles is a list of allowed logins for this org/team. team (String) Team is a team within the organization a user belongs to.

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional: