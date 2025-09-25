Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_autoupdate_config" "test" { version = "v1" spec = { tools = { mode = "enabled" } agents = { mode = "enabled" strategy = "halt-on-error" schedules = { regular = [ { name = "dev" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 4 }, { name = "staging" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 14 }, { name = "prod" days = [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour : 14 wait_hours : 24 }, ] } } } }

spec (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) version (String)

metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String)

Optional:

Optional:

maintenance_window_duration (String) maintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if strategy is "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.

mode (String) mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.

(String) mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused. schedules (Attributes) schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents. (see below for nested schema) strategy (String) strategy to use for updating the agents.

Optional:

regular (Attributes List) regular schedules for non-critical versions. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

canary_count (Number) canary_count is the number of canary agents that will be updated before the whole group is updated. when set to 0, the group does not enter the canary phase. This number is capped to 5. This number must always be lower than the total number of agents in the group, else the rollout will be stuck.

days (List of String) days when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"

name (String) name of the group

start_hour (Number) start_hour to initiate update

(Number) start_hour to initiate update wait_hours (Number) wait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.

Optional:

mode (String) Mode defines state of the client tools auto update.

Optional: