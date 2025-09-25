Reference for the teleport_login_rule Terraform resource

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_login_rule resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_login_rule" "example" { metadata = { description = "Example Login Rule" labels = { "example" = "yes" } } version = "v1" priority = 0 traits_map = { "logins" = { values = [ "external.logins" , "external.username" , ] } "groups" = { values = [ "external.groups" , ] } } }

(Number) Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first. version (String) Version is the resource version.

(String) TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login. traits_map (Attributes Map) TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait. (see below for nested schema)

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

