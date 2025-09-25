Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_bot Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_bot resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

locals { bot_name = "example" } resource "random_password" "bot_token" { length = 32 special = false } resource "time_offset" "bot_example_token_expiry" { offset_hours = 1 } resource "teleport_provision_token" "bot_example" { metadata = { expires = time_offset.bot_example_token_expiry.rfc3339 description = "Bot join token for ${local.bot_name} generated by Terraform" name = random_password.bot_token.result } spec = { roles = [ "Bot" ] bot_name = local.bot_name join_method = "token" } } resource "teleport_bot" "example" { name = local.bot_name roles = [ "access" ] }

(String) The name of the bot, i.e. the unprefixed User name roles (List of String) A list of roles the created bot should be allowed to assume via role impersonation.

(String, Sensitive) Deprecated. This field is not required anymore and has no effect. token_ttl (String) Deprecated. This field is not required anymore and has no effect.

(String) Deprecated. This field is not required anymore and has no effect. traits (Map of List of String)