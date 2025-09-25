Reference for the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop Terraform resource

resource "teleport_access_list" "characters" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "characters" } } spec = { type = "static" title = "Characters" description = "The list of game characters." owners = [ { name = "dungeon_master" }, ] grants = { roles = [ "dungeon_access" ] } } } resource "teleport_access_list_member" "fighter" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "fighter" } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.characters.id membership_kind = 1 } } resource "teleport_access_list" "npcs" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "npcs" } } spec = { title = "NPCs" description = "Non-player characters." owners = [ { name = "dungeon_master" } ] grants = { roles = [ "dungeon_access" ] } audit = { recurrence = { frequency = 3 day_of_month = 15 } } } } resource "teleport_access_list_member" "npcs" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = teleport_access_list.npcs.id } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.characters.id membership_kind = 2 } }