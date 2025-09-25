Reference for the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop Terraform resource
This page describes the supported values of the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) Spec is the DynamicWindows host spec. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example:
v1
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
addr(String) Addr is the address that this host can be reached at.
Optional:
domain(String) Domain is the ActiveDirectory domain that this host belongs to.
non_ad(Boolean) NonAD marks this desktop as a standalone host that is not joined to an Active Directory domain.
screen_size(Attributes) ScreenSize specifies the size of the screen to use for sessions on this host. In most cases this should be unspecified, in which case Teleport will fill the browser window. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.screen_size
Optional:
height(Number)
width(Number)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels