Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_ui_config Terraform resource Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_ui_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_ui_config" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { description = "UI config" labels = { "example" = "yes" "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } } spec = { scrollback_lines = 1000 show_resources = "requestable" } }

version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema) spec (Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

(String) Description is object description expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Optional:

scrollback_lines (Number) ScrollbackLines is the max number of lines the UI terminal can display in its history.

(Number) ScrollbackLines is the max number of lines the UI terminal can display in its history. show_resources (String) ShowResources determines which resources are shown in the web UI. Default if unset is "requestable" which means resources the user has access to and resources they can request will be shown in the resources UI. If set to accessible_only , only resources the user already has access to will be shown.