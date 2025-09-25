Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_health_check_config Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_health_check_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Example Usage

resource "teleport_health_check_config" "example" {
  metadata = {
    name        = "example"
    description = "Example health check config"
    labels = {
      foo = "bar"
    }
  }
  version = "v1"
  spec = {
    interval            = "60s"
    timeout             = "5s"
    healthy_threshold   = 3
    unhealthy_threshold = 2
    match = {
      db_labels = [{
        name = "env"
        values = [
          "foo",
          "bar",
        ]
      }]
      db_labels_expression = "labels.foo == `bar`"
    }
  }
}

Schema

Required

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the health check config resource's metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is the health check config specification. (see below for nested schema)
  • version (String) Version is the health check config version.

Optional

  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind.

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

Optional:

  • healthy_threshold (Number) HealthyThreshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks after which a target's health status becomes "healthy".
  • interval (String) Interval is the time between each health check.
  • timeout (String) Timeout is the health check connection establishment timeout. An attempt that times out is a failed attempt.
  • unhealthy_threshold (Number) UnhealthyThreshold is the number of consecutive failing health checks after which a target's health status becomes "unhealthy".

Nested Schema for spec.match

Optional:

  • db_labels (Attributes List) DBLabels matches database labels. An empty value is ignored. The match result is logically ANDed with DBLabelsExpression, if both are non-empty. (see below for nested schema)
  • db_labels_expression (String) DBLabelsExpression is a label predicate expression to match databases. An empty value is ignored. The match result is logically ANDed with DBLabels, if both are non-empty.

Nested Schema for spec.match.db_labels

Optional:

  • name (String) The name of the label.
  • values (List of String) The values associated with the label.