Reference for the teleport_workload_cluster Terraform resource
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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_workload_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Example Usage
resource "teleport_workload_cluster" "example" {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "example"
}
spec = {
regions = [
{
name = "us-west-2"
},
]
bot = {
name = "onboarding"
}
token = {
join_method = "iam"
allow = [
{
aws_account = "333333333333"
aws_arn = "arn:aws:sts::333333333333:assumed-role/my-role-name/my-role-session-name"
},
]
}
}
}
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
version(String)
Optional
status(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
bot(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
regions(Attributes List) (see below for nested schema)
token(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.bot
Optional:
name(String) name is the name of the bot, token, and role that will be created
Nested Schema for
spec.regions
Optional:
name(String) name is the region's name
Nested Schema for
spec.token
Optional:
allow(Attributes List) allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from (see below for nested schema)
join_method(String) join_method is type of join method to allow for the token
Nested Schema for
spec.token.allow
Optional:
aws_account(String)
aws_arn(String)
Nested Schema for
status
Optional:
domain(String) domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster
state(String) state is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloud
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