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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_workload_cluster Terraform resource

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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_workload_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Example Usage

resource "teleport_workload_cluster" "example" {
  version = "v1"
  metadata = {
    name = "example"
  }
  spec = {
    regions = [
      {
        name = "us-west-2"
      },
    ]

    bot = {
      name = "onboarding"
    }

    token = {
      join_method = "iam"

      allow = [
        {
          aws_account = "333333333333"
          aws_arn     = "arn:aws:sts::333333333333:assumed-role/my-role-name/my-role-session-name"
        },
      ]
    }
  }
}

Schema

Required

Optional

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.bot

Optional:

  • name (String) name is the name of the bot, token, and role that will be created

Nested Schema for spec.regions

Optional:

  • name (String) name is the region's name

Nested Schema for spec.token

Optional:

  • allow (Attributes List) allow defines the AWS Accounts and ARNs to allow joining from (see below for nested schema)
  • join_method (String) join_method is type of join method to allow for the token

Nested Schema for spec.token.allow

Optional:

  • aws_account (String)
  • aws_arn (String)

Nested Schema for status

Optional:

  • domain (String) domain is the Teleport Proxy address of the child Teleport Cloud cluster
  • state (String) state is the status of the child cluster running in Teleport Cloud