Multi-region Blueprint
This page describes how to deploy a Teleport cluster in multiple regions to improve resiliency and sustain regional failure.
Multi-region resilience drastically increases complexity and costs. Do not use this blueprint unless multi-region resilience is a requirement. We recommend following the Deploying a High Availability Teleport Cluster guide for most deployments.
Please follow this blueprint precisely with no modifications. If you modify any parts of this blueprint, we would not be able to support your deployment.
Important technical consideration
Before continuing, you must acknowledge the following warnings:
- This setup is not required for most Teleport users and customers. Single-region multi-zone deployments provide the best availability/cost ratio. For example, Amazon SLAs are 99.99% for both DynamoDB and EC2.
- Multi-region setups do not offer better scalability than single-region setups. Due to their distributed and redundant nature, they are less performant and more expensive than single-region setups for the same number of agents.
- This blueprint relies on many complex components. If you don't have the team capacity and expertise to deploy and operate such components, you will end up with a lower availability than a single-region multi-zone setup.
- You are responsible for deploying and maintaining the Teleport dependencies including the database, object storage, container runtime, network plugins and anything else which is required.
- Regions must be provisioned with enough capacity to handle all traffic in the event of a complete region failure. This includes the ability to immediately absorb new traffic as nodes and users reconnect to the healthy regions.
For teams with limited bandwidth who need multi-region clusters, Teleport offers to host cross-region clusters. You can benefit from the setup described in this document without the operational costs and complexity, see the Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) getting started guide for more details.
Architecture overview
A multi-region Teleport deployment is composed of several regional Teleport deployments. Teleport stores its state in a multi-region backend and uses Proxy Peering to connect users to resources hosted in a different region.
The only option for a multi-region backend is the CockroachDB backend available in self-hosted Teleport Enterprise. We do not recommend or support any other backend for multi-region deployments.
To run a multi-region Teleport deployment, you must have:
- 3 regions. Teleport only needs 2, but CockroachDB needs 3 for its quorum mechanism.
- Teleport Proxy Service instances able to dial each other by IP address. This means you have cross-region Pod/Instance connectivity. This is typically achieved with VPC peering and/or service mesh.
- A multi-region object storage for session recordings.
- GeoDNS to route users and Teleport Agents to the closest Teleport cluster.
- A multi-region CockroachDB cluster. You can use the CockroachDB core for testing purposes, but only CockroachDB Enterprise is recommended for production because of its multi-region features.
Implementing multi-region Teleport on Kubernetes
Teams with Kubernetes infrastructure will want to host Teleport in Kubernetes. This section describes this setup in more detail.
We strongly discourage setting CPU limits on any Teleport component, as throttling can introduce unpredictable latency, disrupt real-time authentication and networking operations, and trigger cascading failures across otherwise healthy regions, potentially leading to a full cluster outage.
Teleport Dependencies
- Create 3 peered regional VPCs (e.g., on AWS) or 1 global VPC (e.g., on GKE).
- Create 1 Kubernetes cluster in each region, Pod CIDRs must not overlap.
- Ensure pod mesh connectivity. Proxy pods must be able to dial each other
on port 3021. The setup will vary
based on your network and CNI plugin configuration:
- If pods are using the native network layer (for example GKE, or AWS' vpc-cni addon) you can rely on pure VPC peering, routing, and firewall capabilities to connect pods from each Kubernetes cluster.
- If pods are given non-native IP addresses, you can use the Cilium cluster-mesh capabilities to connect your pods. They provide a step-by-step guide on how to mesh clusters.
- Set up a multi region object storage:
- on GCP, GCS has a multi-region location
- on-prem, MinIO supports multi-site bucket replication
- on AWS, you can set up two-way-replication between S3 buckets. See the dedicated S3 replication section for more details.
- Setup a CockroachDB multi-region cluster
Teleport backend configuration
Create Teleport databases and user in CockroachDB:
CREATE DATABASE teleport_backend;
CREATE DATABASE teleport_audit;
CREATE USER teleport;
GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE teleport_backend TO teleport;
GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE teleport_audit TO teleport;
SET CLUSTER SETTING kv.rangefeed.enabled = true;
Then sign a certificate for the
teleport user
with the
cockroach certs command.
You must end up with 3 files:
client.teleport.crt
client.teleport.key
ca.crt
- CockroachDB Enterprise
- CockroachDB core
For CockroachDB Enterprise you must declare both zones and regions to CockroachDB and configure regional fault tolerance on the database.
ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SET PRIMARY REGION <region1>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend ADD REGION IF NOT EXISTS <region2>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SET SECONDARY REGION <region2>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SURVIVE REGION FAILURE;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SET PRIMARY REGION <region1>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit ADD REGION IF NOT EXISTS <region2>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SET SECONDARY REGION <region2>;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SURVIVE REGION FAILURE;
CockroachDB stores the Teleport data in two regions. If you only deploy two regional Teleport clusters, pick the same regions. If you deploy 3 Teleport clusters, the ones in the primary and secondary regions will experience lower database latency.
If the primary and secondary regions are far from each other (for example, on different continents) this will make CockroachDB write operations slower.
On CockroachDB core you must declare the physical regions as CockroachDB zones and configure zonal fault tolerance on the Teleport databases.
ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SURVIVE ZONE FAILURE;
ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SURVIVE ZONE FAILURE;
CockroachDB core does not offer the regional features CockroachDB Enterprise does. The performance might be impacted. CockroachDB core is not recommended for production in multi-region setups.
Deploying Teleport
Once all Teleport dependencies are set up, you can deploy Teleport via the
teleport-cluster Helm chart. You need to create one release per Kubernetes cluster.
Here is an example of the values for one specific region:
chartMode: standalone
clusterName: teleport-multi-region.example.org
persistence:
enabled: false
enterprise: true
auth:
teleportConfig:
# Configure CockroachDB
teleport:
storage:
type: cockroachdb
# regional CockroachDB URL, if you followed the Cockroach docs it looks like
# cockroachdb-public.<region>.svc.cluster.local
conn_string: postgres://teleport@cockroachdb-public.<region>.svc.cluster.local:26257/teleport_backend?sslmode=verify-full&pool_max_conns=20
audit_events_uri:
- "postgres://teleport@cockroachdb-public.<region>.svc.cluster.local:26257/teleport_audit?sslmode=verify-full"
# replace this with the URI of your regional object storage (S3, GCS, MinIO)
audit_sessions_uri: "uri://to-your-regional-bucket"
ttl_job_cron: '*/20 * * * *'
# Configure proxy peering
auth_service:
tunnel_strategy:
type: proxy_peering
agent_connection_count: 2
# Mount the CockroachDB certs and have Teleport use them (via default env vars)
extraVolumes:
- name: db-certs
secret:
secretName: cockroach-certs
extraVolumeMounts:
- name: db-certs
mountPath: /var/lib/db-certs
readOnly: true
extraEnv:
- name: PGSSLROOTCERT
value: /var/lib/db-certs/ca.crt
- name: PGSSLCERT
value: /var/lib/db-certs/client.teleport.crt
- name: PGSSLKEY
value: /var/lib/db-certs/client.teleport.key
# Pass the TLS certificate to be used by the proxy
# This can be omitted if you use cert-manager and set `highAvailability.certManager`
tls:
existingSecretName: proxy-cert
highAvailability:
replicaCount: 2
GeoDNS Setup
Finalize the deployment by setting up GeoDNS to route the users to the closest Teleport deployment. The setup will differ from one DNS provider to another. Use short TTLs to ensure you can steer traffic off a region if needed.
When possible, configure healthchecks on
/v1/webapi/ping so a broken/faulty
Teleport region is automatically removed from the DNS records and users are
routed to the closest working Teleport deployment.
Update strategy
Updating Teleport on multi-region setups poses several challenges. Strictly following Teleport compatibility guarantees requires downscaling to a single auth before updating. In a multi-region setup, this requires:
- relying on a single region for auth during the update
- suspending two regions, or allowing proxies to connect to auths from a different region (this is not the case by default and requires a Cilium cross-cluster service and a custom join token for the Proxy Service).
It's possible to do Auth rolling updates. In such case, multiple auth versions might be running concurrently. Newly introduced resource fields might not be properly set until all auths are rolled out.
This consistency/usability tradeoff can be acceptable if the rollout period is short and the version difference is minimal.
CockroachDB sizing
A 3x3 CockroachDB cluster (1 node per zone, 3 zones per region, 3 regions) whose nodes have 2 CPUs and 8GiB of memory can sustain a Teleport cluster with 10,000 SSH nodes.
The CockroachDB performance depends on the storage type. Make sure to store CockroachDB's state on SSDs. When running on Kubernetes, the default storage class might not be the one offering the best latency and throughput.
See the Teleport scaling page for more details on how to size Teleport.
Teleport load varies depending on the usage type (number of connected nodes, number of protected resources, number of roles, concurrent connections, and user activity), so you will need to test and adapt the sizing based on your specific needs.
When running on Kubernetes, unless you are using the static CPU policy we don't recommend setting CPU limits on either Teleport or CockroachDB pods.
Due to the way CPU throttling is implemented, multi-threaded I/O-intensive applications such as Teleport and CockroachDB will degrade as soon as they reach the CPU limit. This will lead to a service disruption and very likely to a complete outage.
As a rule of thumb, most critical pods'
resources section should look like this:
resources:
requests:
# cpu and memory requests set
cpu: "2"
memory: "8Gi"
limits:
# memory limit is set to the same value as memory request
memory: "8Gi"
# no cpu limit is set
Setting up multi-region AWS S3 replication
This section explains how to create a multi-region object storage with multiple regional S3 buckets and replication rules.
- Create 3 buckets, one in each region, with versioning enabled
- Create a multi-region access point containing the 3 buckets
- After its creation, in the "Replication and Failover" tab, choose "Create Replication Rule" and the template "Replicate objects among all specified buckets."
Alternatively, you can create individual replication rule with tools like
Terraform. With 3 buckets
bucketA,
bucketB,
bucketC you need 6 rules:
- from
bucketAto
bucketB
- from
bucketAto
bucketC
- from
bucketBto
bucketA
- from
bucketBto
bucketC
- from
bucketCto
bucketA
- from
bucketCto
bucketB
If you want Teleport to automatically clean up session recordings, you must enable "Delete marker replication" in the replication rules.
Finally, you must configure Teleport to only complete file uploads initiated by itself (so Teleport does not attempt to complete uploads caused by the bucket replication rules).
You can do so by setting
complete_initiators=teleport-iam-role in the
audit_sessions_uri value.
teleport-iam-role is the name of the IAM role used by the Teleport Auth service to upload recording to
the S3 bucket:
auth:
teleportConfig:
teleport:
storage:
# [other storage options here...]
audit_sessions_uri: "uri://to-your-regional-bucket?complete_initiators=teleport-iam-role"
# ...