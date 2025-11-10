Getting Started with tctl
This guide provides an overview of
tctl, a command-line tool for managing
Teleport dynamic resources.
For an overview of what a dynamic resource is, see Infrastructure as Code.
For a comprehensive list of
tctl commands, arguments, flag, and environment
variables, see the
tctl CLI Reference.
When to use tctl
tctl is a Teleport Auth Service client that manages dynamic resources. The
following Teleport Auth Service clients can also manage dynamic resources:
tctl is best suited for ad hoc operations such as retrieving data about your
cluster or unanticipated configuration changes. You can also use it to manage
resources on small-scale Teleport clusters.
As the number of Teleport resources increases, we recommend that you to switch to IaC tools such as Terraform or the Kubernetes operator as they offer more robust resource lifecycle management.
tctl permissions
Every Teleport Auth Service client has an identity with a Teleport username and
a list of roles. The identity must list every Teleport resource it has
permissions to perform operations on and every operation it has permissions to
perform. For example, the following Teleport role has permissions to perform all
operations on
app resources but read-only operations on Teleport roles:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- role
verbs: [list, read]
- resources:
- app
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
See-the Role Reference for more information on configuring access to Teleport resources.
Audit log
When you create or modify a resource with
tctl, Teleport records the operation
in the audit log. You can use the Teleport username associated with each audit
event to determine which resource modifications took place using
tctl and
which ones occurred with the Terraform provider, Kubernetes operator, or custom
API clients.
See the audit event reference for a full list of events.
Authentication
Before running
tctl commands, administrators must authenticate to a Teleport
cluster. You can authenticate to your cluster by running the following command:
tsh login --user=TELEPORT_USER --proxy=PROXY_SERVICE_ADDRESS
See the
tsh login reference entry for
a full list of
tsh login flags.
Using the local Auth Service backend
Administrators of a self-hosted Teleport cluster can manage the cluster by
authenticating to a host that runs the Teleport Auth Service. If there is a
Teleport configuration file on the host where
tctl is run,
tctl attempts to
authenticate to the Auth Service named in the configuration file using an
identity stored in its local backend.
tctl authenticates using this method if a configuration file exists at
/etc/teleport.yaml or the
TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE environment variable points
to a configuration file in another location. If the
auth_service is disabled
in the configuration file, then the configuration file is ignored.
If you set up demo Teleport clusters on your workstation, make sure you remove
any configuration files when you are done so
tctl works as intended. If
tctl
attempts to connect to a Teleport cluster on your local machine, you will see an
error similar to the following:
ERROR: open /var/lib/teleport/host_uuid: permission denied
Note that when a
tctl command is run locally on the Auth Service, the audit
logs will show that it was performed by the Auth Service itself.
To provide an accurate audit trail, it is important to limit direct SSH access
to the Auth Service with
Access Controls and ensure that
admins use
tctl remotely instead.
Using an identity file
tctl can authenticate with a user-provided identity file. The Teleport Auth
Service signs an identity file when a user runs
tctl auth sign or
tsh login --out=<output-path>, and the user can include the path to the
identity file in the
--identity flag when running
tctl commands.
When using the
--identity flag, the user must provide the
--auth-server flag
with the address of an Auth Service or Proxy Service so
tctl knows which
cluster to authenticate to.
Resources you can view
You can view the following resources with the
tctl get command:
access_graph_settings
access_list
access_monitoring_rule
access_request
app
app_server
audit_query
auth_server
autoupdate_agent_report
autoupdate_agent_rollout
autoupdate_bot_instance_report
autoupdate_config
autoupdate_version
bot
bot_instance
cert_authority
cluster_auth_preference
cluster_maintenance_config
cluster_networking_config
connectors
crown_jewel
db
db_object
db_object_import_rule
db_server
db_service
device
discovery_config
dynamic_windows_desktop
external_audit_storage
git_server
github
health_check_config
inference_model
inference_policy
inference_secret
installer
integration
kube_cluster
kube_server
lock
login_rule
namespace
network_restrictions
node
oidc
okta_assignment
okta_import_rule
plugin
proxy
relay_server
remote_cluster
role
saml
saml_idp_service_provider
scoped_role
scoped_role_assignment
security_report
semaphore
server_info
session_recording_config
sigstore_policy
spiffe_federation
static_host_user
token
trusted_cluster
tunnel
ui_config
user
user_group
user_task
vnet_config
windows_desktop
windows_desktop_service
workload_identity
workload_identity_x509_issuer_override
workload_identity_x509_revocation