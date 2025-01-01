Database Access with Cassandra and ScyllaDB

Version: 18.x

Teleport can provide secure access to Cassandra or ScyllaDB via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.

Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Cassandra or ScyllaDB database for Teleport access. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Cassandra or ScyllaDB database using mutual TLS. Cassandra or ScyllaDB trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients



Self-hosted Cassandra or ScyllaDB instance.

The cqlsh Cassandra client installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

Cassandra client installed and added to your system's environment variable. Optional: a certificate authority that issues certificates for your self-hosted database.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

Linux Server

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server: On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration. Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if you're running multiple services add --output=stdout to print the config in your terminal, and manually adjust /etc/teleport.yaml . Run the following command to generate a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=cassandra \ --protocol=cassandra \ --uri=cassandra.example.com:9042 \ --labels=env=dev To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA: Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at /var/lib/teleport/db.ca on the Teleport Database Service host. Run a variation of the command above that uses the --ca-cert-file flag. This configures the Teleport Database Service to use the CA certificate at db.ca to verify traffic from the database: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=cassandra \ --protocol=cassandra \ --uri=cassandra.example.com:9042 \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/db.ca" \ --labels=env=dev If your database servers use certificates that are signed by a public CA such as ComodoCA or DigiCert, you can use the trust-system-cert-pool option without exporting the CA: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=cassandra \ --protocol=cassandra \ --uri=cassandra.example.com:9042 \ --trust-system-cert-pool \ --labels=env=dev Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it.

On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters.

Tip A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with self-hosted databases. These databases must be configured with Teleport's certificate authority to be able to verify client certificates. They also need a certificate/key pair that Teleport can verify.

To use issue certificates from your workstation with tctl , your Teleport user must be allowed to impersonate the system role Db .

Include the following allow rule in in your Teleport user's role:

allow: impersonate: users: [ "Db" ] roles: [ "Db" ]

Follow the instructions below to generate TLS credentials for your database.

When connecting to Cassandra, sign the certificate for the hostname over which Teleport will be connecting to it:

tctl auth sign --format=cassandra --host=cassandra.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h

TTL We recommend using a shorter TTL, but keep mind that you'll need to update the database server certificate before it expires to not lose the ability to connect. Pick the TTL value that best fits your use-case.

The command will create two files:

server.keystore with generated private key and user certificate in JKS format.

with generated private key and user certificate in JKS format. server.truststore with Teleport's certificate authority in JKS format.

If you want to use an existing certificate authority to sign certificates for Cassandra, rather than the Teleport database client CA, discard server.keystore and use a keystore generated by your existing CA instead.

Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with self-hosted databases. These databases must be able to verify certificates presented by the Teleport Database Service. Self-hosted databases also need a certificate/key pair that Teleport can verify.

By default, the Teleport Database Service trusts certificates issued by a certificate authority managed by the Teleport Auth Service. You can either:

Configure your self-hosted database to trust this CA, and instruct Teleport to issue a certificate for the database to present to the Teleport Database Service.

Configure the Database Service to trust a custom CA.

Use the Teleport CA

Use a custom CA To configure the database to trust the Teleport CA and issue a certificate for the database, follow these instructions on your workstation: To use tctl from your workstation, your Teleport user must be allowed to impersonate the system role Db in order to be able to generate the database certificate. Include the following allow rule in in your Teleport user's role: allow: impersonate: users: [ "Db" ] roles: [ "Db" ] Export Teleport's certificate authority and a generate certificate/key pair. This example generates a certificate with a 90-day validity period. db.example.com is the hostname where the Teleport Database Service can reach the Scylla server. tctl auth sign --format=scylla --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2160h TTL We recommend using a shorter TTL, but keep mind that you'll need to update the database server certificate before it expires to not lose the ability to connect. Pick the TTL value that best fits your use-case. The command creates 3 files: server.cas , server.crt and server.key . If the Scylla database already has a CA that it uses to sign certificates , you only need to export a Teleport CA certificate for the database to authenticate traffic from the Teleport Database Service. You do not need to enable Db impersonation privileges. Replace example.teleport.sh:443 with the host and web port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster. Run the following command on your workstation: tctl auth export --type=db-client --auth-server= example.teleport.sh:443 > db-client.cas The command creates 1 file, db-client.cas . Append the contents of db-client.cas to your database's existing CA cert file, which this guide expects to be called server.cas . Generate server.crt and server.key by retrieving a TLS certificate and private key from your existing database CA, signed for your database server. You will use these files later in the guide.

Follow the instructions for your database to enable TLS communication with your Teleport cluster:

Cassandra

Scylla To configure Cassandra to accept TLS connections, add the following to your Cassandra configuration file, cassandra.yaml : client_encryption_options: enabled: true optional: false keystore: /path/to/server.keystore keystore_password: "password" require_client_auth: true truststore: /path/to/server.truststore truststore_password: "password" protocol: TLS algorithm: SunX509 store_type: JKS cipher_suites: [ TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA ] In the configuration above, replace "password" with the value generated in the previous step by the tctl auth sign command. Restart the Cassandra instance to enable this configuration. To configure Scylla to accept TLS connections, add the following to your Scylla configuration file, scylla.yaml : client_encryption_options: enabled: true certificate: /path/to/server.crt keyfile: /path/to/server.key truststore: /path/to/server.cas require_client_auth: True Restart the Scylla instance to enable this configuration.

Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To connect to a particular database instance :

tsh db connect --db-user=cassandra cassandra

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout example tsh db logout

