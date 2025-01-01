Database Access with Vitess (MySQL protocol)
Teleport can provide secure access to Vitess (MySQL) via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.
The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.
Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Vitess (MySQL) database for Teleport access.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Vitess database using mutual TLS. Vitess trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Accessing Vitess using the gRPC protocol is not currently supported by Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- A self-hosted Vitess instance.
- A host, e.g., an Amazon EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
- Optional: a certificate authority that issues certificates for your self-hosted database.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.5.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Create the Teleport Database Token
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Step 2/4. Create a certificate/key pair
Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with self-hosted databases. These databases must be able to verify certificates presented by the Teleport Database Service. Self-hosted databases also need a certificate/key pair that Teleport can verify.
By default, the Teleport Database Service trusts certificates issued by a certificate authority managed by the Teleport Auth Service. You can either:
- Configure your self-hosted database to trust this CA, and instruct Teleport to issue a certificate for the database to present to the Teleport Database Service.
- Configure the Database Service to trust a custom CA.
- Use the Teleport CA
- Use a custom CA
To configure the database to trust the Teleport CA and issue a certificate for the database, follow these instructions on your workstation:
-
To use
tctlfrom your workstation, your Teleport user must be allowed to impersonate the system role
Dbin order to be able to generate the database certificate. Include the following
allowrule in in your Teleport user's role:
allow: impersonate: users: ["Db"] roles: ["Db"]
-
Export Teleport's certificate authority and a generate certificate/key pair. This example generates a certificate with a 90-day validity period.
db.example.comis the hostname where the Teleport Database Service can reach the Vitess server.tctl auth sign --format=db --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2160hTTL
We recommend using a shorter TTL, but keep mind that you'll need to update the database server certificate before it expires to not lose the ability to connect. Pick the TTL value that best fits your use-case.
The command creates 3 files:
server.cas,
server.crtand
server.key.
If the Vitess database already has a CA that it uses to sign certificates
, you only need to export a Teleport CA certificate for the database to
authenticate traffic from the Teleport Database Service. You do not need to
enable
Db impersonation privileges.
-
Replace example.teleport.sh:443 with the host and web port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster. Run the following command on your workstation:tctl auth export --type=db-client --auth-server=example.teleport.sh:443 > db-client.cas
The command creates 1 file,
db-client.cas.
-
Append the contents of
db-client.casto your database's existing CA cert file, which this guide expects to be called
server.cas.
-
Generate
server.crtand
server.keyby retrieving a TLS certificate and private key from your existing database CA, signed for your database server. You will use these files later in the guide.
Step 3/4. Configure Vitess
- Kubernetes operator
- Custom deployment
If you are running your Vitess cluster using a Vitess Operator for Kubernetes,
as a first step copy the contents of files
server.cas,
server.crt and
server.key into a secret containing the cluster configuration.
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: example-cluster-config
type: Opaque
stringData:
server.cas: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
MIIDlDCCAnygAwIBAgIQcCge3zdTWnA7isWitaG5yzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBk
...
jtOP8B0/0xc=
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
server.crt: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
MIIDqjCCApKgAwIBAgIRAKq0OQqYIx3pbkSVpIgMooowDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQAw
...
aRWuAdb7KYfHgZgC+k5jiFS9MYPbOc3qMK6KwGAU
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
server.key: |
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
MIIEpQIBAAKCAQEAsiejNWoNPPgcjjNZvG0pA+eADXxPyiGf6Or7oiy2ZmkblC4I
...
hr6KW+m+bBx0ABXrJVZ4dfv7ppP173vhavmSG3dvo2D5savAay6L/bE=
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
Next, update the gateway configuration:
- Add a new
extraFlagssection with a new entry
mysql_auth_server_impl: clientcert.
- Add a new
secureTransportsection referencing the added files.
cells:
- name: zone1
gateway:
extraFlags:
mysql_auth_server_impl: clientcert
secureTransport:
required: true
tls:
clientCACertSecret:
name: teleport-cluster-config
key: server.cas
certSecret:
name: teleport-cluster-config
key: server.crt
keySecret:
name: teleport-cluster-config
key: server.key
If you are running your Vitess cluster using a custom deployment, you will need to update the flags for the
vtgate service. The following flags needs to be added:
vtgate ... \
--mysql_server_ssl_ca=/path/to/server.cas \
--mysql_server_ssl_cert=/path/to/server.crt \
--mysql_server_ssl_key=/path/to/server.key \
--mysql_auth_server_impl=clientcert
The files
server.cas,
server.crt and
server.key must be in a location
accessible by the
vtgate service. Restart the Vitess service to apply these flags.
For more details about
vtgate and Vitess configuration, please see the
documentation.
Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Configure and Start the Database Service
Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:
- Linux Server
- Kubernetes Cluster
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration.
Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for
example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application
Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if
you're running multiple services add
--output=stdout to print the config in
your terminal, and manually adjust
/etc/teleport.yaml.
Run the following command to generate a configuration file at
/etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update
example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy
Service:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-vitess \ --protocol=mysql \ --uri=db.example.com:3306 \ --labels=env=dev
To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA:
-
Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at
/var/lib/teleport/db.caon the Teleport Database Service host.
-
Run a variation of the command above that uses the
--ca-cert-fileflag. This configures the Teleport Database Service to use the CA certificate at
db.cato verify traffic from the database:sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-vitess \ --protocol=mysql \ --uri=db.example.com:3306 \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/db.ca" \ --labels=env=dev
If your database servers use certificates that are signed by a public CA such
as ComodoCA or DigiCert, you can use the
trust-system-cert-pool option
without exporting the CA:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-vitess \ --protocol=mysql \ --uri=db.example.com:3306 \ --trust-system-cert-pool \ --labels=env=dev
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters.
Configure Helm to fetch Teleport charts from the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Refresh the local Helm cache by fetching the latest charts:
helm repo update
Install a Teleport Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration.
Create a file called
values.yaml with the following content. Update example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy
Service and JOIN_TOKEN to the join token you created earlier:
roles: db
proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh
# Set to false if using Teleport Community Edition
enterprise: true
authToken: "JOIN_TOKEN"
databases:
- name: example-vitess
uri: db.example.com:3306
protocol: mysql
static_labels:
env: dev
To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA:
-
Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at
db.caon your workstation.
-
Create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using the following command:kubectl create secret generic db-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/db.ca
-
Add the following to
values.yaml:
roles: db proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh # Set to false if using Teleport Community Edition enterprise: true authToken: JOIN_TOKEN databases: - name: example-vitess uri: db.example.com:3306 protocol: mysql + tls: + ca_cert_file: "/etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca/ca.pem" static_labels: env: dev + extraVolumes: + - name: db-ca + secret: + secretName: db-ca + extraVolumeMounts: + - name: db-ca + mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca + readOnly: true
-
Install the chart:helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --version 18.5.1 \ -f values.yaml
-
Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one
teleport-kube-agentpod with a single ready container:kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.
Step 4/4. Connect
Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
-------------- -------------- --------
example-vitess Example Vitess env=dev
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
-------------- -------------- --------
example-vitess Example Vitess env=dev
Note that you will only be able to see databases your role has access to. See the RBAC guide for more details.
To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:
tsh db connect example-vitess
You can optionally specify the database name and the user to use by default when connecting to the database instance:
tsh db connect --db-user=root --db-name=mysql example-vitess
The
mysql or
mariadb command-line client should be available in
PATH in
order to be able to connect.
mariadb is a default command-line client for
MySQL and MariaDB.
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout example-vitess
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout