Database Access with Redis Cluster
If you want to configure Redis Standalone, please read Database Access with Redis.
Teleport can provide secure access to Redis cluster via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.
The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.
Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Redis cluster database for Teleport access.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Redis cluster database using mutual TLS. Redis cluster trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Cloud
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
Redis version
6.0or newer.Note
RESP3 (REdis Serialization Protocol) is currently not supported.
-
redis-cliversion
6.2or newer installed and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
-
A host where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
-
A certificate authority to issue server certificates for nodes in your Redis Cluster.
Why do I need my own CA?
Distributed databases like Redis Cluster use mTLS for node-to-node communication. Teleport requires that you have your own CA to issue certificates for node-to-node mTLS communication.
Teleport uses a split-CA architecture for database access. The Teleport
dbCA issues server certificates and the
db_clientCA issues client certificates.
Databases are configured to trust the Teleport
db_clientCA for client authentication, but not the
dbCA. Additionally, Teleport only issues ephemeral
db_clientCA certificates.
When a Redis Cluster node connects to another Redis Cluster node, it must present a certificate that the other node trusts for client authentication. Since Teleport does not issue long-lived
db_clientcertificates, the node needs to have a long-lived certificate issued by another CA that its peer node trusts.
The split
dband
db_clientCA architecture was introduced as a security fix in Teleport versions 14.3.7 and 15.
See Database CA Migrations for more information.
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.5.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/6. Set up the Teleport Database Service
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:
- Linux Server
- Kubernetes Cluster
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration.
Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for
example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application
Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if
you're running multiple services add
--output=stdout to print the config in
your terminal, and manually adjust
/etc/teleport.yaml.
Generate a configuration file at
/etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service:
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
- Teleport Community Edition
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=example-redis \ --protocol=redis \ --uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster \ --labels=env=dev
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-redis \ --protocol=redis \ --uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster \ --labels=env=dev
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters.
Configure Helm to fetch Teleport charts from the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Refresh the local Helm cache by fetching the latest charts:
helm repo update
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration.
JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token)helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=teleport.example.com:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-redis" \ --set "databases[0].uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=redis" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 18.5.1
Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration.
JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token)helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-redis" \ --set "databases[0].uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=redis" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 18.2.8
Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one
teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.
Step 2/6. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 3/6. Create Redis users
Each Redis user must be protected by a strong password. We recommend using OpenSSL to generate passwords:
openssl rand -hex 32
If you have access to Redis you can also generate a password by using the below command from the Redis console:
ACL GENPASS
Create a
users.acl file, which defines users for your Redis deployment, passwords required to log in as a given user,
and sets of ACL rules. Redis allows you to provide passwords in plaintext or an SHA256 hash.
We strongly recommend using an SHA256 hash instead of plaintext passwords.
You can use the command below to generate an SHA256 hash from a password.
echo -n STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORD | sha256sum
user alice on #57639ed88a85996453555f22f5aa4147b4c9614056585d931e5d976f610651e9 allcommands allkeys
user default off
For more ACL examples refer to the Redis documentation.
It's very important to either disable or protect with a password the
default user. Otherwise, everyone with access
to the database can log in as the
default user, which by default has administrator privileges.
Step 4/6. Set up mutual TLS
Export your Teleport cluster's
db_client CA cert and concatenate it with your Redis
Cluster's CA cert (in PEM format), assigning /path/to/your/ca.crt
to the path to the CA certificate:
tctl auth export --type=db-client > db-client-ca.crtcat /path/to/your/ca.crt db-client-ca.crt > pem-bundle.cas
Using your Redis Cluster's CA, issue
server.crt for each of your Redis Cluster
nodes and enable mutual TLS in your
redis.conf configuration file, then
restart each node:
tls-port 7001
port 0
cluster-enabled yes
tls-replication yes
tls-cluster yes
aclfile /path/to/users.acl
masterauth GENERATED_STRONG_PASSWORD
masteruser replica-user
tls-cert-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/server.crt
tls-key-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/server.key
tls-ca-cert-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/pem-bundle.cas
tls-protocols "TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3"
Once mutual TLS has been enabled, you will no longer be able to connect to
the cluster without providing a valid client certificate. You can use the
tls-auth-clients optional setting to allow connections
from clients that do not present a certificate.
See TLS Support in the Redis documentation for more details.
Modify the Teleport Database Service to trust your Redis Cluster CA, assigning /path/to/your/ca.crt to the path to your CA certificate:
databases:
- name: "example-redis"
protocol: "redis"
uri: "rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster"
static_labels:
"env": "example"
tls:
ca_cert_file: "/path/to/your/ca.crt"
Now the Teleport Database Service will trust certificates presented by your Redis Cluster.
Step 5/6. Create a cluster
To create the cluster after mutual TLS is enabled, you will need to use a
certificate that the Redis nodes trust for client authentication.
You can use a certificate that you already issued for one of the nodes, i.e.
server.crt or you can issue a new client certificate using your Redis Cluster
CA.
Use the following command to create the cluster. Please note
redis-cli --cluster create accepts only IP addresses.
export REDISCLI_AUTH=STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORDexport CERTS_DIR=/path/to/certs/export IP1=10.0.0.1 # update with the real node 1 IPexport IP2=10.0.0.2 # update with the real node 2 IPexport IP3=10.0.0.3 # update with the real node 3 IPexport IP4=10.0.0.4 # update with the real node 4 IPexport IP5=10.0.0.5 # update with the real node 5 IPexport IP6=10.0.0.6 # update with the real node 6 IPredis-cli --user alice --cluster-replicas 1 --tls --cluster-yes \ --cluster create ${IP1}:7001 ${IP2}:7002 ${IP3}:7003 ${IP4}:7004 ${IP5}:7005 ${IP6}:7006 \ --cacert ${CERTS_DIR}/ca.crt --key ${CERTS_DIR}/server.key --cert ${CERTS_DIR}/server.crt
Step 6/6. Connect
To enable Redis cluster mode in Teleport, add the
mode=cluster parameter to the connection URI in
your Teleport Database Service config file.
databases:
- name: "redis-cluster"
uri: "rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster"
Log into your Teleport cluster and see available databases:
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
------------- --------------- --------
example-redis Example Redis env=dev
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
------------- --------------- --------
example-redis Example Redis env=dev
To connect to a particular database instance:
tsh db connect example-redis
You can optionally specify the database user to use by default when connecting to the database instance:
tsh db connect --db-user=alice example-redis
If flag
--db-user is not provided, Teleport logs in as the
default user.
Now you can log in as the previously created user using the below command:
AUTH alice STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORD
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout example-redis
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout
Supported Redis Cluster commands
Redis in cluster mode does not support the following commands. If one of the listed commands above is called Teleport
returns the
ERR Teleport: command not supported
Unsupported commands
ACL
ASKING
CLIENT
CLUSTER
CONFIG
DEBUG
EXEC
HELLO
INFO
LATENCY
MEMORY
MIGRATE
MODULE
MONITOR
MULTI
PFDEBUG
PFSELFTEST
PSUBSCRIBE
PSYNC
PUNSUBSCRIBE
PUNSUBSCRIBE
READONLY
READWRITE
REPLCONF
REPLICAOF
ROLE
SCAN
SCRIPT DEBUG
SCRIPT KILL
SHUTDOWN
SLAVEOF
SLOWLOG
SSUBSCRIBE
SUNSUBSCRIBE
SYNC
TIME
WAIT
WATCH
Teleport conducts additional processing on the following commands before communicating with Redis Cluster:
|Command
|Description
DBSIZE
|Sends the query to all nodes and returns the number of keys in the whole cluster.
KEYS
|Sends the query to all nodes and returns a list of all keys in the whole cluster.
MGET
|Translates the commands to multiple
GETs and sends them to multiple nodes. Result is merged in Teleport and returned back to the client. If Teleport fails to fetch at least one key an error is returned.
FLUSHDB
|Sends the query to all nodes.
FLUSHALL
|Works the same as
FLUSHDB.
SCRIPT EXISTS
|Sends the query to all nodes.
1 is returned only if script exists on all nodes.
SCRIPT LOAD
|Sends the script to all nodes.
SCRIPT FLUSH
|Sends the query to all nodes.
ASYNC parameter is ignored.
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.