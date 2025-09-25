Database Access with Oracle Exadata
Teleport can provide secure access to Oracle Exadata via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Oracle Exadata database with mTLS authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Oracle database using mutual TLS. Oracle trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Oracle Exadata server instance 19c or later.
- The
sqlclOracle client installed and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.5.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/6. Configure Oracle Exadata
This guide assumes default configuration of the Oracle Exadata system. In particular:
- Preconfigured TCPS listener.
- An existing database certificate in the grid wallet.
- A single Oracle Exadata VM is accessible to the
opcuser through SSH with a hostname demodb-vm. Repeat the steps to configure additional VMs.
- The SCAN DNS name is demodb-vm-scan.exadatadomain.oke.oraclevcn.com.
Adjust the commands to match your configuration.
Update per-database configuration
Connect to the Oracle Exadata VM by logging in as the
opc user and then switch to the
oracle user:
ssh opc@demodb-vmsudo su - oracle
For each database-specific Oracle home, update the
$ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/sqlnet.ora file with the following entries:
SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE
SQLNET.AUTHENTICATION_SERVICES = (ALL)
For example, if there is a database named
spark, the
oracle user should have access to the automatically generated
/home/oracle/spark.env file, which contains database-specific environment variables. After sourcing this file, the path
$ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/sqlnet.ora will point to the
sqlnet.ora file for the
spark database and its associated Oracle home.
Load environment variables for the 'spark' database. spark.env
Edit the configuration file at $ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/sqlnet.ora...
Repeat these steps for each additional database or database home as required.
Configure Oracle user account
Your Oracle user accounts must be configured to require a valid client certificate.
- New user
- Existing user
Create new user:
CREATE USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice';
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO alice;
Alter existing user:
ALTER USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice';
This operation will void existing authentication methods like password. The certificate-based auth will become the sole method of authentication for this user.
Trust Teleport Database Client CA
Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with Oracle Exadata. It must be configured with Teleport's certificate authority to be able to verify client certificates.
Export the Teleport Database Client CA on your local machine and copy it to target Oracle Exadata VM.
Export Teleport's database client certificate authoritytctl auth export --type=db-client > teleport-db-client-ca.crt
Copy the CA to the Oracle Exadata VMscp teleport-db-client-ca.crt opc@demodb-vm:/tmp/teleport-db-client-ca.crt
As the
grid user, update the grid TCPS wallet to trust the Teleport User Database CA.
Read the wallet passwordmkstore -wrl /u01/app/oracle/admin/cprops/cprops_wallet -nologo -viewEntry grid_tcps_wallet_passwdgrid_tcps_wallet_passwd = <wallet password>
Update the grid TCPS wallet; provide the password when promptedorapki wallet add -wallet "/var/opt/oracle/dbaas_acfs/grid/tcps_wallets" -trusted_cert -cert /tmp/teleport-db-client-ca.crt
Enable TLS auth for grid listener
Adjust your grid listener configuration at
$ORACLE_HOME/network/admin/listener.ora to enable TLS auth with the following entry:
SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE
Restart the listener
Once finished, restart the listener.
lsnrctl stoplsnrctl start
Step 2/6. Collect database configuration data
Export the built-in database certificate from Oracle. Teleport will use this certificate to verify the database connection.
Export the database certificate. Update the "-dn" parameter to match your actual setup.orapki wallet export -wallet "/var/opt/oracle/dbaas_acfs/grid/tcps_wallets" -dn "CN=demodb-vm-scan.exadatadomain.oke.oraclevcn.com" -cert /tmp/oracle-server-certificate.crt
Save the
/tmp/oracle-server-certificate.crt file to a temporary location. The final location depends on the Teleport installation method, which will be detailed in the next step.
Check the TCPS address of the local listener. This address will be used by Teleport for the connection. In the example below, the address is 10.20.30.40:2484.
sqlplus / as sysdba
...
SQL> SHOW PARAMETER local_listener;
. NAME TYPE VALUE
. -------------- ------ ------------------------------
. local_listener string (ADDRESS=(PROTOCOL=TCP)(HOST=10.20.30.40)(PORT=1521)),
. (ADDRESS=(PROTOCOL=TCPS)(HOST=10.20.30.40)(PORT=2484))
Step 3/6. Configure and Start the Database Service
Create Teleport join token
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Teleport Database Service
Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:
- Linux Server
- Kubernetes Cluster
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration.
Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for
example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application
Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if
you're running multiple services add
--output=stdout to print the config in
your terminal, and manually adjust
/etc/teleport.yaml.
Copy the Oracle Database certificate and make it available at
/var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt on the Teleport Database Service host.
Run the following command to generate a configuration file at
/etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update
example.teleport.sh to use the domain name of the Teleport Proxy
Service:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name="oracle" \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri="10.20.30.40:2484" \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt" \ --labels=env=dev
Manually edit the generated config file to include
tls.mode: verify-ca.
The final entry for the oracle database will look similar to this:
db_service:
enabled: true
databases:
- name: oracle
uri: "10.20.30.40:2484"
protocol: oracle
tls:
mode: verify-ca
ca_cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using the following command:
kubectl create secret generic db-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/oracle-server-certificate.crt
Create a file called
values.yaml with the following content. Update
JOIN_TOKEN to the join token you created earlier using the
tctl tokens add command:
roles: db
proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh:443
enterprise: true
authToken: "JOIN_TOKEN"
databases:
- name: oracle
uri: "10.20.30.40:2484"
protocol: oracle
static_labels:
env: dev
tls:
mode: verify-ca
ca_cert_file: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca/ca.pem
extraVolumes:
- name: db-ca
secret:
secretName: db-ca
extraVolumeMounts:
- name: db-ca
mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca
readOnly: true
Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters.
Configure Helm to fetch Teleport charts from the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Refresh the local Helm cache by fetching the latest charts:
helm repo update
Install the chart:
helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --version 18.5.1 \ -f values.yaml
Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one
teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
Step 4/6. (Optional) Configure Teleport to pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail
Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.
Create an internal Oracle
teleport user that will fetch
audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:
CREATE USER teleport IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=teleport';
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO teleport;
GRANT SELECT ON dba_audit_trail TO teleport;
GRANT SELECT ON V_$SESSION TO teleport;
Enable the table in Oracle Audit Trail:
ALTER system SET audit_trail=db,extended scope=spfile;
Restart your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.
Enable Oracle auditing for the
alice user:
AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by alice BY access;
You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.
Configure the Teleport Database Service to pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail:
db_service:
enabled: true
databases:
- name: oracle
protocol: "oracle"
uri: "10.20.30.40:2484"
oracle:
audit_user: "teleport"
tls:
mode: verify-ca
ca_cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/oracle-server-certificate.crt
Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.
Step 5/6. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 6/6. Connect
Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:
tsh login --proxy=example.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect
------ -------------- ------------- ------- -------oracle [*] env=dev
Connect to the
"oracle" database. Pass the correct service name as the
--db-name parameter.
You can check the service names by inspecting the database configuration on the Oracle Exadata VM.
> lsnrctl services | grep paasService "spark_PDB1.paas.oracle.com" has 1 instance(s).
tsh db connect --db-user alice --db-name spark_PDB1.paas.oracle.com oracle
SQLcl: Release 24.2 Production on Fri Aug 09 15:29:41 2024
Copyright (c) 1982, 2024, Oracle. All rights reserved.
Connected to:
Oracle Database 19c EE Extreme Perf Release 19.0.0.0.0 - Production
Version 19.24.0.0.0
SQL> select user from dual;
USER
________
ALICE
SQL>
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout oracle
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout
(Optional) Configure additional hostnames
In some deployments the same logical database is reachable via multiple hostnames with different characteristics, for example:
- replicated databases
- hostnames that traverse different network paths
If this applies to your setup, list all hosts in order of preference to improve connection resiliency.
If a TCP dial error occurs for a host, the next host in the list is tried automatically. Non-network errors (e.g., certificate or authentication failures) are not retried and do not advance to the next host.
By default, hosts are attempted in the listed order. Retries cycle through the list and wrap to the start as needed (e.g.,
host1 → host2 → host3 → host1 → ...). To randomize the sequence per connection attempt, set
shuffle_hostnames; the same cyclic pattern then applies to that randomized order.
retry_count controls the number of retries per host after the initial attempt on a network error. The default is
2, so there are 3 total attempts per host (1 initial + 2 retries) before moving to the next host in sequence.
This setup supports failover and basic load-balancing for new connections: enabling
shuffle_hostnames spreads initial connection attempts across hosts (load-balancing), while retries automatically move to the next host if the current one is unreachable (failover).
- name: oracle
protocol: oracle
uri: host1:2484,host2:2484,host3:2484 # Multiple hosts; dials in sequence and wraps (host1 → host2 → host3 → host1 ...). Dialing sequence can be randomized with `shuffle_hostnames`.
static_labels:
env: dev
oracle:
# Randomize host order per connection attempt to spread load. Optional.
shuffle_hostnames: true
# Retries per host on network errors only; non-network errors stop (default: 2). Optional.
retry_count: 5
Troubleshooting
Connection hangs or is refused
A common issue when connecting to an Oracle database is a connection timeout or refusal. This typically indicates a networking problem where the Teleport Database Service cannot reach the Oracle database endpoint. Verify that network routing and access controls, such as firewalls and VPC security groups, allow traffic to flow from the Database Service host to the database endpoint.
You can validate connectivity using a native Oracle client, which helps confirm whether the issue is with Teleport or the underlying network configuration. For example, using Oracle SQLcl:
# Example: Oracle SQLcl
sql -L myuser/[email protected]:2484
Network connectivity issues are often detected by automated health checks.
To check the health status of all registered databases:
# All databases
tctl db ls --format=json | jq -r '.[] | [.metadata.name, .status.target_health]'
An unhealthy database will have output similar to the following:
...
"oracle",
{
"address": "11.22.33.44:2484",
"protocol": "TCP",
"status": "unhealthy",
"transition_timestamp": "2025-09-25T09:47:39.435973Z",
"transition_reason": "threshold_reached",
"transition_error": "dial tcp 11.22.33.44:2484: i/o timeout",
"message": "1 health check failed"
}
...
TLS negotiation fails
Properly configuring TLS on an Oracle database can be challenging. Different underlying issues can result in the same error message, such as the following from Teleport:
Original Error: *tls.permanentError remote error: tls: handshake failure
Or you might see the following in the Oracle logs:
ORA-00609: could not attach to incoming connection
ORA-28860: Fatal SSL error
To identify the root cause, follow the debugging steps in the sections below. The output of the following
openssl command can help diagnose many common TLS issues. Capture the output and use it as you follow the debugging steps.
> openssl s_client -connect oracle.example.com:2484 -showcerts
Wrong server certificate
Teleport rejects connections to databases with untrusted server certificates. If you are using Teleport to issue certificates, ensure that the server certificate was issued by the Teleport Database CA. An invalid server certificate will prevent Teleport from establishing a secure connection.
You can view the Teleport Database CA certificate with the following command:
tctl auth export --type=db | openssl x509 -issuer -noout
...
issuer=O=teleport.example.com, CN=teleport.example.com, serialNumber=200129862304303044762346177566738813560
Compare the
issuer in the server certificate with the
issuer of the Teleport Database CA certificate. The
openssl s_client command from the previous section will show you the server certificate:
# openssl s_client output:
...
Server certificate
subject=CN=oracle.example.com
issuer=O=teleport.example.com, CN=teleport.example.com, serialNumber=200129862304303044762346177566738813560
...
You can also inspect the Oracle wallet directly using the
orapki utility to verify the server certificate.
# Prompt for wallet password
orapki wallet display -complete -wallet /path/to/wallet
The "User Certificates" section of the output should contain the server's certificate. Its
Issuer should match the
Subject of the Teleport Database CA.
User Certificates:
Subject: CN=oracle.example.com
Issuer: SERIALNUMBER=200129862304303044762346177566738813560,CN=teleport.example.com,O=teleport.example.com
Serial Number: ...
Wrong client certificate
If the Oracle server rejects client certificates presented by the Teleport Database Service, you should verify that the Oracle database trusts the Teleport Database User CA.
You can view the Teleport Database User CA with this command:
tctl auth export --type=db-client | openssl x509 -issuer -noout
issuer=O=teleport.example.com, CN=teleport.example.com, serialNumber=183359545647055551607366887578713393931
Compare the Teleport Database User CA with the list of CAs trusted by the Oracle database. The
openssl s_client command from earlier will show the list of CAs the Oracle database trusts:
# openssl s_client output:
...
---
Acceptable client certificate CA names
O=teleport.example.com, CN=teleport.example.com, serialNumber=183359545647055551607366887578713393931
Ensure that the Teleport Database User CA certificate has been added to the correct wallet and that the Oracle server configuration references this wallet.
You can also inspect the Oracle wallet directly using the
orapki utility to verify that the Teleport Database User CA is trusted.
# Prompt for wallet password
orapki wallet display -complete -wallet /path/to/wallet
The "Trusted Certificates" section of the output should contain the Teleport Database User CA. Its
Issuer should match the
issuer of the Teleport Database User CA.
Trusted Certificates:
Subject: SERIALNUMBER=183359545647055551607366887578713393931,CN=teleport.example.com,O=teleport.example.com
Issuer: SERIALNUMBER=183359545647055551607366887578713393931,CN=teleport.example.com,O=teleport.example.com
Serial Number: ...
Wrong TLS version
Teleport rejects connections that use TLS 1.0 or 1.1 due to known weaknesses. Ensure that the
SSL_VERSION parameter in your Oracle configuration is set to
1.2 or higher to enable TLS 1.2 or a newer version.
No common cipher suites
Ensure that the
SQLNET.CIPHER_SUITE parameter in your Oracle configuration contains modern TLS cipher suites that match the configured TLS version.
The following cipher suites are secure and widely supported across different Oracle versions.
For TLS 1.2:
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
For TLS 1.3:
TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
Must be logged on to the server error
The following error indicates that the login procedure has failed:
ORA-17430: Must be logged on to the server.
This is most commonly caused by the Oracle database enforcing native encryption or data-integrity checksums on a TCPS endpoint. Teleport uses TLS for transport security, and does not support native Oracle encryption.
To disable the redundant encryption requirement for the TCPS endpoint, add the following line to your
sqlnet.ora file:
SQLNET.IGNORE_ANO_ENCRYPTION_FOR_TCPS=TRUE
Make sure to use an up-to-date version of the Oracle database. In older versions, this setting may not disable data-integrity checksums, which will lead to continued failures.
Invalid username
An incorrectly specified username will result in the following error:
ORA-01017: invalid username/password; logon denied
When using TLS-based authentication, Oracle maps the Common Name (CN) from the client certificate to an external user in the database. Verify the
EXTERNAL_NAME for your user in the
dba_users table. It should be in the format
cn=<name>, where
<name> matches the value of the
--db-user flag used in the
tsh db login command.
You can query the
dba_users table to check the
EXTERNAL_NAME of your users:
SQL> SELECT username, authentication_type, external_name
2 FROM dba_users
3 WHERE authentication_type = 'EXTERNAL'
4 ORDER BY 1;
USERNAME AUTHENTICATION_TYPE EXTERNAL_NAME
_____________ ______________________ ________________
ALICE EXTERNAL cn=alice
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.
Read the documentation about:
- Oracle Audit Trail
sqlnet.oraand
listener.oraconfiguration
- Oracle Exadata
- Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC)