Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on env zero
This guide demonstrates how to use the Terraform provider for Teleport in jobs running on env zero.
This guide does not cover running the Terraform provider locally, in other CI/CD environments, or in short-lived cloud VMs. In any of these cases, refer to a dedicated guide:
- Run the Terraform Provider on Terraform Cloud
- Run the Terraform Provider in CI or cloud VMs
- Run the Terraform Provider locally
How it works
When running the Teleport Terraform provider on env zero, you can use its built-in Machine & Workload ID support to dynamically authenticate to your Teleport cluster without any shared secrets.
To do so, Teleport can make use of env zero's support for General OIDC Integrations, which provides OIDC tokens to jobs run on env zero's platform. The Teleport Terraform provider can then use these tokens to prove its identity to your Teleport cluster.
While following this guide, you'll configure your Teleport cluster to accept
join requests from env zero deployments and configure the provider to
authenticate using the
env0 join method.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport 18.4.0 cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.4.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
-
terraform version
Terraform v1.0.0
To import existing Teleport resources as Terraform resources, you must have Terraform version
v1.5.0or above.
-
An account and project on env zero
-
The Teleport Terraform provider, v18.4.0 or later
Step 1/5: Enable OIDC in env zero
OIDC integrations must be enabled in your organization's credential settings. To do so:
- Navigate to your organization settings
- Select the "Policies" tab
- Under the "Third-Party Authentication" header, ensure "Enable OIDC during deployments" is checked
- If necessary, select "Save"
For more information, refer to env zero's documentation.
Step 2/5. Collect information
To allow deployment workflows to authenticate to Teleport, you'll need to configure - at a minimum - the IDs of your organization and project. These values can be found in the env zero UI.
To determine your organization ID, navigate to your organization's settings, select the "General" tab, and make a note of the value shown in the ID field. If desired, store your organization ID here: example-organization-id
Next, you'll also need to retrieve a project ID. Navigate to the settings for the desired project and make a note of the ID shown. If desired, you can insert it here: example-project-id
Step 3/5. Configure env zero joining in Teleport
To start, the Teleport Auth Service needs to be configured to accept join
requests from env zero runs. We'll do this by creating a bot named
terraform
which the Teleport Terraform provider will use in a later step.
Write the following to
terraform_bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
name: terraform
spec:
# The terraform-provider role is a built-in role granting access to every
# resource supported by the terraform provider.
roles: ["terraform-provider"]
Then, create the bot from the new YAML manifest:
tctl create -f terraform_bot.yamlbot 'terraform' has been created
Next, the new bot needs to be allowed to authenticate with env zero's OIDC
credentials. Create a file named
terraform_token.yaml with this
content:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: terraform
spec:
roles: [Bot]
join_method: env0
bot_name: terraform
env0:
allow:
- organization_id: example-organization-id
project_id: example-project-id
Additional allow rules fields may be used to further restrict which jobs are
allowed to authenticate , refer to the
env0 join method reference
for a full list of options.
Note that all specified fields must match those presented to Teleport by a
deployment job for it to be allowed to join. If you want to allow multiple
different projects to join, you can add additional entries to the
allow field.
Additionally, note that each entry must provide at minimum
organization_id and
a project identifier (
project_id or
project_name).
Once finished, create the token:
tctl create -f terraform_token.yamltoken 'terraform' has been created
Step 4/5. Configure the Terraform Provider
In your
provider.tf or similar, configure the
teleport provider:
provider "teleport" {
addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
join_method = "env0"
join_token = "terraform"
}
These parameters must be set:
addrshould match the public hostname and port of your Teleport cluster
join_methodshould be
env0
join_tokenshould match the name of the
tokenresource created in Step #2
Be sure to remove any preexisting
identity_file_path; it is replaced by
join_method and
join_token.
For a complete example, consider this minimal
provider.tf:
terraform {
required_providers {
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "18.4.0"
}
}
}
provider "teleport" {
addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
join_method = "env0"
join_token = "terraform"
}
resource "teleport_role" "test" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "test"
description = "Dummy role to validate Terraform Provider setup"
labels = {
test = "yes"
}
}
}
Step 5/5. Run Terraform
You should now be able to perform a Terraform
plan or
apply. All types of
triggers should work, including CLI, API, and Git, so long as the run is
coordinated by Terraform Cloud.
If your local
terraform is authenticated to env zero and
Remote Plan is configured, you can run:
terraform plan
Otherwise, you can trigger a job execution through whichever means you normally use: manually, via a Git hook, etc.
Regardless of trigger, the workflow should successfully execute, depending on
your Terraform configuration. You can use
tctl to verify the dummy role was
created:
tctl get role/test
Next steps
- Now that you know how to manage Teleport configuration resources with Terraform and env zero, read the Terraform resource reference so you can flesh out your configuration.
- To find out more about env zero's OIDC implementation, which Machine & Workload ID uses to authenticate to your Teleport cluster, read env zero's documentation.