11 docs tagged with "Securing CI/CD pipelines"

CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity
Configuring CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity
These guides are about using Teleport to secure CI/CD pipelines.View all tags
Configuring CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity
How to install and configure Machine ID on CircleCI
How to install and configure Machine ID on GitHub Actions
How to install and configure Machine ID on GitLab CI
How to install and configure Machine ID on Jenkins
Reference for GitHub Actions joining
How to install and configure Teleport Kubernetes agent using Helm and ArgoCD
How to use Machine ID to enable Argo CD to connect to external Kubernetes clusters
How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from your CI pipelines or Cloud provider.
How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider on the Spacelift platform.
How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider on HCP Terraform, Terraform Cloud, and Terraform Enterprise.