11 docs tagged with "Securing CI/CD pipelines"

These guides are about using Teleport to secure CI/CD pipelines.

CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity Configuring CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity

Deploying tbot on CircleCI How to install and configure Machine ID on CircleCI

Deploying tbot on GitHub Actions How to install and configure Machine ID on GitHub Actions

Deploying tbot on GitLab CI How to install and configure Machine ID on GitLab CI

Deploying tbot on Jenkins How to install and configure Machine ID on Jenkins

GitHub Actions Reference for GitHub Actions joining

Guides for running Teleport using Helm via ArgoCD How to install and configure Teleport Kubernetes agent using Helm and ArgoCD

Machine ID with Argo CD How to use Machine ID to enable Argo CD to connect to external Kubernetes clusters

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider in CI or Cloud How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from your CI pipelines or Cloud provider.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on Spacelift How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider on the Spacelift platform.