Managed Updates v2 in EC2 Agents

This guide shows two cloud-init patterns for bringing Linux EC2 instances under Managed Updates v2 and assigning them to an update group using teleport-update by defining the group and proxy address.

It assumes you'll join the agent to your cluster during first boot wit delegated join method and that your cluster has Managed Updates v2 enabled.

Delegated joins avoid shipping any secret token in user data. You create a named token resource that encodes context rules (your AWS account, role ARNs, regions, etc.), then the agent proves its identity to the Auth Service using cloud-issued credentials. Your agent can fetch IAM credentials (e.g., EC2 instance profile, IRSA, or env vars).

In more detail, here is how IAM join works:

The Node signs an AWS STS GetCallerIdentity request using its own IAM credentials (e.g., EC2 instance role).

request using its own IAM credentials (e.g., EC2 instance role). The Node sends this pre-signed request to the Teleport Auth Service as part of the join handshake.

The Auth Service does not call AWS APIs directly with its own credentials. Instead, it simply executes that pre-signed GetCallerIdentity request over HTTPS. AWS STS returns the identity information (Account ID, ARN, etc.).

request over HTTPS. AWS STS returns the identity information (Account ID, ARN, etc.). Teleport validates that identity against your token's allow rules.

In this guide, we use the teleport-update binary for installation. The teleport-update enable command installs Teleport at the version advertised by the cluster and enables Managed Updates v2 on the host. It also creates the necessary systemd units for Teleport, along with a teleport-update timer that periodically runs teleport-update update . In addition, it saves most of the flags you pass in (such as -g, -p, or -b), so that running the command again will update the stored settings rather than requiring you to re-enter them.

For full Managed Updates v2 instructions, see Managed Updates forAgents (v2).

Every agent belongs to an update group (e.g., development, staging, prod), if no group is configured default is used. The cluster-side autoupdate_config resource defines when each group may update. Cloud or self-hosted clusters use the same schedule model. Self-hosted clusters also set the desired version via autoupdate_version resource.

See the joining documentation for a detailed explanation of the joining process and the supported join methods.

The IAM join method is the recommended way of joining EC2 instances. It offers stronger security guarantees, more granular control over who can join, and is easier to use (the token doesn't need to be short-lived nor rotated).

Create a file named token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: iam-join spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: iam allow: - aws_account: "123456789012" - aws_account: "999998880000" aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::999998880000:assumed-role/teleport-node-role/i-*"

Run the following command to create or update the resource:

tctl create -f token.yaml provision_token "iam-join" has been created

This defines which AWS accounts and roles can join via IAM. You can use aws_account alone (to allow all roles in that account) or add an aws_arn filter for stricter control.

On AWS, prepare an IAM role that your EC2 instances will assume to prove their identity. No permissions required - the join verification only calls sts:GetCallerIdentity .

Example trust policy for EC2:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "Service" : "ec2.amazonaws.com" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] }

This policy is required and must be created using the AWS Management Console or the AWS CLI.

To enable managed updates, you need to create an autoupdate_config resource with the enabled mode. Additionally, in autoupdate_config , you can define update groups (each agent belongs to one) and configure update schedules. If no group or schedule is defined, the default one is used.

Default

Custom groups with schedule Create a file called autoupdate_config.yaml containing: kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: agents: mode: enabled strategy: halt-on-error Pick simple, meaningful groups like development , staging , production . Then model your rollout windows and sequencing in autoupdate_config : kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: agents: mode: enabled strategy: halt-on-error schedules: regular: - name: development days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 4 - name: staging days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 5 wait_hours: 24 development This resource is used to control the update schedule by defining different groups, sequence and upgrade window. In the example, we define two update groups: development and staging . Upgrades are allowed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The first group, development , must start the upgrade process at 04:00 UTC. Once it is completed and all agents in the development group are upgraded, the next group, staging , begins the upgrade process with a 24-hour delay at 05:00 UTC. If any agent in the development group fails, the upgrade process must stop. This behavior is controlled by the halt-on-error strategy value.

Run the following command to create or update the resource:

tctl create -f autoupdate_config.yaml autoupdate_config has been created

note Changes to the schedule configuration will take effect for the next version change.

important Self-hosted Teleport users must specify which version their agents should update to via the autoupdate_version resource. Cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise users must skip this step, as it is managed by the Cloud team.

By creating autoupdate_version resource we define the version of the Teleport that must be initially installed during EC2 instance bootstrap.

kind: autoupdate_version metadata: name: autoupdate-version spec: agents: start_version: 18.3 .0 target_version: 18.3 .0 schedule: regular mode: enabled

Create or update autoupdate_version resource:

tctl create -f autoupdate_version.yaml autoupdate_version has been created

AWS CLI

AWS web console To create required IAM role, instance profile and launch EC2 instance, follow these steps: Create an IAM role with a trust policy that allows EC2 to assume it: cat > trust-policy.json <<EOF { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "Service": "ec2.amazonaws.com" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } EOF aws iam create-role \ --role-name EC2TeleportRole \ --assume-role-policy-document file://trust-policy.json Create an EC2 instance profile to use the role: aws iam create-instance-profile --instance-profile-name EC2TeleportInstanceProfile aws iam add-role-to-instance-profile \ --instance-profile-name EC2TeleportInstanceProfile \ --role-name EC2TeleportRole Create cloud-init.yaml configuration file with cloud init data. packages: - curl runcmd: - curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh?group= development " | sudo bash - teleport configure --roles node --proxy example.teleport.sh:443 --join-method iam --token iam-join > /etc/teleport.yaml - systemctl enable --now teleport Launch the EC2 instance with the instance profile: aws ec2 run-instances \ --image-id ami-xxxx \ --instance-type t3.micro \ --iam-instance-profile Name=EC2TeleportInstanceProfile \ --security-group-ids sg-xxxx \ --region us-west-2 \ --user-data file://cloud-init.yaml Follow the procedure for launching an instance and providing user data, which allows you to supply cloud-init directives at launch - whether by entering them in the User data field of the AWS Management Console's Advanced details section. In the example below, the directives create and configure a Teleport node on Amazon Linux 2. The script installs Teleport and the v2 updater and enables SSH service only. The #cloud-config line at the top is required in order to identify the commands as cloud-init directives. User-data example with a previously created join token: packages: - curl runcmd: - curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh?group= development " | sudo bash - teleport configure --roles node --proxy example.teleport.sh:443 --join-method iam --token iam-join > /etc/teleport.yaml - systemctl enable --now teleport

Once the EC2 instance is started, SSH on it to check the updater status:

teleport-update status

proxy: example.teleport.sh:443 path: /usr/local/bin base_url: https://cdn.teleport.dev enabled: true pinned: false active: version: 18.3.0 flags: [Enterprise] target: version: 18.3.0 flags: [Enterprise] in_window: false

Shows proxy, group, active/target versions, and whether you're in an update window.

Check services:

systemctl status teleport ● teleport.service - Teleport Service Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Drop-In: /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service.d └─teleport-update.conf Active: active (running) Invocation: 1725c68591634876afd805b417cf9801 Main PID: 40848 (teleport) Tasks: 17 (limit: 11011) Memory: 79.5M (peak: 81.7M, swap: 27.5M, swap peak: 27.5M) CPU: 19min 2.548s CGroup: /system.slice/teleport.service └─40848 /usr/local/bin/teleport start --config /etc/teleport.yaml --pid-file=/run/teleport.pid

journalctl -u teleport -n100 -f teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.154Z INFO [PROC:1] Found an instance metadata service. Teleport will import labels from this cloud instance. pid:2246081.1 type:EC2 service/service.go:1186 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.156Z INFO [PROC:1] Service is creating new listener. pid:2246081.1 type:debug address:/var/lib/teleport/debug.sock service/signals.go:242 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.159Z INFO [PROC:1] Generating new host UUID pid:2246081.1 host_uuid:1fcaf1e0-0fbf-454d-ac13-49965918dc39 storage/storage.go:356 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.166Z INFO [PROC:1] Joining the cluster with a secure token. pid:2246081.1 service/connect.go:532 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.166Z INFO Attempting registration. method:via proxy server join/join.go:388 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.168Z WARN [CLOUD] Could not fetch EC2 instance's tags, please ensure 'allow instance tags in metadata' is enabled on the instance. labels/cloud.go:147 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.541Z INFO Attempting to register with IAM method using region STS endpoint. role:Instance join/join.go:785 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.697Z INFO Successfully registered with IAM method using regional STS endpoint. role:Instance join/join.go:807 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.697Z INFO Successfully registered. method:via proxy server join/join.go:395 teleport[2246081]: 2025-10-21T20:51:44.698Z INFO [PROC:1] Successfully obtained credentials to connect to the cluster. pid:2246081.1 identity:Instance service/connect.go:383

journalctl -u teleport-update -n100 -f systemd[1]: Starting teleport-update.service - Teleport auto-update service... teleport-update[160893]: INFO [UPDATER] Teleport is up-to-date. Update window is active, but no action is needed. active_version:18.3.0 agent/updater.go:877 systemd[1]: teleport-update.service: Deactivated successfully. systemd[1]: Finished teleport-update.service - Teleport auto-update service.

From an admin workstation.

Login to the remote cluster:

tsh login --proxy example.teleport.sh:443

Confirm that the node is joined (it might take up to 15 min to be synced).

tctl inventory ls Server ID Hostname Services Agent Version Upgrader Upgrader Version Update Group ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------- -------- ------------- -------- ---------------- ------------ 1fcaf1e0-0fbf-454d-ac13-49965918dc39 ip-172-31-44-126.us-west-2.compute.internal Node v18.3.0 binary v18.3.0 default

Check the Managed Update v2 status: