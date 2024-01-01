Version: 18.x

On this page

JetBrains SFTP Report an issue with this page

JetBrain's IDEs, like PyCharm, GoLand, and IntelliJ, allow browsing, copying, and editing files on a remote server using the SFTP protocol. You can integrate Teleport with your IDE so you can copy files to and from a remote machine without using a third-party client.

This guide explains how to use Teleport and a JetBrains IDE to access files with SFTP.

JetBrains IDEs can use the local SSH client to access a remote server. You can use Teleport to generate a configuration for your local SSH client that instructs the client to connect to a Teleport-protected Linux server using a Teleport-issued OpenSSH certificate.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh client. Installing tsh client Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh client must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh client: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh client: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh client. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



JetBrains IDE like PyCharm, IntelliJ, GoLand etc. See Products for a full list of JetBrains IDEs.

One or more Teleport SSH Service instances. If you have not yet done this, read the getting started guide to learn how.

Configure your local SSH client to access servers, assigning the --proxy flag to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service (e.g., mytenant.teleport.sh for Teleport Cloud users).

tsh login --proxy proxy.foo.example.com --user alice

tsh config --proxy proxy.foo.example.com

Append the resulting configuration snippet into your SSH config file located in the path below:

Linux/macOS

Windows $HOME/.ssh/config %UserProfile%\.ssh\config warning If using PowerShell on Windows to write your SSH config, note that normal shell redirection may write the file with the incorrect encoding. To ensure it's written properly, try the following: tsh.exe config | out-file .ssh\config -encoding utf8 -append

You should be able to connect to the desired server using the following command, replacing user with the username you would like to assume on the server:

ssh user@[server name].[cluster name]

Details Teleport Cloud The SSH config you generated earlier instructs your SSH client to run tsh proxy ssh to access a server in your Teleport cluster. However, running an ssh command against the Teleport Proxy Service at yourtenant.teleport.sh will result in an error. The SSH config you generated earlier instructs your SSH client to runto access a server in your Teleport cluster. However, running ancommand against the Teleport Proxy Service atwill result in an error.

note Include the port number for OpenSSH servers, by default 22 , or you can experience an error. See the OpenSSH guide for more information. Example connecting to a OpenSSH server: ssh -p 22 user@[server name].[cluster name]

After opening your IDE go to Tools -> Deployment -> Browse Remote Host .

Then click the plus sign in the top-left corner to add a new server.

Enter a name for your new server.

Click the three dots next to SSH configuration as in the picture above.

Create a new configuration by clicking the plus sign on the top left and providing:

Host - name of the Teleport server.

- name of the Teleport server. Port - the Teleport server's SSH port ( 3022 by default or 22 for OpenSSH servers).

- the Teleport server's SSH port ( by default or for OpenSSH servers). Username - the system username.

As an Authentication type pick OpenSSH config and authentication agent . Next, you can click Test Connection .

After closing the SSH configuration window, you should see Remote Host menu in your IDE.

note Teleport's certificates expire fairly quickly, after which SSH attempts will fail with an error like the following: [email protected]: Permission denied (publickey). ERROR: exit status 255 kex_exchange_identification: Connection closed by remote host When you see this error, re-run tsh login to refresh your local certificate.