Export Teleport Audit Events to Splunk

Teleport's Event Handler plugin receives audit logs from the Teleport Auth Service and forwards them to your log management solution, letting you perform historical analysis, detect unusual behavior, and form a better understanding of how users interact with your Teleport cluster.

In this guide, we will show you how to configure the Teleport Event Handler plugin to send your Teleport audit logs to Splunk.

In this setup, the Teleport Event Handler plugin forwards audit logs from Teleport to Splunk's Universal Forwarder, which stores them in Splunk Cloud Platform or Splunk Enterprise for visualization and alerting.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.6.0 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.6.0.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.6.0-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.6.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.6.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.6.0



Recommended: Configure Machine ID to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine ID deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

Splunk Cloud Platform or Splunk Enterprise v9.0.1 or above.

A Linux host where you will run the Teleport Event Handler plugin and Splunk Universal Forwarder. The Universal Forwarder must be installed on the host. Running the Teleport Event Handler and Universal Forwarder on separate hosts If you run the Teleport Event Handler and Universal Forwarder on the same host, there is no need to open a port on the host for ingesting logs. However, if you run the Universal Forwarder on a separate host from the Teleport Event Handler, you will need to open a port on the Universal Forwarder host to traffic from the Teleport Event Handler. This guide assumes that the Universal Forwarder is listening on port 9061 .

On Splunk Enterprise, port 8088 should be open to traffic from the host running the Teleport Event Handler and Universal Forwarder.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Event Handler plugin is a binary that runs independently of your Teleport cluster. It authenticates to your Teleport cluster and your Splunk Universal Forwarder using mutual TLS. In this section, you will install the Teleport Event Handler plugin on the Linux host where you are running your Universal Forwarder and generate credentials that the plugin will use for authentication.

Follow the instructions for your environment to install the Teleport Event Handler plugin on your Universal Forwarder host:

Linux

macOS

Docker

Helm

Build via Go The Event Handler plugin is provided in amd64 and arm64 binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-event-handler-v17.6.0-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -zxvf teleport-event-handler-v17.6.0-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz sudo ./teleport-event-handler/install The Event Handler plugin is provided in amd64 and arm64 binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-event-handler-v17.6.0-darwin- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -zxvf teleport-event-handler-v17.6.0-darwin- ARCH -bin.tar.gz sudo ./teleport-event-handler/install Ensure that you have Docker installed and running. docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:17.6.0 To allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository, use helm repo add : helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev To update the cache of charts from the remote repository, run helm repo update : helm repo update You will need Go >= 1.23.11 installed. Run the following commands on your Universal Forwarder host: git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport.git --depth 1 -b branch/v17 cd teleport/integrations/event-handler make build The resulting executable will have the name event-handler . To follow the rest of this guide, rename this file to teleport-event-handler and move it to /usr/local/bin .

Generate a configuration file with placeholder values for the Teleport Event Handler plugin. Later in this guide, we will edit the configuration file for your environment.

Cloud-Hosted

Self-Hosted

Helm Chart

Local Docker test Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Replace mytenant.teleport.sh with the DNS name of your Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant: teleport-event-handler configure . mytenant.teleport.sh:443 Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Replace mytenant.teleport.sh:443 with the DNS name and HTTPS port of Teleport's Proxy Service: teleport-event-handler configure . teleport.example.com:443 Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign TELEPORT_CLUSTER_ADDRESS to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service: TELEPORT_CLUSTER_ADDRESS=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:17.6.0 configure . ${TELEPORT_CLUSTER_ADDRESS?} In order to export audit events, you'll need to have the root certificate and the client credentials available as a secret. Use the following command to create that secret in Kubernetes: kubectl create secret generic teleport-event-handler-client-tls --from-file=ca.crt=ca.crt,client.crt=client.crt,client.key=client.key This will pack the content of ca.crt , client.crt , and client.key into the secret so the Helm chart can mount them to their appropriate path. Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration: docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:17.6.0 configure .

You'll see the following output:

Teleport event handler 17.6.0 [1] mTLS Fluentd certificates generated and saved to ca.crt, ca.key, server.crt, server.key, client.crt, client.key [2] Generated sample teleport-event-handler role and user file teleport-event-handler-role.yaml [3] Generated sample fluentd configuration file fluent.conf [4] Generated plugin configuration file teleport-event-handler.toml

The plugin generates several setup files:

ls -l

File(s) Purpose ca.crt and ca.key Self-signed CA certificate and private key for Fluentd server.crt and server.key Fluentd server certificate and key client.crt and client.key Fluentd client certificate and key, all signed by the generated CA teleport-event-handler-role.yaml user and role resource definitions for Teleport's event handler fluent.conf Fluentd plugin configuration

Running the Event Handler separately from the log forwarder This guide assumes that you are running the Event Handler on the same host or Kubernetes pod as your log forwarder. If you are not, you will need to instruct the Event Handler to generate mTLS certificates for subjects besides localhost . To do this, use the --cn and --dns-names flags of the teleport-event-handler configure command. For example, if your log forwarder is addressable at forwarder.example.com and the Event Handler at handler.example.com , you would run the following configure command: teleport-event-handler configure --cn=handler.example.com --dns-names=forwarder.example.com The command generates client and server certificates with the subjects set to the value of --cn . The --dns-names flag accepts a comma-separated list of DNS names. It will append subject alternative names (SANs) to the server certificate (the one you will provide to your log forwarder) for each DNS name in the list. The Event Handler looks up each DNS name before appending it as an SAN and exits with an error if the lookup fails.

We'll re-purpose the files generated for Fluentd in our Universal Forwarder configuration.

The teleport-event-handler configure command generated a file called teleport-event-handler-role.yaml . This file defines a teleport-event-handler role and a user with read-only access to the event API:

kind: role metadata: name: teleport-event-handler spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'event' , 'session' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] version: v5 kind: user metadata: name: teleport-event-handler spec: roles: [ 'teleport-event-handler' ] version: v2

Move this file to your workstation (or recreate it by pasting the snippet above) and use tctl on your workstation to create the role and the user:

tctl create -f teleport-event-handler-role.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Machine ID

Long-lived identity files With the role created, you now need to allow the Machine ID bot to produce credentials for this role. This can be done with tctl , replacing my-bot with the name of your bot: tctl bots update my-bot --add-roles teleport-event-handler In order for the Event Handler plugin to forward events from your Teleport cluster, it needs signed credentials from the cluster's certificate authority. The teleport-event-handler user cannot request this itself, and requires another user to impersonate this account in order to request credentials. Create a role that enables your user to impersonate the teleport-event-handler user. First, paste the following YAML document into a file called teleport-event-handler-impersonator.yaml : kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: teleport-event-handler-impersonator spec: options: max_session_ttl: 10h allow: impersonate: users: [ "teleport-event-handler" ] roles: [ "teleport-event-handler" ] Next, create the role: tctl create teleport-event-handler-impersonator.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Add this role to the user that generates signed credentials for the Event Handler: Assign the teleport-event-handler-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},teleport-event-handler-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl :

Machine ID

Long-lived identity files Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity . For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as. Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output. If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: teleport-event-handler-identity If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now. You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-event-handler-identity . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service. Like all Teleport users, teleport-event-handler needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials. The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the teleport-event-handler user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory: tctl auth sign --user=teleport-event-handler --out=identity The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS. The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint. Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine ID to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060 If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin: sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file: kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity teleport-event-handler-identity Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

In this step, you will configure the Universal Forwarder to receive audit logs from the Teleport Event Handler plugin and forward them to Splunk. The Event Handler sends audit logs as HTTP POST requests with the content type application/json .

We will assume that you assigned $SPLUNK_HOME to /opt/splunkforwarder when installing the Universal Forwarder.

Finding your $SPLUNK_HOME To find your $SPLUNK_HOME , run the following command to see the location of your Universal Forwarder service definition, which the init system systemd uses to run the Universal Forwarder: sudo systemctl status SplunkForwarder.service ● SplunkForwarder.service - Systemd service file for Splunk, generated by 'splunk enable boot-start' Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/SplunkForwarder.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-10-07 15:57:37 UTC; 2h 18min ago Main PID: 1772 (splunkd) Tasks: 53 (limit: 2309) Memory: 70.8M (limit: 1.8G) CGroup: /system.slice/SplunkForwarder.service ├─1772 splunkd --under-systemd --systemd-delegate=yes -p 8089 _internal_launch_under_systemd └─1810 [splunkd pid=1772] splunkd --under-systemd --systemd-delegate=yes -p 8089 _internal_launch_under_systemd [process-runner] View the file at the path shown in the Loaded: field. Your $SPLUNK_HOME will include the filepath segments in ExecStart before /bin . In this case, $SPLUNK_HOME is /opt/splunkforwarder/ : ExecStart=/opt/splunkforwarder/bin/splunk _internal_launch_under_systemd

Create an index for your Teleport audit logs by visiting the home page of the Splunk UI and navigating to Settings > Indexes. Click New Index. Name your index teleport-audit-logs and assign the Index Data Type field to "Events".

The values of the remaining fields, Max raw data size and Searchable retention (days) depend on your organization's resources and practices for log management.

Click Save

The Universal Forwarder authenticates client traffic using a token. To generate a token, visit the home page of the Splunk UI. Navigate to Settings > Data inputs In the Local inputs table, find the HTTP Event Collector row and click Add new

Enter a name you can use to recognize the token later so you can manage it, e.g., Teleport Audit Events . Click Next.

In the Input Settings view (above), next to the Source type field, click Select. In the Select Source Type dropdown menu, click Structured, then _json. Splunk will index incoming logs as JSON, which is the format the Event Handler uses to send logs to the Universal Forwarder.

In the Index section, select the teleport-audit-logs index you created earlier. Click Review then view the summary and click Submit. Copy the Token Value field and keep it somewhere safe so you can use it later in this guide.

The Universal Forwarder signs TLS certificates using a file that contains both an X.509-format certificate and an RSA private key. To prepare this, run the following commands on the Universal Forwarder host, where server.crt and server.key are two of the files you generated earlier with the teleport-event-handler configure the command:

cp server.crt server.pem cat server.key >> server.pem

Allow the Universal Forwarder to access the certificate file:

sudo chown splunk:splunk server.pem

On your Universal Forwarder host, create a file at /opt/splunkforwarder/etc/system/local/inputs.conf with the following content:

[http] port = 9061 disabled = false serverCert = server.pem sslPassword = requireClientCert = true [http://audit] token = index = teleport-audit-logs allowQueryStringAuth = true

This configuration enables the HTTP input, which will listen on port 9061 and receive logs from the Teleport Event Handler Plugin, assigning them to the teleport-audit-logs index.

Assign serverCert to the path to the server.pem file you generated earlier.

To assign sslPassword , run the following command in the directory that contains fluent.conf :

cat fluent.conf | grep passphrase private_key_passphrase "ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff"

Copy the passphrase and paste it as the value of sslPassword .

The token field in the [http://audit] section enables the Universal Forwarder to collect logs from HTTP clients that present a token. Assign token to the token you generated earlier.

allowQueryStringAuth enables the Teleport Event Handler to include the token in a query string, rather than the Authorization HTTP header (the default). This is necessary because the Teleport Event Handler does not currently support custom HTTP headers.

To configure secure communications between the Universal Forwarder and the Teleport Event Handler, create a file called /opt/splunkforwarder/etc/system/local/server.conf with the following content (if this file already exists, add the following field in the [sslConfig] section):

[sslConfig] sslRootCAPath =

Assign sslRootCAPath to the path of the ca.crt file you generated earlier.

Ensure that the Universal Forwarder can read the CA certificate:

sudo chmod +r ca.crt

Instruct the Universal Forwarder to send the logs it collects to Splunk.

Create a file at the path /opt/splunkforwarder/etc/system/local/outputs.conf with the following content:

[tcpout] sslVerifyServerCert = true [httpout] httpEventCollectorToken = uri =

Fill in httpEventCollectorToken with the token you generated earlier.

Assign uri to the following, replacing MYHOST with the hostname of your Splunk instance and 8088 with the port you are using for your Splunk HTTP Event Collector.

https://MYHOST:8088

The format of the URL to use will depend on your Splunk deployment. See the list of acceptable URL formats in the Splunk documentation.

Note that you must only include the scheme, host, and port of the URL. The Universal Forwarder will append the correct URL path of the Splunk ingestion API when forwarding logs.

Finally, restart the Universal Forwarder:

sudo systemctl restart SplunkForwarder

Now that you have configured your Universal Forwarder to receive logs via HTTP and forward them to Splunk, you will ensure that the Teleport Event Handler plugin is configured to authenticate to the Universal Forwarder and your Teleport cluster, then run the Teleport Event Handler.

In this section, you will configure the Teleport Event Handler for your environment.

Linux server

Helm Chart Earlier, we generated a file called teleport-event-handler.toml to configure the Fluentd event handler. This file includes setting similar to the following: storage = "./storage" timeout = "10s" batch = 20 namespace = "default" window-size = "24h" types = "" skip-event-types: [] skip-session-types: [] [ forward.fluentd ] ca = "/home/bob/event-handler/ca.crt" cert = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.crt" key = "/home/bob/event-handler/client.key" url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/test.log" session-url = "https://fluentd.example.com:8888/session" [ teleport ] addr = "example.teleport.com:443" identity = "identity" Modify the configuration to replace fluentd.example.com with the domain name of your Fluentd deployment. Use the following template to create teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml : eventHandler: storagePath: "./storage" timeout: "10s" batch: 20 namespace: "default" windowSize: "24h" types: [] skipEventTypes: [] skipSessionTypes: [] teleport: address: "example.teleport.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-event-handler-identity identitySecretPath: identity fluentd: url: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/events.log" sessionUrl: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/session.log" certificate: secretName: "teleport-event-handler-client-tls" caPath: "ca.crt" certPath: "client.crt" keyPath: "client.key" persistentVolumeClaim: enabled: true

Update the configuration file as follows.

Change forward.fluentd.url to the following:

url = "https://localhost:9061/services/collector/raw?token=MYTOKEN"

Ensure the URL includes the scheme, host and port of your Universal Forwarder's HTTP input, plus the URL path that the Universal Forwarder uses for raw data ( /services/collector/raw ).

Replace MYTOKEN with the token you generated earlier for the Splunk Universal Forwarder. If you are running the Universal Forwarder and Event Handler on separate hosts, replace localhost with your Universal Forwarder's IP address or domain name.

Change forward.fluentd.session-url to the same value as forward.fluentd.url , but with the query parameter key &noop= appended to the end:

session-url = "https://localhost:9061/services/collector/raw?token=MYTOKEN&noop="

For audit logs related to Teleport sessions, the Teleport Event Handler appends routing information to the URL that our HTTP input configuration does not use. Adding the noop query parameter causes the Teleport Event Handler to append the routing information as the parameter's value so the Universal Forwarder can discard it.

Next, edit the teleport section of the configuration as follows:

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart addr : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud account (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identity : Fill this in with the path to the identity file you exported earlier. client_key , client_crt , root_cas : Comment these out, since we are not using them in this configuration. address : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identitySecretName : Fill in the identitySecretName field with the name of the Kubernetes secret you created earlier. identitySecretPath : Fill in the identitySecretPath field with the path of the identity file within the Kubernetes secret. If you have followed the instructions above, this will be identity .

If you are providing credentials to the Event Handler using a tbot binary that runs on a Linux server, make sure the value of identity in the Event Handler configuration is the same as the path of the identity file you configured tbot to generate, /opt/machine-id/identity .

Ensure that the Teleport Event Handler can read the identity file:

chmod +r auth.pem

Start the Teleport Event Handler by following the instructions below.

Linux server

Helm chart

Local Docker container Copy the teleport-event-handler.toml file to /etc on your Linux server. Update the settings within the toml file to match your environment. Make sure to use absolute paths on settings such as identity and storage . Files and directories in use should only be accessible to the system user executing the teleport-event-handler service such as /var/lib/teleport-event-handler . Next, create a systemd service definition at the path /usr/lib/systemd/system/teleport-event-handler.service with the following content: [Unit] Description =Teleport Event Handler After =network.target [Service] Type =simple Restart =always ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/teleport-event-handler start --config=/etc/teleport-event-handler.toml --teleport-refresh-enabled= true ExecReload =/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID PIDFile =/run/teleport-event-handler.pid [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target If you are not using Machine ID to provide short-lived credentials to the Event Handler, you can remove the --teleport-refresh-enabled true flag. Enable and start the plugin: sudo systemctl enable teleport-event-handler sudo systemctl start teleport-event-handler Choose when to start exporting events You can configure when you would like the Teleport Event Handler to begin exporting events when you run the start command. This example will start exporting from May 5th, 2021: teleport-event-handler start --config /etc/teleport-event-handler.toml --start-time "2021-05-05T00:00:00Z" You can only determine the start time once, when first running the Teleport Event Handler. If you want to change the time frame later, remove the plugin state directory that you specified in the storage field of the handler's configuration file. Once the Teleport Event Handler starts, you will see notifications about scanned and forwarded events: sudo journalctl -u teleport-event-handler DEBU Event sent id:f19cf375-4da6-4338-bfdc-e38334c60fd1 index:0 ts:2022-09-21 18:51:04.849 +0000 UTC type:cert.create event-handler/app.go:140 ... Run the following command on your workstation: helm install teleport-plugin-event-handler teleport/teleport-plugin-event-handler \ --values teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml \ --version 17.6.0 Navigate to the directory where you ran the configure command earlier and execute the following command: docker run --network host -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:17.6.0 start --config=teleport-event-handler.toml This command joins the Event Handler container to the preset host network, which uses the Docker host networking mode and removes network isolation, so the Event Handler can communicate with the Fluentd container on localhost.

Since our setup forwards audit logs to Splunk in the structured JSON format, Splunk automatically indexes them, so fields will be available immediately for use in visualizations. You can use these fields to create dashboards that track the way users are interacting with your Teleport cluster.

For example, from the Splunk UI home page, navigate to Search & Reporting > Dashboards > Create New Dashboard. Enter "Teleport Audit Log Types" for the title of your dashboard and click Classic Dashboards. Click Create then, in the Edit Dashboard view, click Add Panel.

In the Add Panel sidebar, click New > Column Chart. For the Search String field, enter the following:

index="teleport-audit-logs" | timechart count by event

Once you click Add to Dashboard you will see a count of Teleport event types over time, which gives you a general sense of how users are interacting with Teleport:

If the Teleport Event Handler is displaying error logs while connecting to your Teleport Cluster, ensure that:

The certificate the Teleport Event Handler is using to connect to your Teleport cluster is not past its expiration date. This is the value of the --ttl flag in the tctl auth sign command, which is 12 hours by default.

flag in the command, which is 12 hours by default. Ensure that in your Teleport Event Handler configuration file ( teleport-event-handler.toml ), you have provided the correct host and port for the Teleport Proxy Service.

Now that you are exporting your audit logs to Splunk, consult our audit log reference so you can plan visualizations and alerts.

In this guide, we made use of impersonation to supply credentials to the Teleport Event Handler to communicate with your Teleport cluster. To learn more about impersonation, read our guide.