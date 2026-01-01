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Set up the Teleport Event Handler Plugin Search using Ask AI Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

In this guide, we will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to authenticate to the Teleport Auth Service and access the events API.

The Event Handler plugin is a binary that runs independently of your Teleport cluster. It authenticates to your Teleport cluster using mutual TLS to begin forwarding events.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Recommended: Configure Machine & Workload Identity to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine & Workload Identity deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

A server, virtual machine, Kubernetes cluster, or Docker environment to run the Teleport Event Handler plugin.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

On your workstation, create a folder called event-handler , to hold configuration files and plugin state: mkdir -p event-handler cd event-handler

Linux

macOS

Docker

Helm

Build via Go The Event Handler plugin is provided in amd64 and arm64 binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-event-handler-v18.7.2-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -zxvf teleport-event-handler-v18.7.2-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz sudo ./teleport-event-handler/install The Event Handler plugin is provided in amd64 and arm64 binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-event-handler-v18.7.2-darwin- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -zxvf teleport-event-handler-v18.7.2-darwin- ARCH -bin.tar.gz sudo ./teleport-event-handler/install Ensure that you have Docker installed and running. docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:18.7.2 To allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository, use helm repo add : helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev To update the cache of charts from the remote repository, run helm repo update : helm repo update You will need Go >= 1.25.8 installed. Run the following commands: git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport.git --depth 1 -b branch/v18 cd teleport/integrations/event-handler make build The resulting executable will have the name event-handler . To follow the rest of this guide, rename this file to teleport-event-handler and move it to /usr/local/bin .

In this section, you will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin and generate credentials that the plugin will use for authentication.

Generate a configuration file with placeholder values for the Teleport Event Handler plugin. Later in this guide, we will edit the configuration file for your environment.

Cloud-Hosted

Self-Hosted

Helm Chart

Local Docker test Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Enterprise Cloud account. Assign localhost to the DNS name of your log forwarder. teleport-event-handler configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names= localhost Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service. Assign localhost to the DNS name of your log forwarder. teleport-event-handler configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names= localhost Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service. Assign fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local to the DNS name of your log forwarder. docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:18.7.2 configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names= fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local In order to export audit events, you'll need to have the root certificate and the client credentials available as a secret. Use the following command to create that secret in Kubernetes: kubectl create secret generic teleport-event-handler-client-tls --from-file=ca.crt=ca.crt,client.crt=client.crt,client.key=client.key This will pack the content of ca.crt , client.crt , and client.key into the secret so the Helm chart can mount them to their appropriate path. Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service. Assign localhost to the DNS name of your log forwarder. docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:18.7.2 configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names= localhost

The plugin generates several setup files:

File(s) Purpose ca.crt and ca.key Self-signed CA certificate and private key for Fluentd server.crt and server.key Fluentd server certificate and key client.crt and client.key Fluentd client certificate and key, all signed by the generated CA teleport-event-handler-role.yaml user and role resource definitions for Teleport's event handler teleport-event-handler.toml Example event handler configuration fluent.conf Fluentd plugin configuration

Running the Event Handler separately from the log forwarder This guide assumes that you are running the Event Handler on the same host or Kubernetes pod as your log forwarder. If you are not, you will need to instruct the Event Handler to generate mTLS certificates for subjects besides localhost . To do this, use the --dns-names flag of the teleport-event-handler configure command. For example, if your log forwarder is addressable at fluentd.example.com , you would run the following configure command: teleport-event-handler configure --dns-names=fluentd.example.com The --dns-names flag accepts a comma-separated list of DNS names. It will append subject alternative names (SANs) to the server certificate (the one you will provide to your log forwarder) for each DNS name in the list.

If you have an existing Fluentd setup with TLS, issue a client certificate and key from the same certificate authority for the Teleport Event Handler to use.

The teleport-event-handler configure command generated a file called teleport-event-handler-role.yaml . This file defines a teleport-event-handler role and a user with read-only access to the event API:

kind: role metadata: name: teleport-event-handler spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'event' , 'session' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] version: v5 kind: user metadata: name: teleport-event-handler spec: roles: [ 'teleport-event-handler' ] version: v2

Move this file to your workstation (or recreate it by pasting the snippet above) and use tctl on your workstation to create the role and the user:

tctl create -f teleport-event-handler-role.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Machine & Workload Identity

Long-lived identity files With the role created, you now need to allow the Machine & Workload Identity bot to produce credentials for this role. This can be done with tctl , replacing my-bot with the name of your bot: tctl bots update my-bot --add-roles teleport-event-handler In order for the Event Handler plugin to forward events from your Teleport cluster, it needs signed credentials from the cluster's certificate authority. The teleport-event-handler user cannot request this itself, and requires another user to impersonate this account in order to request credentials. Create a role that enables your user to impersonate the teleport-event-handler user. First, paste the following YAML document into a file called teleport-event-handler-impersonator.yaml : kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: teleport-event-handler-impersonator spec: options: max_session_ttl: 10h allow: impersonate: users: [ "teleport-event-handler" ] roles: [ "teleport-event-handler" ] Next, create the role: tctl create teleport-event-handler-impersonator.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Add this role to the user that generates signed credentials for the Event Handler: Assign the teleport-event-handler-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},teleport-event-handler-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding teleport-event-handler-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - teleport-event-handler-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl :

Machine & Workload Identity

Long-lived identity files Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity . For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as. Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output. If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory: services: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead: services: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: teleport-event-handler-identity If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now. You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-event-handler-identity . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service. Like all Teleport users, teleport-event-handler needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials. The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the teleport-event-handler user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory: tctl auth sign --user=teleport-event-handler --out=identity The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS. The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint. Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine & Workload Identity to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine & Workload Identity getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060 If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin: sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file: kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity teleport-event-handler-identity Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

You have now configured the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to access the Teleport events API.

If you are new to exporting audit events with Teleport, read Forwarding Events with Fluentd to learn the basics of how our Event Handler plugin works. While this guide focuses on Fluentd, the Event Handler plugin can export audit events to any endpoint that ingests JSON messages via HTTP.

Next, read our guides to setting up the Event Handler plugin to export audit events to your solution of choice:

Export Teleport Audit Events with the Elastic Stack: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to forward Teleport audit logs to Logstash for ingestion in Elasticsearch so you can explore them in Kibana.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Panther: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Panther via Fluentd so you can explore your audit events in Panther.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Splunk: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Splunk's Universal Forwarder so you can explore your audit events in Splunk.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Datadog: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to export audit logs to Datadog via Fluentd.