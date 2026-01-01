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Set up the Teleport Event Handler Plugin with the Teleport Kubernetes Operator Search using Ask AI Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

In this guide, we will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to authenticate to the Teleport cluster and access the events API.

We will deploy the Teleport Event Handler plugin using the teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart and configure it to use the Teleport Kubernetes Operator to generate the credentials.

If your Teleport cluster does not have the Teleport Kubernetes Operator deployed, follow the guide to set up the Teleport Kubernetes Operator . If you wish to deploy the Teleport Event Handler Plugin in Kubernetes without the Teleport Kubernetes Operator, see Set up the Event Handler with tctl.

The Event Handler plugin is a binary that runs independently of your Teleport cluster. It authenticates to your Teleport cluster using mutual TLS to begin forwarding events.

The Teleport Kubernetes Operator is a Teleport client that you install using the teleport-operator Helm chart. It is responsible for managing the Teleport resources to set up Machine & Workload Identity, tbot , for the teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart. This will generate the credentials to establish the mutual TLS connection between the Event Handler and the Teleport cluster.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

Docker version v20.10.7.

A Kubernetes cluster to run the Teleport Event Handler plugin.

Teleport Kubernetes Operator running in the Kubernetes cluster where you will install the plugin.

Helm

kubectl

On your workstation, create a folder called event-handler , to hold configuration files and plugin state: mkdir -p event-handler cd event-handler

To allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository, use helm repo add :

helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev

To update the cache of charts from the remote repository, run helm repo update :

helm repo update

In this section, you will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin and generate credentials that the plugin will use for authentication.

Generate a configuration file with placeholder values for the Teleport Event Handler plugin.

Run the configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service. Assign fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local to the DNS name of your log forwarder.

docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:18.7.2 configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names= fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local

In order to export audit events, you'll need to have the root certificate and the client credentials available as a secret. Use the following command to create that secret in Kubernetes:

kubectl create secret generic teleport-event-handler-client-tls --from-file=ca.crt=ca.crt,client.crt=client.crt,client.key=client.key

This will pack the content of ca.crt , client.crt , and client.key into the secret so the Helm chart can mount them to their appropriate path.

The plugin generates several setup files:

File(s) Purpose ca.crt and ca.key Self-signed CA certificate and private key for Fluentd server.crt and server.key Fluentd server certificate and key client.crt and client.key Fluentd client certificate and key, all signed by the generated CA teleport-event-handler-role.yaml user and role resource definitions for Teleport's event handler teleport-event-handler.toml Example event handler configuration fluent.conf Fluentd plugin configuration

Running the Event Handler separately from the log forwarder This guide assumes that you are running the Event Handler on the same host or Kubernetes pod as your log forwarder. If you are not, you will need to instruct the Event Handler to generate mTLS certificates for subjects besides localhost . To do this, use the --dns-names flag of the teleport-event-handler configure command. For example, if your log forwarder is addressable at fluentd.example.com , you would run the following configure command: teleport-event-handler configure --dns-names=fluentd.example.com The --dns-names flag accepts a comma-separated list of DNS names. It will append subject alternative names (SANs) to the server certificate (the one you will provide to your log forwarder) for each DNS name in the list.

If you have an existing Fluentd setup with TLS, issue a client certificate and key from the same certificate authority for the Teleport Event Handler to use.

In the generated configuration file teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml , replace the teleport section with the crd and tbot sections. Assign operator-namespace to the namespace where the Teleport Kubernetes Operator is running in. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Proxy Service:

crd: create: true namespace: operator-namespace tbot: enabled: true clusterName: teleport.example.com teleportProxyAddress: teleport.example.com:443

warning Ensure the teleport section is removed, since tbot is performing the authentication to the cluster.

This will generate the Event Handler role and bot user for the Machine & Workload Identity bot, tbot , to authenticate as when connecting to your Teleport cluster.

The tbot deployment authenticates to the Teleport cluster using a join token created by the crd section. Depending on where you deploy the Event Handler plugin relative to your Teleport cluster, you may need to modify the join token specification for tbot to properly authenticate.

Same Kubernetes cluster as Teleport cluster

External Teleport cluster When running teleport-plugin-event-handler in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Teleport cluster (eg. via the teleport-cluster Helm chart), we can use the default join token specification: kubernetes in_cluster join method. When running teleport-plugin-event-handler against an external Teleport cluster not in Kubernetes, you must modify the join token specification using crd.tokenSpecOverride . We recommend either the kubernetes JWKS join method or the kubernetes OIDC join method. Kubernetes JWKS

Kubernetes OIDC crd: create: true namespace: operator-namespace tokenSpecOverride: join_method: kubernetes kubernetes: type: static_jwks static_jwks: jwks: | # Place the kubernetes JWKS here (`kubectl get --raw /openid/v1/jwks`) {"keys":[--snip--]} crd: create: true namespace: operator-namespace tokenSpecOverride: join_method: kubernetes kubernetes: type: oidc oidc: issuer: https://oidc.eks.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/id/my-cluster

Your helm configuration file teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml should now contain settings similar to the following. We will configure the fluentd section to your log management solution of choice in the following guide.

eventHandler: storagePath: "./storage" timeout: "10s" batch: 20 concurrency: 5 windowSize: "24h" types: [] skipEventTypes: [] skipSessionTypes: [] crd: create: true namespace: operator-namespace tbot: enabled: true clusterName: teleport.example.com teleportProxyAddress: teleport.example.com:443 fluentd: url: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/events.log" sessionUrl: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/session.log" certificate: secretName: "teleport-event-handler-client-tls" caPath: "ca.crt" certPath: "client.crt" keyPath: "client.key" persistentVolumeClaim: enabled: true

Consult the Helm chart reference guide for more information on the crd and tbot sections.

You have now configured the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to access the Teleport events API.

If you are new to exporting audit events with Teleport, read Forwarding Events with Fluentd to learn the basics of how our Event Handler plugin works. While this guide focuses on Fluentd, the Event Handler plugin can export audit events to any endpoint that ingests JSON messages via HTTP.

Next, read our guides to setting up the Event Handler plugin to export audit events to your solution of choice:

Export Teleport Audit Events with the Elastic Stack: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to forward Teleport audit logs to Logstash for ingestion in Elasticsearch so you can explore them in Kibana.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Panther: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Panther via Fluentd so you can explore your audit events in Panther.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Splunk: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Splunk's Universal Forwarder so you can explore your audit events in Splunk.

Export Teleport Audit Events with Datadog: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to export audit logs to Datadog via Fluentd.