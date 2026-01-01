Set up the Teleport Event Handler Plugin with the Teleport Kubernetes Operator
In this guide, we will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to authenticate to the Teleport cluster and access the events API.
We will deploy the Teleport Event Handler plugin using the
teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart
and configure it to use the Teleport Kubernetes Operator to generate the credentials.
If your Teleport cluster does not have the Teleport Kubernetes Operator deployed, follow the guide to set up the Teleport Kubernetes Operator . If you wish to deploy the Teleport Event Handler Plugin in Kubernetes without the Teleport Kubernetes Operator, see Set up the Event Handler with tctl.
How it works
The Event Handler plugin is a binary that runs independently of your Teleport cluster. It authenticates to your Teleport cluster using mutual TLS to begin forwarding events.
The Teleport Kubernetes Operator is a Teleport client that you
install using the
teleport-operator Helm chart. It is responsible for managing
the Teleport resources to set up Machine & Workload Identity,
tbot, for the
teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart. This will generate the credentials to establish
the mutual TLS connection between the Event Handler and the Teleport cluster.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
Docker version v20.10.7.
-
A Kubernetes cluster to run the Teleport Event Handler plugin.
-
Teleport Kubernetes Operator running in the Kubernetes cluster where you will install the plugin.
-
-
-
On your workstation, create a folder called
event-handler, to hold configuration files and plugin state:mkdir -p event-handlercd event-handler
Step 1/2. Install the Event Handler plugin
To allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository, use
helm repo add:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
To update the cache of charts from the remote repository, run
helm repo update:
helm repo update
Step 2/2. Set up the Event Handler plugin
In this section, you will set up the Teleport Event Handler plugin and generate credentials that the plugin will use for authentication.
Generate a starter config file
Generate a configuration file with placeholder values for the Teleport Event Handler plugin.
Run the
configure command to generate a sample configuration. Assign
teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and port of your Teleport Auth
Service or Proxy Service.
Assign fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local to the DNS name of your log forwarder.
docker run -v `pwd`:/opt/teleport-plugin -w /opt/teleport-plugin public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-event-handler:18.7.2 configure . teleport.example.com:443 --dns-names=fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local
In order to export audit events, you'll need to have the root certificate and the client credentials available as a secret. Use the following command to create that secret in Kubernetes:
kubectl create secret generic teleport-event-handler-client-tls --from-file=ca.crt=ca.crt,client.crt=client.crt,client.key=client.key
This will pack the content of
ca.crt,
client.crt, and
client.key into the
secret so the Helm chart can mount them to their appropriate path.
The plugin generates several setup files:
|File(s)
|Purpose
ca.crt and
ca.key
|Self-signed CA certificate and private key for Fluentd
server.crt and
server.key
|Fluentd server certificate and key
client.crt and
client.key
|Fluentd client certificate and key, all signed by the generated CA
teleport-event-handler-role.yaml
user and
role resource definitions for Teleport's event handler
teleport-event-handler.toml
|Example event handler configuration
fluent.conf
|Fluentd plugin configuration
Running the Event Handler separately from the log forwarder
This guide assumes that you are running the Event Handler on the same host or
Kubernetes pod as your log forwarder. If you are not, you will need to instruct
the Event Handler to generate mTLS certificates for subjects besides
localhost. To do this, use the
--dns-names flag of the
teleport-event-handler configure command.
For example, if your log forwarder is addressable at
fluentd.example.com,
you would run the following
configure command:
teleport-event-handler configure --dns-names=fluentd.example.com
The
--dns-names flag accepts a comma-separated list of DNS names. It will
append subject alternative names (SANs) to the server certificate (the one you
will provide to your log forwarder) for each DNS name in the list.
If you have an existing Fluentd setup with TLS, issue a client certificate and key from the same certificate authority for the Teleport Event Handler to use.
Configure tbot for the Event Handler plugin
In the generated configuration file
teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml,
replace the
teleport section with the
crd and
tbot sections.
Assign operator-namespace to the namespace where the
Teleport Kubernetes Operator is running in.
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the DNS name and
port of your Teleport Proxy Service:
# values.yaml
crd:
create: true
namespace: operator-namespace
tbot:
enabled: true
clusterName: teleport.example.com
teleportProxyAddress: teleport.example.com:443
Ensure the
teleport section is removed, since
tbot is performing the authentication to the cluster.
This will generate the Event Handler role and bot user for the Machine & Workload Identity bot,
tbot,
to authenticate as when connecting to your Teleport cluster.
Specify a join token for tbot
The
tbot deployment authenticates to the Teleport cluster using a join token
created by the
crd section. Depending on where you deploy the Event Handler plugin
relative to your Teleport cluster, you may need to modify the join token specification for
tbot
to properly authenticate.
- Same Kubernetes cluster as Teleport cluster
- External Teleport cluster
When running
teleport-plugin-event-handler in the same Kubernetes cluster
as the Teleport cluster (eg. via the
teleport-cluster Helm chart),
we can use the default join token specification:
kubernetes in_cluster
join method.
When running
teleport-plugin-event-handler against an external Teleport cluster not in Kubernetes,
you must modify the join token specification using
crd.tokenSpecOverride. We
recommend either the
kubernetes JWKS join method or the
kubernetes OIDC join method.
- Kubernetes JWKS
- Kubernetes OIDC
# values.yaml
crd:
create: true
namespace: operator-namespace
tokenSpecOverride:
join_method: kubernetes
kubernetes:
type: static_jwks
static_jwks:
jwks: |
# Place the kubernetes JWKS here (`kubectl get --raw /openid/v1/jwks`)
{"keys":[--snip--]}
# values.yaml
crd:
create: true
namespace: operator-namespace
tokenSpecOverride:
join_method: kubernetes
kubernetes:
type: oidc
oidc:
# Insert the OIDC issuer URL here, it will vary depending on your
# cluster and cloud provider.
issuer: https://oidc.eks.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/id/my-cluster
Example configuration file
Your helm configuration file
teleport-plugin-event-handler-values.yaml should now
contain settings similar to the following. We will configure the
fluentd section
to your log management solution of choice in the following guide.
eventHandler:
storagePath: "./storage"
timeout: "10s"
batch: 20
# concurrency is the number of concurrent sessions to process. By default, this is set to 5.
concurrency: 5
# The window size configures the duration of the time window for the event handler
# to request events from Teleport. By default, this is set to 24 hours.
# Reduce the window size if the events backend cannot manage the event volume
# for the default window size.
# The window size should be specified as a duration string, parsed by Go's time.ParseDuration.
windowSize: "24h"
# types is a list of event types to search when forwarding audit
# events. For example, to limit forwarded events to user logins
# and new Access Requests, you can assign this field to:
# ["user.login", "access_request.create"]
types: []
# skipEventTypes lists types of audit events to skip. For example, to forward all
# audit events except for new app deletion events, you can assign this to:
# ["app.delete"]
skipEventTypes: []
# skipSessionTypes lists types of session recording events to skip. For example,
# to forward all session events except for malformed SQL packet events,
# you can assign this to:
# ["db.session.malformed_packet"]
skipSessionTypes: []
crd:
create: true
namespace: operator-namespace
tbot:
enabled: true
clusterName: teleport.example.com
teleportProxyAddress: teleport.example.com:443
fluentd:
url: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/events.log"
sessionUrl: "https://fluentd.fluentd.svc.cluster.local/session.log"
certificate:
secretName: "teleport-event-handler-client-tls"
caPath: "ca.crt"
certPath: "client.crt"
keyPath: "client.key"
persistentVolumeClaim:
enabled: true
Consult the Helm chart reference
guide
for more information on the
crd and
tbot sections.
Next steps
You have now configured the Teleport Event Handler plugin with credentials to access the Teleport events API.
If you are new to exporting audit events with Teleport, read Forwarding Events with Fluentd to learn the basics of how our Event Handler plugin works. While this guide focuses on Fluentd, the Event Handler plugin can export audit events to any endpoint that ingests JSON messages via HTTP.
Next, read our guides to setting up the Event Handler plugin to export audit events to your solution of choice:
- Export Teleport Audit Events with the Elastic Stack: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to forward Teleport audit logs to Logstash for ingestion in Elasticsearch so you can explore them in Kibana.
- Export Teleport Audit Events with Panther: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Panther via Fluentd so you can explore your audit events in Panther.
- Export Teleport Audit Events with Splunk: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to send logs to Splunk's Universal Forwarder so you can explore your audit events in Splunk.
- Export Teleport Audit Events with Datadog: How to configure the Event Handler plugin to export audit logs to Datadog via Fluentd.