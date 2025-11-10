Deploying tbot with Bound Keypair Static Keys

Version: 18.x

In this guide, you will install Machine and Workload Identity's agent, tbot , on an arbitrary stateless environment using Bound Keypair static keys. This might be a CI/CD job on a provider not yet supported by one of Teleport's dedicated join methods, an ephemeral bare-metal node, or any other environment without writable persistent storage.

Bound Keypair Joining is a more flexible alternative to secret-based join methods, and static keys allow arbitrary nodes to join by relaxing some of its built-in security requirements.

Persistent Storage If your provider has writable persistent storage, like a Kubernetes PVC or similar writable persistent storage, you should instead follow the standard Bound Keypair guide.

Bound Keypair joining typically assumes you have access to writable client-side storage to store additional identity proofs, but this requirement is lifted when using Bound Keypair static keys.

Normally, the actual Bound Keypair keys are managed internally by the tbot client, which allows them to be generated and rotated on demand. With static keys, you take direct ownership of the private key and can store it as you see fit - like in a platform keystore. The tbot client is then configured to use your static private key instead of managing it automatically.

Security Considerations Static key joining relaxes certain security checks otherwise performed when client-side storage is available. This is designed to be used where no other join methods are possible. Before continuing, consider: Using a dedicated join method for your platform if available.

Using standard Bound Keypair joining if your environment has writable persistent storage. Read more about static keys and what tradeoffs they require before using them in a production environment.

A running Teleport cluster version 18.2.0 or above.

The tsh , tctl , and tbot clients.

, , and clients. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

This step is completed on the bot host.

First, tbot needs to be installed on the host that you wish to use Machine & Workload Identity on.

Download and install the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

This step is completed on your local machine.

Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.

Create bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: roles: []

Make sure you replace example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot.yaml

Next, we'll need to generate a keypair, consisting of:

A private key that will need to be available on your bot host at runtime

A public key that will need to be configured in the Teleport join token

We'll use a helper in the tbot client to generate a static keypair. This step can be run anywhere and does not require any configuration, but you will need to decide how the bot will access the key, which may vary depending on your environment or secret store:

Via an environment variable, useful for providers or environments that inject secrets as environment variables Via a standard file which you transfer to the bot host

With that in mind, if you intend to make the key available to tbot via an environment variable, run the following:

tbot keypair create --proxy-server example.teleport.sh :443 --static

Otherwise, if using a file, run the following:

tbot keypair create --proxy-server example.teleport.sh :443 --static --static-key-path ./path/to/key

Adjust the --static-key-path value as desired. If you didn't run this command on the bot host directly, be prepared to transfer this to the bot host in the next step.

In either case, the command will generate a keypair and print some instructions. For example, this is shown when using an environment variable key:

To register the keypair with Teleport, include this public key in the token's 'spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key' field:

public key

Refer to this token example as a reference:

kind: token metadata: name: example-token spec: bot_name: example bound_keypair: onboarding: initial_public_key: public key recovery: limit: 0 mode: insecure join_method: bound_keypair roles: - Bot version: v2

Configure your bot to use this static key by inserting the following private key value into the bot's environment, ideally via a platform-specific keystore if available:

export TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY="<...encoded private key...>"

Note that bots joined with static tokens do not support keypair rotation and will be unable to join if a rotation is requested server-side via the token's 'rotate_after' field. Additionally, 'insecure' recovery mode must be used, as shown above. Read more at:

https://goteleport.com/docs/reference/machine-workload-identity/machine-id/bound-keypair/concepts/#recovery

This command will print the public key, a join token example, and the private key needed to configure your bot. Keep this output available as you'll need it through the next step.

Using the example token printed by the above command as a template, create token.yaml containing the following content:

kind: token metadata: name: example-token spec: bot_name: example bound_keypair: onboarding: initial_public_key: public key recovery: limit: 0 mode: insecure join_method: bound_keypair roles: - Bot version: v2

Be sure to set bot_name to match the bot created in the previous step, and ensure the public key matches the value printed by tbot keypair create ... .

When ready, create the join token in your Teleport cluster using tctl :

tctl create -f token.yaml

Now that you've generated the private key, it needs to be stored and made available to your job. Exactly how to do this will depend on your provider and environment, as well as whether you'll be making it available via an environment variable or a file.

Ensure the private key file you generated is made available on the bot host. If you generated it on your local machine, this might mean copying it via scp , provisioning the key via Ansible, or transferring it to the bot host through whichever means you prefer.

Take care to ensure the resulting file on the bot host will only be readable by the account that will run the tbot process.

If using an environment variable, depending on your platform and environment, you'll likely want to store the key in a platform-specific keystore - such that the environment variable is set on the bot host when it starts - rather than on the bot host directly.

Regardless of backend, set the variable as follows:

Name: TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY

Value: the base64-encoded value as printed by tbot keypair create --static ...

The value is the same content that would otherwise be written to a file if you'd used tbot keypair create ... --static --static-key-path /path/to/key , but the content has been base64 encoded to simplify use as an environment variable value.

This step is completed on the bot host.

If exposing the secret via an environment variable, ensure it's available in the $TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY variable.

Create /etc/tbot.yaml with the following content:

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh :443 onboarding: join_method: bound_keypair token: example-token storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/bot outputs: []

Aside from specifying the join_method and token , no additional configuration is needed; the key will be read from the environment as needed during the join process.

Copy the key to the bot environment or otherwise make sure it's available, and write the following to /etc/tbot.yaml :

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh :443 onboarding: join_method: bound_keypair token: example-token bound_keypair: static_private_key_path: /path/to/key storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/bot outputs: []

Set static_private_key_path to point to the location the key will be available and save the file.

Run tbot using the tbot.yaml you created, and ensure the private key is available as expected, either via file (at the path you configured earlier) or via the environment in $TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY :

tbot start -c /etc/tbot.yaml --oneshot

If everything has been setup correctly, tbot should run, authenticate with Teleport, and exit cleanly. In production, you can remove the --oneshot flag if you want tbot to continually provide updated certificates for longer-running jobs, otherwise the certificates issued will expire eventually (1 hour by default).

You have now prepared the base configuration for tbot . At this point, it identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but does not output any credentials for other applications to use.

