Deploying tbot with Bound Keypair Static Keys
In this guide, you will install Machine and Workload Identity's agent,
tbot,
on an arbitrary stateless environment using Bound Keypair static keys. This
might be a CI/CD job on a provider not yet supported by one of Teleport's
dedicated join methods, an ephemeral
bare-metal node, or any other environment without writable persistent storage.
Bound Keypair Joining is a more flexible alternative to secret-based join methods, and static keys allow arbitrary nodes to join by relaxing some of its built-in security requirements.
If your provider has writable persistent storage, like a Kubernetes PVC or similar writable persistent storage, you should instead follow the standard Bound Keypair guide.
How it works
Bound Keypair joining typically assumes you have access to writable client-side storage to store additional identity proofs, but this requirement is lifted when using Bound Keypair static keys.
Normally, the actual Bound Keypair keys are managed internally by the
tbot
client, which allows them to be generated and rotated on demand. With static
keys, you take direct ownership of the private key and can store it as you see
fit - like in a platform keystore. The
tbot client is then configured to use
your static private key instead of managing it automatically.
Static key joining relaxes certain security checks otherwise performed when client-side storage is available. This is designed to be used where no other join methods are possible. Before continuing, consider:
- Using a dedicated join method for your platform if available.
- Using standard Bound Keypair joining if your environment has writable persistent storage.
Read more about static keys and what tradeoffs they require before using them in a production environment.
Prerequisites
- A running Teleport cluster version 18.2.0 or above.
- The
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.3.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/7. Install
tbot
This step is completed on the bot host.
First,
tbot needs to be installed on the host that you wish to use Machine &
Workload Identity on.
Download and install the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 2/7. Create a Bot
This step is completed on your local machine.
Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.
Create
bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
name: example
spec:
# roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot. Don't worry if you don't know
# what roles you need to specify here, the Access Guides will walk you through
# creating and assigning roles to the already created Bot.
roles: []
Make sure you replace
example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create bot.yaml
Step 3/7. Create a keypair and a join token
Next, we'll need to generate a keypair, consisting of:
- A private key that will need to be available on your bot host at runtime
- A public key that will need to be configured in the Teleport join token
We'll use a helper in the
tbot client to generate a static keypair. This
step can be run anywhere and does not require any configuration, but you will
need to decide how the bot will access the key, which may vary depending on your
environment or secret store:
- Via an environment variable, useful for providers or environments that inject secrets as environment variables
- Via a standard file which you transfer to the bot host
With that in mind, if you intend to make the key available to
tbot via an
environment variable, run the following:
tbot keypair create --proxy-server example.teleport.sh:443 --static
Otherwise, if using a file, run the following:
tbot keypair create --proxy-server example.teleport.sh:443 --static --static-key-path ./path/to/key
Adjust the
--static-key-path value as desired. If you didn't run this command
on the bot host directly, be prepared to transfer this to the bot host in the
next step.
In either case, the command will generate a keypair and print some instructions. For example, this is shown when using an environment variable key:
To register the keypair with Teleport, include this public key in the token's'spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key' field:
public key
Refer to this token example as a reference:
kind: token metadata: name: example-token spec: bot_name: example bound_keypair: onboarding: initial_public_key: public key recovery: limit: 0 mode: insecure join_method: bound_keypair roles: - Bot version: v2
Configure your bot to use this static key by inserting the following private keyvalue into the bot's environment, ideally via a platform-specific keystore ifavailable:
export TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY="<...encoded private key...>"
Note that bots joined with static tokens do not support keypair rotation andwill be unable to join if a rotation is requested server-side via the token's'rotate_after' field. Additionally, 'insecure' recovery mode must be used, asshown above. Read more at:
https://goteleport.com/docs/reference/machine-workload-identity/machine-id/bound-keypair/concepts/#recovery
This command will print the public key, a join token example, and the private key needed to configure your bot. Keep this output available as you'll need it through the next step.
Using the example token printed by the above command as a template,
create
token.yaml containing the following content:
kind: token
metadata:
name: example-token
spec:
bot_name: example
bound_keypair:
onboarding:
initial_public_key: public key
recovery:
limit: 0
mode: insecure
join_method: bound_keypair
roles:
- Bot
version: v2
Be sure to set
bot_name to match the bot created in the previous step, and
ensure the public key matches the value printed by
tbot keypair create ....
When ready, create the join token in your Teleport cluster using
tctl:
tctl create -f token.yaml
Step 4/7. Store the private key
Now that you've generated the private key, it needs to be stored and made available to your job. Exactly how to do this will depend on your provider and environment, as well as whether you'll be making it available via an environment variable or a file.
Storing the key in a file on the bot host
Ensure the private key file you generated is made available on the bot host. If
you generated it on your local machine, this might mean copying it via
scp,
provisioning the key via Ansible, or transferring it to the bot host through
whichever means you prefer.
Take care to ensure the resulting file on the bot host will only be readable by
the account that will run the
tbot process.
Storing the key in an environment variable
If using an environment variable, depending on your platform and environment, you'll likely want to store the key in a platform-specific keystore - such that the environment variable is set on the bot host when it starts - rather than on the bot host directly.
Regardless of backend, set the variable as follows:
- Name:
TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY
- Value: the base64-encoded value as printed by
tbot keypair create --static ...
The value is the same content that would otherwise be written to a file if you'd
used
tbot keypair create ... --static --static-key-path /path/to/key, but the
content has been base64 encoded to simplify use as an environment variable
value.
Step 5/7. Configure
tbot
This step is completed on the bot host.
With an environment variable key
If exposing the secret via an environment variable, ensure it's available in the
$TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY variable.
Create
/etc/tbot.yaml with the following content:
version: v2
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: bound_keypair
token: example-token
storage:
type: directory
path: /var/lib/teleport/bot
# outputs will be filled in during the completion of an access guide.
outputs: []
Aside from specifying the
join_method and
token, no additional configuration
is needed; the key will be read from the environment as needed during the join
process.
With a file key
Copy the key to the bot environment or otherwise make sure it's available, and
write the following to
/etc/tbot.yaml:
version: v2
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: bound_keypair
token: example-token
bound_keypair:
static_private_key_path: /path/to/key
storage:
type: directory
path: /var/lib/teleport/bot
# outputs will be filled in during the completion of an access guide.
outputs: []
Set
static_private_key_path to point to the location the key will be
available and save the file.
Step 6/7. Verify
tbot can authenticate to Teleport
Run
tbot using the
tbot.yaml you created, and ensure the private key is
available as expected, either via file (at the path you configured earlier) or
via the environment in
$TBOT_BOUND_KEYPAIR_STATIC_KEY:
tbot start -c /etc/tbot.yaml --oneshot
If everything has been setup correctly,
tbot should run, authenticate with
Teleport, and exit cleanly. In production, you can remove the
--oneshot flag
if you want
tbot to continually provide updated certificates for
longer-running jobs, otherwise the certificates issued will expire eventually
(1 hour by default).
Step 7/7. Configure outputs
You have now prepared the base configuration for
tbot. At this point, it
identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but
does not output any credentials for other applications to use.
Follow one of the access guides to configure a service that meets your access needs.
Next Steps
- Read more about Bound Keypair static keys.
- Read about static key rotation
- Read the Bound Keypair Joining Reference for more details about the join method and the available configuration options.
- Follow the access guides
to finish configuring
tbotfor your environment.
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- More information about
