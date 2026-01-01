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Reference for the teleport_crown_jewel Terraform resource Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the supported values of the teleport_crown_jewel resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_crown_jewel" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "example" description = "Example crown jewel" labels = { foo = "bar" } } spec = { query = "resource.kind == \" node\ "" teleport_matchers = [{ kinds = [ "node" ] names = [ "my-node" ] labels = [{ name = "env" values = [ "prod" ] }] }] aws_matchers = [{ types = [ "ec2" ] regions = [ "us-east-1" ] tags = [{ key = "env" values = [ "prod" ] }] }] } }

spec (Attributes) Spec is the crown jewel spec. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is the crown jewel spec. (see below for nested schema) version (String) The version of the resource being represented.

metadata (Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) Mandatory field for all resources. Not populated for this resource type.

Optional:

aws_matchers (Attributes List) AWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) AWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema) query (String) Query is a Access Graph query to match resources.

(String) Query is a Access Graph query to match resources. teleport_matchers (Attributes List) TeleportMatchers is a list of teleport matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

arns (List of String) ARNs are AWS resources ARN to match.

(List of String) ARNs are AWS resources ARN to match. regions (List of String) Regions are AWS regions to query for resources.

(List of String) Regions are AWS regions to query for resources. tags (Attributes List) Tags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) Tags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema) types (List of String) Types are AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "s3", etc

Optional:

key (String) Key is the key of the tag.

(String) Key is the key of the tag. values (List of String) Value is the value of the tag.

Optional:

kinds (List of String) Kind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds.

(List of String) Kind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds. labels (Attributes List) Labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) Labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema) names (List of String) Names are the name of resources. When the name is provided, it will match resources with the same name.

Optional:

name (String) The name of the label.

(String) The name of the label. values (List of String) The values associated with the label.

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional: