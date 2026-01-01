Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_kube_cluster Terraform resource Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists the supported values of the teleport_kube_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

version (String) Version is the resource version.

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) scope (String) The scope of the kube cluster.

(String) The scope of the kube cluster. spec (Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind.

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

(String) Description is object description expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Optional:

aws (Attributes) AWS holds the required AWS information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) AWS holds the required AWS information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema) azure (Attributes) Azure holds the required Azure information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Azure holds the required Azure information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema) dynamic_labels (Attributes Map) DynamicLabels are the cluster's dynamic labels. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes Map) DynamicLabels are the cluster's dynamic labels. (see below for nested schema) gcp (Attributes) GCP holds the required GCP information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) GCP holds the required GCP information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema) kubeconfig (String, Sensitive) Kubeconfig is the kubeconfig file payload that grants access to the cluster. If multiple contexts are specified, the first will be selected.

Optional:

account_id (String) AccountID is a AWS Account ID.

(String) AccountID is a AWS Account ID. name (String) Name is a AWS EKS cluster name.

(String) Name is a AWS EKS cluster name. region (String) Region is a AWS cloud region.

Optional:

resource_group (String) ResourceGroup is the Azure resource group name.

(String) ResourceGroup is the Azure resource group name. resource_name (String) ResourceName is the AKS cluster name.

(String) ResourceName is the AKS cluster name. subscription_id (String) SubscriptionID is the AKS cluster SubscriptionID.

(String) SubscriptionID is the AKS cluster SubscriptionID. tenant_id (String) TenantID is the AKS cluster Tenant ID.

Optional:

command (List of String) Command is a command to run

(List of String) Command is a command to run period (String) Period is a time between command runs

(String) Period is a time between command runs result (String) Result captures standard output

Optional: