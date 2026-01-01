Reference for the teleport_kube_cluster Terraform resource
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This page lists the supported values of the teleport_kube_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
version(String) Version is the resource version.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
scope(String) The scope of the kube cluster.
spec(Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
aws(Attributes) AWS holds the required AWS information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
azure(Attributes) Azure holds the required Azure information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
dynamic_labels(Attributes Map) DynamicLabels are the cluster's dynamic labels. (see below for nested schema)
gcp(Attributes) GCP holds the required GCP information for Teleport to access the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
kubeconfig(String, Sensitive) Kubeconfig is the kubeconfig file payload that grants access to the cluster. If multiple contexts are specified, the first will be selected.
Nested Schema for
spec.aws
Optional:
account_id(String) AccountID is a AWS Account ID.
name(String) Name is a AWS EKS cluster name.
region(String) Region is a AWS cloud region.
Nested Schema for
spec.azure
Optional:
resource_group(String) ResourceGroup is the Azure resource group name.
resource_name(String) ResourceName is the AKS cluster name.
subscription_id(String) SubscriptionID is the AKS cluster SubscriptionID.
tenant_id(String) TenantID is the AKS cluster Tenant ID.
Nested Schema for
spec.dynamic_labels
Optional:
command(List of String) Command is a command to run
period(String) Period is a time between command runs
result(String) Result captures standard output
Nested Schema for
spec.gcp
Optional:
location(String) Location is a GKE cluster location.
name(String) Name is a GCP GKE cluster name.
project_id(String) ProjectID is the GKE Project ID.
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