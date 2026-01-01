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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_client_ip_restriction Terraform resource

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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_client_ip_restriction resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata about the client IP restrictions. (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) User-configurable parts of the resource settings. (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) The sub_kind of the resource. Always "".
  • version (String) The version of the resource. Always "v1".

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
  • name (String) name is an object name.

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • allowed_cidrs (List of String) allowed_cidrs is the list of CIDR blocks permitted to connect to the cluster. An empty list disables restrictions and allows all traffic.