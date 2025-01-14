Machine ID with tctl
tctl is the Teleport cluster management CLI tool. Whilst it usually uses the
credentials from the locally logged in user, it is also possible to use
Machine ID credentials. This allows
tctl to be leveraged as part of a custom
automation workflow deployed in a non-interactive environment (e.g CI/CD).
In this guide, you will configure
tbot to produce credentials for
tctl, and
then use
tctl to deploy Teleport roles defined in files.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.3.3
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
tbotmust already be installed and configured on the machine that will use
tctl. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Step 1/3. Configure RBAC
First, Teleport must be configured to allow the credentials produced by
tbot
to modify the Teleport configuration. This is done by creating a role that
grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to a Bot.
It's important to grant as few privileges as possible in order to limit the blast radius of an attack, so in this example we grant only the ability to create and update roles.
Create a file called
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
# Specify the names of resources you wish to manage with tctl.
# For this guide, we will only manage roles.
- role
verbs:
- create
- read
- update
- delete
- list
Replace
example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case.
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Now, use
tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace
example
with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and
example-role
with the name of the role you just created:
tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role
Step 2/3. Configure
tbot output
Now,
tbot needs to be configured with an output that will produce the
credentials needed by
tctl. As
tctl will be accessing the Teleport API, the
correct output type to use is
identity.
For this guide, the
directory destination will be used. This will write these
credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can
be written to by the Linux user that
tbot runs as, and that it can be read by
the Linux user that
tctl will run as.
Modify your
tbot configuration to add an
identity output:
outputs:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
# For this guide, /opt/machine-id is used as the destination directory.
# You may wish to customize this. Multiple outputs cannot share the same
# destination.
path: /opt/machine-id
If operating
tbot as a background service, restart it. If running
tbot in
one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to execute the Terraform
plan later.
You should now see an
identity file under
/opt/machine-id. This contains
the private key and signed certificates needed by
tctl to
authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service.
Step 3/3. Use
tctl with the identity output
As an example,
tctl will be used to apply a directory of YAML files that
define Teleport roles. If these were stored in version control (e.g.,
git) and
this were executed on change, this would form the basis for managing Teleport
roles in a GitOps style.
The example role will not be useful within the context of your Teleport cluster and should be modified once you have completed this guide.
Create a directory called
roles/ and within it create
example.yaml:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: tctl-test
spec:
# This role does nothing as it is an example role.
allow: {}
To configure
tctl to use the identity file, the
-i flag is used. As the
identity file does not specify the address of Teleport,
--auth-server must
also be specified with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Teleport Auth
Server.
Run
tctl, replacing
example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your
Teleport Proxy or Auth Service and
/opt/machine-id/identity with the path to
the generated identity file if you have modified this:
tctl --auth-server example.teleport.sh:443 -i /opt/machine-id/identity create -f roles/*.yaml
Check your Teleport cluster, ensuring the role has been created.
tctl get role/tctl-test
Next steps
- Explore the
tctlreference to discover all
tctlcan do.
- Read the configuration reference to explore
all the available
tbotconfiguration options.