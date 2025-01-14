Version: 17.x

Access your Infrastructure with Machine ID

These guides cover how to configure a deployed Machine ID to produce credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport resources.

It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine ID has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine ID guides for information on how to do so.

SSH servers: How to use Machine ID to access servers via SSH.

Kubernetes clusters: How to use Machine ID to access Kubernetes clusters.

Databases: How to use Machine ID to access database servers.

Applications: How to use Machine ID to access applications.