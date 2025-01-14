Version: 17.x

Teleport Recording Proxy Mode

Teleport Recording Proxy Mode was added to allow Teleport users to enable session recording for servers running sshd , which is helpful when gradually transitioning large server fleets to Teleport.

warning Teleport Cloud only supports session recording at the Node level. If you are interested in setting up session recording, read our getting started guide so you can start replacing your OpenSSH servers with Teleport Agents.

We consider Recording Proxy Mode to be less secure than recording at the Node level for two reasons:

It grants additional privileges to the Teleport Proxy Service. In the default Node Recording mode, the Proxy Service stores no secrets and cannot "see" the decrypted data. This makes a Proxy Server less critical to the security of the overall cluster. But if an attacker gains physical access to a Proxy Server running in Proxy Recording mode, they will be able to see the decrypted traffic and client keys stored in the Proxy Server's process memory.

Recording Proxy Mode requires the use of SSH agent forwarding. Agent forwarding is required because without it, a Proxy Server will not be able to establish a second connection to the destination node.

The Teleport Proxy Service should be available to clients and set up with TLS.

A running self-hosted Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with self-hosted Teleport Enterprise, contact Sales. You can also set up a demo environment with Teleport Community Edition.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool version >= 17.3.3. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A host where you will run an OpenSSH server.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

To enable session recording for sshd nodes, the cluster must be switched to Recording Proxy Mode. In this mode, the recording will be done on the Proxy level.

Edit the Auth Service configuration file as follows:

auth_service: session_recording: "proxy"

When in recording mode, Teleport will check that the host certificate of any Node a user connects to is signed by a Teleport CA. By default, this is a strict check. If the Node presents just a key or a certificate signed by a different CA, Teleport will reject this connection with the error message:

ssh: handshake failed: remote host presented a public key, expected a host certificate

You can disable strict host checks as shown below. However, this opens the possibility for Person-in-the-Middle attacks and is not recommended.

auth_service: proxy_checks_host_keys: no

sshd must be told to allow users to log in with certificates generated by the Teleport User CA. Start by exporting the Teleport CA public key.

On your Teleport Node, export the Teleport Certificate Authority certificate into a file and update your SSH configuration to trust Teleport's CA. Assign proxy to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

curl 'https:// proxy /webapi/auth/export?type=user' | sed s/cert-authority\ // > teleport_user_ca.pub sudo mv ./teleport_user_ca.pub /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub echo "TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub" | sudo tee -a /etc/ssh/sshd_config

Restart sshd .

Now, sshd will trust users who present a Teleport-issued certificate. The next step is to configure host authentication.

The recommended solution is to ask Teleport to issue valid host certificates for all OpenSSH nodes. To generate a host certificate, run this command:

tctl auth sign \ --host=api.example.com,ssh.example.com,64.225.88.175,64.225.88.178 \ --format=openssh \ --out=api.example.com

The credentials have been written to api.example.com, api.example.com-cert.pub

ssh-keygen -L -f api.example.com-cert.pub

Then add the following lines to /etc/ssh/sshd_config on all OpenSSH nodes, and restart sshd .

HostKey /etc/ssh/api.example.com HostCertificate /etc/ssh/api.example.com-cert.pub

Now you can use the tsh ssh command to log in to any sshd node in the cluster, and the session will be recorded.

If you want to use the OpenSSH ssh client for logging into sshd servers behind a proxy in "recording mode", you have to tell the ssh client to use a jump host and enable SSH agent forwarding, otherwise, a recording proxy will not be able to terminate the SSH connection to record it:

Tip To avoid typing all this and use the usual ssh [email protected] , users can update their ~/.ssh/config file.

Verify that a Teleport certificate is loaded into the agent after logging in:

tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --user=joe ssh-add -L

GNOME Keyring SSH Agent and GPG Agent It is well known that the Gnome Keyring SSH agent, used by many popular Linux desktops like Ubuntu, and gpg-agent from GnuPG do not support SSH certificates. We recommend using the ssh-agent from OpenSSH. Alternatively, you can disable the SSH agent integration entirely using the --no-use-local-ssh-agent flag or TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT=false environment variable with tsh .

When using a Teleport proxy in "recording mode", be aware of OpenSSH's built-in rate-limiting. On large numbers of Proxy Service connections, you may encounter errors like:

channel 0: open failed: connect failed: ssh: handshake failed: EOF

See the MaxStartups setting in man sshd_config . This setting means that by default, OpenSSH only allows 10 unauthenticated connections at a time and starts dropping connections 30% of the time when the number of connections goes over 10. When it hits 100 authentication connections, all new connections are dropped.