VNet
VNet automatically proxies connections made to TCP applications available under the public address of a Proxy Service. This guide explains how to configure VNet to support apps with custom public addresses.
How it works
Let's assume that a user has logged in to a cluster through a Proxy Service available at
teleport.example.com. There's a leaf cluster associated with that cluster. It has its own Proxy
Service available at
leaf.example.com. Once started, VNet captures DNS queries for both of those
domains and their subdomains.
Type A and AAAA queries are matched against
public_addr of applications registered in both
clusters. If there's a match and the application is registered as a TCP application, VNet responds
with a virtual IP address over which the connection will be proxied to the app. In any other
case, the query is forwarded to the default DNS name server used by the OS.
If you want VNet to forward connections to an app that has a custom
public_addr set, you need
to first update the VNet config in the Auth Service to include a matching DNS zone.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 16.0.0 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.3.3
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- A TCP application connected to the cluster.
- A domain name under your control.
In this guide, we'll use the example app from TCP Application Access guide and make it available through VNet at tcp-app.company.test with company.test as the custom DNS zone.
Step 1/3. Configure custom DNS zone
Create a file called
vnet-config.yaml which specifies the custom DNS zone. In our case the
public_addr of the app is going to be
tcp-app.company.test, so we're going to set
company.test as
suffix:
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
custom_dns_zones:
- suffix: suffix
Create the VNet config:
tctl create vnet-config.yamlvnet_config has been created
suffix doesn't have to point to a domain that's exactly one level above the
public_addr of an
app. Any level of nesting works. For example, you can have an app under
tcp-app.foo.bar.qux.test
and the suffix can be set to
bar.qux.test.
Step 2/3. Set
public_addr of the app
Set
public_addr field of the application in the Application Service configuration file
/etc/teleport.yaml and restart the
teleport daemon.
version: v3
# …
app_service:
# …
apps:
- name: "tcp-app"
uri: tcp://localhost:5432
public_addr: "public_addr"
Step 3/3. Connect
Once you start VNet, you should be able to connect to the
application over the custom
public_addr using the application client you would normally use to
connect to it. You might need to restart VNet if it was already running while you were making
changes to the cluster.
Next steps
Configuring IPv4 CIDR range
Each cluster has a configurable IPv4 CIDR range which VNet uses when assigning IP addresses to
applications from that cluster. Root and leaf clusters can use different ranges. The default is
100.64.0.0/10 and it can be changed by setting the
ipv4_cidr_range field of the VNet config.
Create a file called
vnet-config.yaml:
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10"
Create the VNet config:
tctl create vnet-config.yamlvnet_config has been created
If the config already exists, you can use
tctl edit instead:
$ tctl edit vnet_config
When starting, VNet needs to assign an IPv4 address for its virtual network device. To pick an address, VNet arbitrarily chooses a root cluster that the user is logged in to and picks an address from the range used by that cluster. If your cluster uses a custom range, but your users are logged in to other clusters that are not under your control, this might cause VNet to pick an address for the TUN device from a range offered by one of those clusters.
Configuring leaf cluster apps
To make a leaf cluster app accessible over a custom
public_addr, you need to follow the same steps while being logged in directly to the leaf cluster.
Accessing web apps through VNet
VNet does not officially support web apps yet. However, technically any web
app is a TCP app, so they can be made available over VNet as well. You'll need to change
uri of your application in the Application Service configuration file to use
tcp:// instead of
http://. There's also a couple of caveats:
- The Teleport Web UI uses HSTS.
If the application is going to be served from a subdomain of a Proxy Service, it means that the
application will not be accessible in browsers over plain HTTP, even with VNet running. It's
possible to work around this by setting a custom
public_addras explained above in this guide.
- If the application needs to be accessible over HTTPS, it must handle TLS connections and return a valid cert for the domain it is served on.
- JWT Token, redirect and header rewrites are not available for TCP apps.
- Teleport records the start and the end of a session for TCP apps in the audit log, but session chunks are not captured.
When accessing an HTTP API through VNet, the same caveats apply as above, with one main exception. Since API clients don't need to respect HSTS, the API itself does not need to be served over HTTPS.
The important thing to understand is that VNet doesn't do anything extra with a connection, other than passing it through a Teleport Proxy Service. Which application layer protocol is going to be used depends solely on the app itself and its clients.