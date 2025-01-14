Application Access High Availability (HA)
You can deploy the Application Service in a Highly Available (HA) configuration in a couple of common ways: combined instances and separate instances. Both of those revolve around pointing multiple Application Services to the same application.
Combined instances
The most common approach is to assign the same
name to each Application Service
proxying the application.
If you have two Application Services proxying the same application, configuration for both agents would be identical:
# Same config for both agents.
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "elastic"
uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200
With this configuration, you will see only a single entry for the application in
tsh apps ls:
tsh apps lsApplication Description Type Public Address Labels----------- ----------- ---- ------------------------- -------------------elastic HTTP elastic.proxy.example.com teleport.dev/origin
When connecting, Teleport will randomly pick the Application Service instance to connect through to provide some load balancing. If the selected instance is down (e.g. in case of AZ outage), Teleport will try to connect via other instances.
Separate instances
With separate instances, each Application Service instance proxying the application assigns it a different name. This allows you to explicitly pick the agent you want to connect to the application over:
# Application service instance #1.
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
# Note the name is different than instance #2 but the URI is the same.
- name: "elastic-us-east-1a"
uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200
# Application service instance #2.
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
# Note the name is different than instance #2 but the URI is the same.
- name: "elastic-us-east-1b"
uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200
With this configuration, both services will appear as two separate entries in
tsh apps ls output and you will have to pick one explicitly when connecting:
tsh apps lsApplication Description Type Public Address Labels------------------- ----------- ---- ------------------------- -------------------elastic-us-east-1a HTTP elastic.proxy.example.com teleport.dev/originelastic-us-east-1b HTTP elastic.proxy.example.com teleport.dev/origin
This approach is useful when you want to have control over which instance you wish to connect to.