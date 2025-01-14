Version: 17.x

Joining Services via AWS IAM Role

This guide explains how to use the IAM join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in AWS.

There are two other AWS join methods available depending on your use case:

The EC2 join method, which is only available for self-hosted Teleport deployments (see documentation). A Teleport process running on an EC2 instance requests a signed EC2 instance identity document and presents it to the Teleport Auth Service, which queries the EC2 API to verify that the instance is genuine. This method requires a self-hosted Teleport cluster and IAM credentials for the Teleport Auth Service. Tokens not signed by AWS: You can configure Teleport processes running on AWS to join a cluster via Teleport join tokens or, for Teleport processes running on Kubernetes, signed ServiceAccount tokens. These approaches allow you to join a Teleport process to a cluster when you don't want to rely on AWS-specific APIs, e.g., when adopting a cloud-agnostic approach.

The IAM join method is available to any Teleport process running anywhere with access to IAM credentials, such as an EC2 instance with an attached IAM role. No specific permissions or IAM policy is required: an IAM role with no attached policies is sufficient. No IAM credentials are required on the Teleport Auth Service.

Teleport processes prove that they are running in your AWS account by sending a pre-signed sts:GetCallerIdentity request to the Teleport Auth Service. The service's identity must match an allow rule configured in your AWS service joining token.

Support for joining a cluster with the Proxy Service behind a layer 7 load balancer or reverse proxy is available in Teleport 13.0+.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

An AWS EC2 instance to host a Teleport service, with the Teleport binary installed.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

For example:

teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status

If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Every Teleport process using the IAM method to join your Teleport cluster needs AWS IAM credentials in order to call the sts:GetCallerIdentity API. No specific IAM policy or permissions are needed. Any IAM user or role can call this API.

If running Teleport on an EC2 instance, it is sufficient to attach any IAM role to the instance. To attach an IAM role from the EC2 dashboard, select Actions > Security > Modify IAM role . It is not necessary for the role to have any attached IAM policies at all. If your instance does not otherwise need AWS credentials, it is preferred to create and attach an empty role with no attached policies.

Create the following token.yaml with an allow rule specifying your AWS account and the ARN that the Teleport process's identity must match.

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: iam-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: iam allow: - aws_account: "111111111111" - aws_account: "222222222222" - aws_account: "333333333333" aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::333333333333:assumed-role/teleport-node-role/i-*"

The token name iam-token is just an example and can be any value you want to use, as long as you use the same value for join_params.token_name in Step 3.

The optional aws_arn field in the allow rules supports wildcard characters:

* to match any combination of characters

to match any combination of characters ? to match any single character

Run the following command to create the token:

tctl create -f token.yaml

Install Teleport on your AWS EC2 instance.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname. This should contain you cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v17.3.3.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

The IAM join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH, Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, or Database Service.

Configure your Teleport service with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 2 and method: iam as shown in the following example config:

# /etc/teleport.yaml version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: iam-token method: iam proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: yes auth_service: enabled: no proxy_service: enabled: no

In the teleport.proxy_server field, replace the value with the host and web port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant, e.g., mytenant.teleport.sh:443 .

Grant your Teleport instance access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running your Teleport instance on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running your Teleport instance in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start your Teleport instance, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Details Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run your Teleport instance with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.