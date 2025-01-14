Application Access Role-Based Access Control
This article describes access control concepts particularly relevant to the Teleport Application Service.
Assigning labels to applications
The Teleport Application Service uses labels to control access to the proxied web applications.
Teleport administrators can assign static and dynamic labels to apps using configuration:
apps:
- name: "grafana"
uri: "http://localhost:3000"
# Static labels.
labels:
env: "prod"
group: "metrics"
# Teleport periodically executes commands in dynamic labels and uses the
# commands output in label values.
commands:
- name: "arch"
command: ["uname", "-p"]
period: 1m0s
Configuring application labels in roles
Teleport administrators can configure roles to allow or deny users' access to
applications with specific labels using
app_labels property.
For example, this role will grant access to all applications from the group "metrics", except for the production ones:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: dev
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
group: "metrics"
deny:
app_labels:
env: "prod"
Integrating with identity providers
You can configure roles to populate app labels dynamically based on the user's
claims and attributes received from identity providers. This is done by using
template variables with
external prefix.
For example, this role will have its
env and
group label values set after
the Okta user's attributes with the same names:
allow:
app_labels:
env: "{{external.env}}"
group: "{{external.group}}"
Enabling a user to access Azure managed identities
You can authorize your Teleport user to assume an Azure identity and execute
Azure CLI commands via Teleport. To do so, define a role with the
spec.allow.azure_identities field, as shown below:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: azure-cli-access
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'*': '*'
azure_identities:
- /subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/teleport-azure
Modify the
spec.allow.azure_identities field so that each item is the full URI
of an Azure managed identity that you would like to enable users with this role
to assume. The example above allows the user to assume the
teleport-azure
identity.
Another approach is to define a user's permitted Azure identities by configuring
each user separately. To do so, create a role with one element within
azure_identities set to the template variable
{{internal.azure_identities}}:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: azure-cli-access
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'*': '*'
azure_identities:
- '{{internal.azure_identities}}'
In this case, when a user authenticates to the Azure CLI via Teleport, the
Teleport Auth Service populates the
{{internal.azure_identities}} template
variable with any Azure identities you have assigned to the user.
To assign Azure identities to a user, run a
tctl users update command similar
to the following:
tctl users update myuser --set-azure-identities \/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/id1,\/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/id2
This command uses the
--set-azure-identities flag to add Azure identities to a
user. The value of this flag is a comma-separated list of Azure identity URIs.
See our Azure CLI guide for more information on enabling access to Azure managed identities.
Next steps
- View access controls Getting Started and other available guides.
- For full details on how Teleport populates the
internaland
externaltraits we illustrated in this guide, see the Access Controls Reference.
- Learn about using JWT tokens to implement access controls in your application.
- Integrate with your identity provider: