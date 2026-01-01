This guide lists the fields in the
TeleportCrownJewelV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|aws_matchers
|[]object
|AWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead.
|query
|string
|Query is a Access Graph query to match resources.
|teleport_matchers
|[]object
|TeleportMatchers is a list of teleport matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead.
spec.aws_matchers items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|arns
|[]string
|ARNs are AWS resources ARN to match.
|regions
|[]string
|Regions are AWS regions to query for resources.
|tags
|[]object
|Tags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels.
|types
|[]string
|Types are AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "s3", etc
|Field
|Type
|Description
|key
|string
|Key is the key of the tag.
|values
|[]string
|Value is the value of the tag.
spec.teleport_matchers items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|kinds
|[]string
|Kind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds.
|labels
|[]object
|Labels is a set of labels.
|names
|[]string
|Names are the name of resources. When the name is provided, it will match resources with the same name.
spec.teleport_matchers items.labels items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|The name of the label.
|values
|[]string
|The values associated with the label.