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Version: 18.x

TeleportCrownJewelV1

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This guide lists the fields in the TeleportCrownJewelV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectCrownJewel resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
aws_matchers[]objectAWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead.
querystringQuery is a Access Graph query to match resources.
teleport_matchers[]objectTeleportMatchers is a list of teleport matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead.

spec.aws_matchers items

FieldTypeDescription
arns[]stringARNs are AWS resources ARN to match.
regions[]stringRegions are AWS regions to query for resources.
tags[]objectTags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels.
types[]stringTypes are AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "s3", etc

spec.aws_matchers items.tags items

FieldTypeDescription
keystringKey is the key of the tag.
values[]stringValue is the value of the tag.

spec.teleport_matchers items

FieldTypeDescription
kinds[]stringKind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds.
labels[]objectLabels is a set of labels.
names[]stringNames are the name of resources. When the name is provided, it will match resources with the same name.

spec.teleport_matchers items.labels items

FieldTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the label.
values[]stringThe values associated with the label.