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Version: 18.x

SSH Sessions Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to SSH sessions, which can involve the Teleport SSH Service, Proxy Service, or Kubernetes Service

client.disconnect

Client Disconnected

Example:

{
  "code": "T3006I",
  "event": "client.disconnect",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

exec

There are multiple events with the exec type.

T3002I

Command Execution

Example:

{
  "code": "T3002I",
  "proto": "kube",
  "kubernetes_cluster": "clusterOne",
  "ei": 0,
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
  "event": "exec",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "8d57a9d5-3848-5ce2-a326-85eb4a6d2eed",
  "time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
  "uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
  "user": "alex"
}

T3002E

Command Execution Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3002E",
  "event": "exec",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

port

There are multiple events with the port type.

T3003I

Port Forwarding Start

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003I",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3003E

Port Forwarding Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003E",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3003S

Port Forwarding Stop

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003S",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

resize

Terminal Resize

Example:

{
  "code": "T2002I",
  "ei": 3,
  "event": "resize",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "size": "80:25",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.432Z",
  "uid": "917d8108-3617-4273-ab37-7bbf8e7c1ab9",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

scp

There are multiple events with the scp type.

T3004I

SCP Download

Example:

{
  "code": "T3004I",
  "action": "download",
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:55594",
  "event": "scp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/fsdfsdfsdfsdfs",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "183ca6de-c24b-4f67-854f-163c01245fa1",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

T3004E

SCP Download Failed

Example:

{
  "action": "download",
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39932",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3004E",
  "command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:39932\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -f ~/sdfsdf",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "scp",
  "exitCode": "1",
  "exitError": "exit status 1",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/sdfsdf",
  "server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc99313",
  "sid": "8ff117ec-70a2-4481-8e359cf6",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "30e13b84-a51f-467676258b9bf",
  "user": "root"
}

T3005I

SCP Upload

Example:

{
  "action": "upload",
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:57058",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3005I",
  "command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:57058\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -t ~/",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "scp",
  "exitCode": "0",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/",
  "server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc5-a782a313",
  "sid": "b484b5cc-9065-40fa-9a0c-db3",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root"
}

T3005E

SCP Upload Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3005E",
  "event": "scp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3010E

SCP Disallowed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3010E",
  "event": "scp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.command

Session Command

Example:

{
  "argv": [
    "google.com"
  ],
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "code": "T4000I",
  "ei": 5,
  "event": "session.command",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/bin/ping",
  "pid": 2653,
  "ppid": 2660,
  "program": "ping",
  "return_code": 0,
  "server_id": "96f2bed2-ebd1-494a-945c-2fd57de41644",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "time": "2020-01-13T18:05:53.919Z",
  "uid": "734930bb-00e6-4ee6-8798-37f1e9473fac",
  "user": "benarent"
}

session.connect

Session Connected

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.106:43858",
  "addr.remote": "192.168.0.106:3022",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T2010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.connect",
  "server_addr": "192.168.0.106:43858",
  "server_id": "bd5eff-f59b-4fb3-b8ed-757c52ff",
  "time": "2022-02-04T18:15:28.572Z",
  "uid": "f2a0f9-d78c-4c38-b3fa-ca63453b"
}

session.data

Session Data

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.10.1.1:3022",
  "addr.remote": "172.10.1.254:46992",
  "code": "T2006I",
  "ei": 2147483646,
  "event": "session.data",
  "login": "root",
  "rx": 3974,
  "server_id": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e",
  "sid": "5fc8bf85-a73e-11ea-afd1-0242ac0a0101",
  "time": "2020-06-05T15:14:51Z",
  "tx": 4730,
  "uid": "2f2f07d0-8a01-4abe-b1c0-5001fd86829b",
  "user": "Stanley_Cooper"
}

session.disk

Session File Access

Example:

{
  "code": "T4001I",
  "event": "session.disk",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "server_id": "96f2bed2",
  "login": "root",
  "user": "benarent",
  "pid": 2653,
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "program": "bash",
  "path": "/etc/profile.d/",
  "flags": 2100000,
  "return_code": 0,
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z"
}

session.end

Session Ended

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "kimlisa.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "T2004I",
  "ei": 1,
  "enhanced_recording": false,
  "event": "session.end",
  "interactive": false,
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "participants": [
    "foo"
  ],
  "server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962",
  "server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
  "server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
  "session_start": "2021-05-21T22:23:55.313562027Z",
  "session_stop": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.122508023Z",
  "sid": "9d92ad96-a45c-4add-463cc7bc48b1",
  "time": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.123Z",
  "uid": "984ac949-6605-4f0a-e450aa5665f4",
  "user": "foo"
}

session.join

User Joined

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
  "code": "T2001I",
  "ei": 4,
  "event": "session.join",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.434Z",
  "uid": "13d26190-289b-41d4-af67-c8c8b0617ebe",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.leave

User Disconnected

Example:

{
  "code": "T2003I",
  "event": "session.leave",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.network

Session Network Connection

Example:

{
  "code": "T4002I",
  "event": "session.network",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "server_id": "96f2bed2",
  "login": "root",
  "user": "benarent",
  "pid": 2653,
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "program": "bash",
  "src_addr": "10.217.136.161",
  "dst_addr": "190.58.129.4",
  "dst_port": "3000",
  "version": 4,
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
  "action": 1
}

session.process_exit

Session Process Exit

Example:

{
  "code": "T4003I",
  "event": "session.process_exit",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.recording.access

Session Recording Accessed

Example:

{
  "code": "T2012I",
  "event": "session.recording.access",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-07-14T18:04:37.067Z",
  "uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.rejected

Session Rejected

Example:

{
  "code": "T1006W",
  "event": "session.rejected",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.start

Session Started

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51454",
  "code": "T2000I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.start",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "size": "80:25",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
  "uid": "84c07a99-856c-419f-9de5-15560451a116",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.summarized

There are multiple events with the session.summarized type.

INF010I

Session Summarized

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "teleport.dev",
  "code": "INF010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.summarized",
  "sid": "c3ae6e8f-7f8e-4d44-a5b9-3c9b8e3f8e3f",
  "session_type": "ssh",
  "model_name": "gpt-4",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z",
  "uid": "aa973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80",
  "risk_level": "medium",
  "short_description": "User performed system administration tasks",
  "inference_started_at": "2025-03-04T16:00:10.000Z",
  "inference_finished_at": "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z",
  "server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
  "server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
  "server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962"
}

INF010E

Session Summarization Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "teleport.dev",
  "code": "INF010E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.summarized",
  "sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
  "session_type": "desktop",
  "model_name": "gpt-4",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z",
  "uid": "ad973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80",
  "short_description": "User accessed domain controller and modified AD policies",
  "inference_started_at": "2025-03-04T16:15:10.000Z",
  "inference_finished_at": "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z",
  "windows_desktop_service": "ba17ae92-5519-476a-954e-c225cf751de1",
  "desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
  "windows_domain": "desktopaccess.com",
  "windows_user": "Administrator",
  "desktop_labels": {
    "env": "prod",
    "role": "domain-controller"
  }
}

session.upload

Session Uploaded

Example:

{
  "code": "T2005I",
  "event": "session.upload",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session_recording_config.update

Session Recording Configuration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TCREC003I",
  "event": "session_recording_config.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

sftp

There are multiple events with the sftp type.

TS001I

SFTP Open

Example:

{
  "action": 1,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS001E

SFTP Open Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 1,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS001E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS007I

SFTP Setstat

Example:

{
  "action": 7,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS007I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS007E

SFTP Setstat Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 7,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS007E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS009I

SFTP Opendir

Example:

{
  "action": 9,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS009I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS009E

SFTP Opendir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 9,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS009E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS010I

SFTP Readdir

Example:

{
  "action": 10,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS010E

SFTP Readdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 10,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS010E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS011I

SFTP Remove

Example:

{
  "action": 11,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS011I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS011E

SFTP Remove Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 11,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS011E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS012I

SFTP Mkdir

Example:

{
  "action": 12,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS012I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS012E

SFTP Mkdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 12,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS012E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS013I

SFTP Rmdir

Example:

{
  "action": 13,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS013I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS013E

SFTP Rmdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 13,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS013E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS016I

SFTP Rename

Example:

{
  "action": 16,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS016I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS016E

SFTP Rename Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 16,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS016E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS018I

SFTP Symlink

Example:

{
  "action": 18,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS018I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS018E

SFTP Symlink Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 18,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS018E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS019I

SFTP Link

Example:

{
  "code": "TS019I",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TS019E

SFTP Link Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS019E",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TS020E

SFTP Disallowed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS020E",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

sftp_summary

File Transfer Completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS021I",
  "event": "sftp_summary",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

stable_unix_user.create

Stable UNIX user created

Example:

{
  "code": "TSUU001I",
  "event": "stable_unix_user.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

static_host_user.create

Static Host User Created

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU001I",
  "event": "static_host_user.create",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

static_host_user.delete

Static Host User Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU003I",
  "updated_by": "joe",
  "event": "static_host_user.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

static_host_user.update

Static Host User Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU002I",
  "event": "static_host_user.update",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

subsystem

There are multiple events with the subsystem type.

T3001I

Subsystem Requested

Example:

{
  "code": "T3001I",
  "event": "subsystem",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3001E

Subsystem Request Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3001E",
  "event": "subsystem",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

x11-forward

There are multiple events with the x11-forward type.

T3008I

X11 Forwarding Requested

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "192.000.0.000:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:50000",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3008I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "x11-forward",
  "login": "root",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-01-20T18:31:45.012Z",
  "uid": "6333-37a7-4c3c-9180-f3abc8e2b",
  "user": "lisa"
}

T3008W

X11 Forwarding Request Failed

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "192.000.0.000:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:60000",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3008W",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "lisa was here",
  "event": "x11-forward",
  "login": "root",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-01-20T19:49:02.307Z",
  "uid": "0629c7-3d98-4451-ac90-dc5330",
  "user": "lisa"
}