SSH Sessions Audit Events
This page lists audit events related to SSH sessions, which can involve the Teleport SSH Service, Proxy Service, or Kubernetes Service
client.disconnect
Client Disconnected
Example:
{
"code": "T3006I",
"event": "client.disconnect",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
exec
There are multiple events with the
exec type.
T3002I
Command Execution
Example:
{
"code": "T3002I",
"proto": "kube",
"kubernetes_cluster": "clusterOne",
"ei": 0,
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
"event": "exec",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "8d57a9d5-3848-5ce2-a326-85eb4a6d2eed",
"time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
"uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
"user": "alex"
}
T3002E
Command Execution Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3002E",
"event": "exec",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
port
There are multiple events with the
port type.
T3003I
Port Forwarding Start
Example:
{
"code": "T3003I",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3003E
Port Forwarding Failure
Example:
{
"code": "T3003E",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3003S
Port Forwarding Stop
Example:
{
"code": "T3003S",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
resize
Terminal Resize
Example:
{
"code": "T2002I",
"ei": 3,
"event": "resize",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"size": "80:25",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.432Z",
"uid": "917d8108-3617-4273-ab37-7bbf8e7c1ab9",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
scp
There are multiple events with the
scp type.
T3004I
SCP Download
Example:
{
"code": "T3004I",
"action": "download",
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:55594",
"event": "scp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/fsdfsdfsdfsdfs",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "183ca6de-c24b-4f67-854f-163c01245fa1",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
T3004E
SCP Download Failed
Example:
{
"action": "download",
"addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39932",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3004E",
"command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:39932\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -f ~/sdfsdf",
"ei": 0,
"event": "scp",
"exitCode": "1",
"exitError": "exit status 1",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/sdfsdf",
"server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc99313",
"sid": "8ff117ec-70a2-4481-8e359cf6",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "30e13b84-a51f-467676258b9bf",
"user": "root"
}
T3005I
SCP Upload
Example:
{
"action": "upload",
"addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:57058",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3005I",
"command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:57058\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -t ~/",
"ei": 0,
"event": "scp",
"exitCode": "0",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/",
"server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc5-a782a313",
"sid": "b484b5cc-9065-40fa-9a0c-db3",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root"
}
T3005E
SCP Upload Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3005E",
"event": "scp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3010E
SCP Disallowed
Example:
{
"code": "T3010E",
"event": "scp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.command
Session Command
Example:
{
"argv": [
"google.com"
],
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"code": "T4000I",
"ei": 5,
"event": "session.command",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/bin/ping",
"pid": 2653,
"ppid": 2660,
"program": "ping",
"return_code": 0,
"server_id": "96f2bed2-ebd1-494a-945c-2fd57de41644",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"time": "2020-01-13T18:05:53.919Z",
"uid": "734930bb-00e6-4ee6-8798-37f1e9473fac",
"user": "benarent"
}
session.connect
Session Connected
Example:
{
"addr.local": "192.168.0.106:43858",
"addr.remote": "192.168.0.106:3022",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T2010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.connect",
"server_addr": "192.168.0.106:43858",
"server_id": "bd5eff-f59b-4fb3-b8ed-757c52ff",
"time": "2022-02-04T18:15:28.572Z",
"uid": "f2a0f9-d78c-4c38-b3fa-ca63453b"
}
session.data
Session Data
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.10.1.1:3022",
"addr.remote": "172.10.1.254:46992",
"code": "T2006I",
"ei": 2147483646,
"event": "session.data",
"login": "root",
"rx": 3974,
"server_id": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e",
"sid": "5fc8bf85-a73e-11ea-afd1-0242ac0a0101",
"time": "2020-06-05T15:14:51Z",
"tx": 4730,
"uid": "2f2f07d0-8a01-4abe-b1c0-5001fd86829b",
"user": "Stanley_Cooper"
}
session.disk
Session File Access
Example:
{
"code": "T4001I",
"event": "session.disk",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"server_id": "96f2bed2",
"login": "root",
"user": "benarent",
"pid": 2653,
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"program": "bash",
"path": "/etc/profile.d/",
"flags": 2100000,
"return_code": 0,
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z"
}
session.end
Session Ended
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "kimlisa.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "T2004I",
"ei": 1,
"enhanced_recording": false,
"event": "session.end",
"interactive": false,
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"participants": [
"foo"
],
"server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962",
"server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
"server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
"session_start": "2021-05-21T22:23:55.313562027Z",
"session_stop": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.122508023Z",
"sid": "9d92ad96-a45c-4add-463cc7bc48b1",
"time": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.123Z",
"uid": "984ac949-6605-4f0a-e450aa5665f4",
"user": "foo"
}
session.join
User Joined
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
"code": "T2001I",
"ei": 4,
"event": "session.join",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.434Z",
"uid": "13d26190-289b-41d4-af67-c8c8b0617ebe",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.leave
User Disconnected
Example:
{
"code": "T2003I",
"event": "session.leave",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.network
Session Network Connection
Example:
{
"code": "T4002I",
"event": "session.network",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"server_id": "96f2bed2",
"login": "root",
"user": "benarent",
"pid": 2653,
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"program": "bash",
"src_addr": "10.217.136.161",
"dst_addr": "190.58.129.4",
"dst_port": "3000",
"version": 4,
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
"action": 1
}
session.process_exit
Session Process Exit
Example:
{
"code": "T4003I",
"event": "session.process_exit",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.recording.access
Session Recording Accessed
Example:
{
"code": "T2012I",
"event": "session.recording.access",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-07-14T18:04:37.067Z",
"uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.rejected
Session Rejected
Example:
{
"code": "T1006W",
"event": "session.rejected",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.start
Session Started
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51454",
"code": "T2000I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.start",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"size": "80:25",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
"uid": "84c07a99-856c-419f-9de5-15560451a116",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.summarized
There are multiple events with the
session.summarized type.
INF010I
Session Summarized
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "teleport.dev",
"code": "INF010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.summarized",
"sid": "c3ae6e8f-7f8e-4d44-a5b9-3c9b8e3f8e3f",
"session_type": "ssh",
"model_name": "gpt-4",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z",
"uid": "aa973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80",
"risk_level": "medium",
"short_description": "User performed system administration tasks",
"inference_started_at": "2025-03-04T16:00:10.000Z",
"inference_finished_at": "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z",
"server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
"server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
"server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962"
}
INF010E
Session Summarization Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "teleport.dev",
"code": "INF010E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.summarized",
"sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
"session_type": "desktop",
"model_name": "gpt-4",
"success": false,
"time": "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z",
"uid": "ad973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80",
"short_description": "User accessed domain controller and modified AD policies",
"inference_started_at": "2025-03-04T16:15:10.000Z",
"inference_finished_at": "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z",
"windows_desktop_service": "ba17ae92-5519-476a-954e-c225cf751de1",
"desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
"windows_domain": "desktopaccess.com",
"windows_user": "Administrator",
"desktop_labels": {
"env": "prod",
"role": "domain-controller"
}
}
session.upload
Session Uploaded
Example:
{
"code": "T2005I",
"event": "session.upload",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session_recording_config.update
Session Recording Configuration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TCREC003I",
"event": "session_recording_config.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
sftp
There are multiple events with the
sftp type.
TS001I
SFTP Open
Example:
{
"action": 1,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS001E
SFTP Open Failed
Example:
{
"action": 1,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS001E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS007I
SFTP Setstat
Example:
{
"action": 7,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS007I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS007E
SFTP Setstat Failed
Example:
{
"action": 7,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS007E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS009I
SFTP Opendir
Example:
{
"action": 9,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS009I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS009E
SFTP Opendir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 9,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS009E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS010I
SFTP Readdir
Example:
{
"action": 10,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS010E
SFTP Readdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 10,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS010E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS011I
SFTP Remove
Example:
{
"action": 11,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS011I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS011E
SFTP Remove Failed
Example:
{
"action": 11,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS011E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS012I
SFTP Mkdir
Example:
{
"action": 12,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS012I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS012E
SFTP Mkdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 12,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS012E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS013I
SFTP Rmdir
Example:
{
"action": 13,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS013I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS013E
SFTP Rmdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 13,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS013E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS016I
SFTP Rename
Example:
{
"action": 16,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS016I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS016E
SFTP Rename Failed
Example:
{
"action": 16,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS016E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS018I
SFTP Symlink
Example:
{
"action": 18,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS018I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS018E
SFTP Symlink Failed
Example:
{
"action": 18,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS018E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS019I
SFTP Link
Example:
{
"code": "TS019I",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TS019E
SFTP Link Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TS019E",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TS020E
SFTP Disallowed
Example:
{
"code": "TS020E",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
sftp_summary
File Transfer Completed
Example:
{
"code": "TS021I",
"event": "sftp_summary",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
stable_unix_user.create
Stable UNIX user created
Example:
{
"code": "TSUU001I",
"event": "stable_unix_user.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
static_host_user.create
Static Host User Created
Example:
{
"code": "SHU001I",
"event": "static_host_user.create",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
static_host_user.delete
Static Host User Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "SHU003I",
"updated_by": "joe",
"event": "static_host_user.delete",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
static_host_user.update
Static Host User Updated
Example:
{
"code": "SHU002I",
"event": "static_host_user.update",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
subsystem
There are multiple events with the
subsystem type.
T3001I
Subsystem Requested
Example:
{
"code": "T3001I",
"event": "subsystem",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3001E
Subsystem Request Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3001E",
"event": "subsystem",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
x11-forward
There are multiple events with the
x11-forward type.
T3008I
X11 Forwarding Requested
Example:
{
"addr.local": "192.000.0.000:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:50000",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3008I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "x11-forward",
"login": "root",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-01-20T18:31:45.012Z",
"uid": "6333-37a7-4c3c-9180-f3abc8e2b",
"user": "lisa"
}
T3008W
X11 Forwarding Request Failed
Example:
{
"addr.local": "192.000.0.000:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:60000",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3008W",
"ei": 0,
"error": "lisa was here",
"event": "x11-forward",
"login": "root",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-01-20T19:49:02.307Z",
"uid": "0629c7-3d98-4451-ac90-dc5330",
"user": "lisa"
}