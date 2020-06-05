SSH Sessions Audit Events

Version: 18.x

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This page lists audit events related to SSH sessions, which can involve the Teleport SSH Service, Proxy Service, or Kubernetes Service

Client Disconnected

Example:

{ "code" : "T3006I" , "event" : "client.disconnect" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the exec type.

Command Execution

Example:

{ "code" : "T3002I" , "proto" : "kube" , "kubernetes_cluster" : "clusterOne" , "ei" : 0 , "addr.local" : "172.31.28.130:3022" , "addr.remote" : "151.181.228.114:51752" , "event" : "exec" , "namespace" : "default" , "sid" : "8d57a9d5-3848-5ce2-a326-85eb4a6d2eed" , "time" : "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z" , "uid" : "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20" , "user" : "alex" }

Command Execution Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "T3002E" , "event" : "exec" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the port type.

Port Forwarding Start

Example:

{ "code" : "T3003I" , "event" : "port" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Port Forwarding Failure

Example:

{ "code" : "T3003E" , "event" : "port" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Port Forwarding Stop

Example:

{ "code" : "T3003S" , "event" : "port" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Terminal Resize

Example:

There are multiple events with the scp type.

SCP Download

Example:

SCP Download Failed

Example:

{ "action" : "download" , "addr.local" : "192.168.0.105:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:39932" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "T3004E" , "command" : "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:39932\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -f ~/sdfsdf" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "scp" , "exitCode" : "1" , "exitError" : "exit status 1" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "~/sdfsdf" , "server_id" : "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc99313" , "sid" : "8ff117ec-70a2-4481-8e359cf6" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "30e13b84-a51f-467676258b9bf" , "user" : "root" }

SCP Upload

Example:

{ "action" : "upload" , "addr.local" : "192.168.0.105:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:57058" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "T3005I" , "command" : "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:57058\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -t ~/" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "scp" , "exitCode" : "0" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "~/" , "server_id" : "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc5-a782a313" , "sid" : "b484b5cc-9065-40fa-9a0c-db3" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" }

SCP Upload Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "T3005E" , "event" : "scp" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

SCP Disallowed

Example:

{ "code" : "T3010E" , "event" : "scp" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Session Command

Example:

{ "argv" : [ "google.com" ] , "cgroup_id" : 4294968064 , "code" : "T4000I" , "ei" : 5 , "event" : "session.command" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/bin/ping" , "pid" : 2653 , "ppid" : 2660 , "program" : "ping" , "return_code" : 0 , "server_id" : "96f2bed2-ebd1-494a-945c-2fd57de41644" , "sid" : "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324" , "time" : "2020-01-13T18:05:53.919Z" , "uid" : "734930bb-00e6-4ee6-8798-37f1e9473fac" , "user" : "benarent" }

Session Connected

Example:

{ "addr.local" : "192.168.0.106:43858" , "addr.remote" : "192.168.0.106:3022" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "T2010I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "session.connect" , "server_addr" : "192.168.0.106:43858" , "server_id" : "bd5eff-f59b-4fb3-b8ed-757c52ff" , "time" : "2022-02-04T18:15:28.572Z" , "uid" : "f2a0f9-d78c-4c38-b3fa-ca63453b" }

Session Data

Example:

{ "addr.local" : "172.10.1.1:3022" , "addr.remote" : "172.10.1.254:46992" , "code" : "T2006I" , "ei" : 2147483646 , "event" : "session.data" , "login" : "root" , "rx" : 3974 , "server_id" : "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e" , "sid" : "5fc8bf85-a73e-11ea-afd1-0242ac0a0101" , "time" : "2020-06-05T15:14:51Z" , "tx" : 4730 , "uid" : "2f2f07d0-8a01-4abe-b1c0-5001fd86829b" , "user" : "Stanley_Cooper" }

Session File Access

Example:

{ "code" : "T4001I" , "event" : "session.disk" , "namespace" : "default" , "sid" : "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324" , "server_id" : "96f2bed2" , "login" : "root" , "user" : "benarent" , "pid" : 2653 , "cgroup_id" : 4294968064 , "program" : "bash" , "path" : "/etc/profile.d/" , "flags" : 2100000 , "return_code" : 0 , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z" }

Session Ended

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "kimlisa.cloud.gravitational.io" , "code" : "T2004I" , "ei" : 1 , "enhanced_recording" : false , "event" : "session.end" , "interactive" : false , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "participants" : [ "foo" ] , "server_addr" : "172.31.30.254:32962" , "server_hostname" : "ip-172-31-30-254" , "server_id" : "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f" , "session_start" : "2021-05-21T22:23:55.313562027Z" , "session_stop" : "2021-05-21T22:54:27.122508023Z" , "sid" : "9d92ad96-a45c-4add-463cc7bc48b1" , "time" : "2021-05-21T22:54:27.123Z" , "uid" : "984ac949-6605-4f0a-e450aa5665f4" , "user" : "foo" }

User Joined

Example:

User Disconnected

Example:

{ "code" : "T2003I" , "event" : "session.leave" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Session Network Connection

Example:

{ "code" : "T4002I" , "event" : "session.network" , "namespace" : "default" , "sid" : "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324" , "server_id" : "96f2bed2" , "login" : "root" , "user" : "benarent" , "pid" : 2653 , "cgroup_id" : 4294968064 , "program" : "bash" , "src_addr" : "10.217.136.161" , "dst_addr" : "190.58.129.4" , "dst_port" : "3000" , "version" : 4 , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z" , "action" : 1 }

Session Process Exit

Example:

{ "code" : "T4003I" , "event" : "session.process_exit" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Session Recording Accessed

Example:

Session Rejected

Example:

{ "code" : "T1006W" , "event" : "session.rejected" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Session Started

Example:

There are multiple events with the session.summarized type.

Session Summarized

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "code" : "INF010I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "session.summarized" , "sid" : "c3ae6e8f-7f8e-4d44-a5b9-3c9b8e3f8e3f" , "session_type" : "ssh" , "model_name" : "gpt-4" , "success" : true , "time" : "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z" , "uid" : "aa973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80" , "risk_level" : "medium" , "short_description" : "User performed system administration tasks" , "inference_started_at" : "2025-03-04T16:00:10.000Z" , "inference_finished_at" : "2025-03-04T16:00:21.869Z" , "server_hostname" : "ip-172-31-30-254" , "server_id" : "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f" , "server_addr" : "172.31.30.254:32962" }

Session Summarization Failed

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "code" : "INF010E" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "session.summarized" , "sid" : "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7" , "session_type" : "desktop" , "model_name" : "gpt-4" , "success" : false , "time" : "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z" , "uid" : "ad973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80" , "short_description" : "User accessed domain controller and modified AD policies" , "inference_started_at" : "2025-03-04T16:15:10.000Z" , "inference_finished_at" : "2025-03-04T16:15:21.869Z" , "windows_desktop_service" : "ba17ae92-5519-476a-954e-c225cf751de1" , "desktop_addr" : "100.104.52.89:3389" , "windows_domain" : "desktopaccess.com" , "windows_user" : "Administrator" , "desktop_labels" : { "env" : "prod" , "role" : "domain-controller" } }

Session Uploaded

Example:

{ "code" : "T2005I" , "event" : "session.upload" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Session Recording Configuration Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TCREC003I" , "event" : "session_recording_config.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the sftp type.

SFTP Open

Example:

{ "action" : 1 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Open Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 1 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS001E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Setstat

Example:

{ "action" : 7 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS007I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Setstat Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 7 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS007E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Opendir

Example:

{ "action" : 9 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS009I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Opendir Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 9 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS009E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Readdir

Example:

{ "action" : 10 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS010I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Readdir Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 10 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS010E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Remove

Example:

{ "action" : 11 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS011I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Remove Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 11 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS011E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Mkdir

Example:

{ "action" : 12 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS012I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Mkdir Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 12 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS012E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Rmdir

Example:

{ "action" : 13 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS013I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Rmdir Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 13 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS013E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Rename

Example:

{ "action" : 16 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS016I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Rename Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 16 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS016E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Symlink

Example:

{ "action" : 18 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS018I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Symlink Failed

Example:

{ "action" : 18 , "addr.local" : "[::1]:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:41106" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "TS018E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "EOF" , "event" : "sftp" , "login" : "root" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/tmp/file" , "server_hostname" : "im-a-server-hostname" , "server_id" : "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a" , "sid" : "" , "time" : "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z" , "uid" : "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6" , "user" : "root" , "working_directory" : "/root" }

SFTP Link

Example:

{ "code" : "TS019I" , "event" : "sftp" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

SFTP Link Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TS019E" , "event" : "sftp" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

SFTP Disallowed

Example:

{ "code" : "TS020E" , "event" : "sftp" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

File Transfer Completed

Example:

{ "code" : "TS021I" , "event" : "sftp_summary" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Stable UNIX user created

Example:

{ "code" : "TSUU001I" , "event" : "stable_unix_user.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Static Host User Created

Example:

{ "code" : "SHU001I" , "event" : "static_host_user.create" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "test-user" , "user" : "bob" }

Static Host User Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "SHU003I" , "updated_by" : "joe" , "event" : "static_host_user.delete" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z" , "name" : "test-user" , "user" : "bob" }

Static Host User Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "SHU002I" , "event" : "static_host_user.update" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z" , "name" : "test-user" , "user" : "bob" }

There are multiple events with the subsystem type.

Subsystem Requested

Example:

{ "code" : "T3001I" , "event" : "subsystem" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Subsystem Request Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "T3001E" , "event" : "subsystem" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the x11-forward type.

X11 Forwarding Requested

Example:

{ "addr.local" : "192.000.0.000:3022" , "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:50000" , "cluster_name" : "im-a-cluster-name" , "code" : "T3008I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "x11-forward" , "login" : "root" , "success" : true , "time" : "2022-01-20T18:31:45.012Z" , "uid" : "6333-37a7-4c3c-9180-f3abc8e2b" , "user" : "lisa" }

X11 Forwarding Request Failed

Example: