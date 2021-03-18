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Version: 18.x

Billing Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport billing.

billing.cancel_subscription

Billing Subscription Cancelled

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL04I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.cancel_subscription",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:28:47.302Z",
  "uid": "3a06d34a-2b47-4c11-9b21-3f6db3d7b184",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.create_card

Credit Card Added

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL00I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.create_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:29:05.044Z",
  "uid": "5c40b62a-4ddd-466c-87a0-fa2922f743d0",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.delete_card

Credit Card Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL01I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.delete_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:28:51.219Z",
  "uid": "056517e0-f7e1-4286-b437-c75f3a865af4",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.update_card

Credit Card Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL02I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.update_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:28:49.067Z",
  "uid": "0a06aba1-b87c-4d58-8922-e173f6b9729f",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.update_info

Billing Information Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL03I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.update_info",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:29:15.719Z",
  "uid": "95344b33-d25c-4875-896e-f21abc911547",
  "user": "root"
}