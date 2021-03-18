Billing Audit Events
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This page lists audit events related to Teleport billing.
billing.cancel_subscription
Billing Subscription Cancelled
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL04I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.cancel_subscription",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:28:47.302Z",
"uid": "3a06d34a-2b47-4c11-9b21-3f6db3d7b184",
"user": "root"
}
billing.create_card
Credit Card Added
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL00I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.create_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:29:05.044Z",
"uid": "5c40b62a-4ddd-466c-87a0-fa2922f743d0",
"user": "root"
}
billing.delete_card
Credit Card Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL01I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.delete_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:28:51.219Z",
"uid": "056517e0-f7e1-4286-b437-c75f3a865af4",
"user": "root"
}
billing.update_card
Credit Card Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL02I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.update_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:28:49.067Z",
"uid": "0a06aba1-b87c-4d58-8922-e173f6b9729f",
"user": "root"
}
billing.update_info
Billing Information Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL03I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.update_info",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:29:15.719Z",
"uid": "95344b33-d25c-4875-896e-f21abc911547",
"user": "root"
}
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