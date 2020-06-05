Compliance Audit Events
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This page lists audit events related to Teleport compliance features.
cir.update
Client IP Restrictions update
Example:
{
"client_ip_restrictions": [
"3.0.0.0/8"
],
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "CIR001I",
"ei": 0,
"enforcement_expires": "2026-10-21T20:45:14.775Z",
"event": "cir.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"mode": "enforced",
"name": "client_ip_restriction",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-10-21T20:45:14.775Z",
"updated_by": "admin",
"user": "admin",
"user_cluster_name": "localhost",
"user_kind": 1,
"user_roles": [
"editor"
]
}
external_audit_storage.disable
External Audit Storage Disabled
Example:
{
"code": "TEA002I",
"event": "external_audit_storage.disable",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
external_audit_storage.enable
External Audit Storage Enabled
Example:
{
"code": "TEA001I",
"event": "external_audit_storage.enable",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
secreports.audit.query.run
Access Monitoring Query Executed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "SRE001I",
"data_scanned_in_bytes": 4045,
"days": 90,
"event": "secreports.audit.query.run",
"query": "select * FROM cert_create",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-10-09T10:09:10.473Z",
"total_execution_time_in_millis": 1440,
"uid": "dc29d36c-c5b6-4ffc-9aa7-2d9ba18a3953",
"user": "marek"
}
secreports.report.run
Access Monitoring Report Executed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "SRE002I",
"data_scanned_in_bytes": 13258,
"event": "secreports.report.run",
"name": "privilege_access_report_90_days",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-10-09T09:10:03.633Z",
"total_execution_time_in_millis": 14082,
"uid": "f44871b9-7247-467b-a760-8159d3f47bac",
"user": "system"
}
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