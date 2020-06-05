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Version: 18.x

Compliance Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport compliance features.

cir.update

Client IP Restrictions update

Example:

{
  "client_ip_restrictions": [
    "3.0.0.0/8"
  ],
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "CIR001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "enforcement_expires": "2026-10-21T20:45:14.775Z",
  "event": "cir.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "mode": "enforced",
  "name": "client_ip_restriction",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-10-21T20:45:14.775Z",
  "updated_by": "admin",
  "user": "admin",
  "user_cluster_name": "localhost",
  "user_kind": 1,
  "user_roles": [
    "editor"
  ]
}

external_audit_storage.disable

External Audit Storage Disabled

Example:

{
  "code": "TEA002I",
  "event": "external_audit_storage.disable",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

external_audit_storage.enable

External Audit Storage Enabled

Example:

{
  "code": "TEA001I",
  "event": "external_audit_storage.enable",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

secreports.audit.query.run

Access Monitoring Query Executed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "SRE001I",
  "data_scanned_in_bytes": 4045,
  "days": 90,
  "event": "secreports.audit.query.run",
  "query": "select * FROM cert_create",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-10-09T10:09:10.473Z",
  "total_execution_time_in_millis": 1440,
  "uid": "dc29d36c-c5b6-4ffc-9aa7-2d9ba18a3953",
  "user": "marek"
}

secreports.report.run

Access Monitoring Report Executed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "SRE002I",
  "data_scanned_in_bytes": 13258,
  "event": "secreports.report.run",
  "name": "privilege_access_report_90_days",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-10-09T09:10:03.633Z",
  "total_execution_time_in_millis": 14082,
  "uid": "f44871b9-7247-467b-a760-8159d3f47bac",
  "user": "system"
}