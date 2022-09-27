Applications Audit Events

Version: 18.x

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport-protected applications.

Application Created

Example:

{ "code" : "TAP03I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.create" , "time" : "2022-09-27T19:07:35.00Z" , "uid" : "45cabf1e-3f19-4f83-a360-01ac0a176b67" , "aws_role_arn" : "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve" , "name" : "dynamic-app" , "user" : "mike" }

Application Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "TAP05I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.delete" , "time" : "2022-09-27T19:11:35.00Z" , "uid" : "d2342a20-9697-4a5d-9658-5d473e04624a" , "aws_role_arn" : "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve" , "name" : "dynamic-app" , "user" : "mike" }

App Session Data

Example:

{ "code" : "T2008I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.session.chunk" , "namespace" : "default" , "server_id" : "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b" , "session_chunk_id" : "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0" , "sid" : "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e" , "time" : "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z" , "uid" : "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20" , "user" : "alice" , "app_name" : "test" }

App Session DynamoDB Request

Example:

{ "code" : "T2013I" , "ei" : 1 , "event" : "app.session.dynamodb.request" , "app_name" : "dyno1" , "app_public_addr" : "dynamodb.root.com" , "app_uri" : "https://console.aws.amazon.com/dynamodbv2/home" , "aws_host" : "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com" , "aws_region" : "us-west-2" , "aws_role_arn" : "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/GavinDynamoDBRole" , "aws_service" : "dynamodb" , "body" : { "TableName" : "test-table" } , "cluster_name" : "root.com" , "method" : "POST" , "path" : "/" , "raw_query" : "" , "session_chunk_id" : "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0" , "status_code" : 200 , "target" : "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan" , "time" : "2022-10-19T19:04:07.763Z" , "uid" : "f6f38f69-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca" , "user" : "alice" }

App Session Ended

Example:

{ "app_name" : "ponger" , "app_public_addr" : "ponger.root.gravitational.io" , "app_uri" : "tcp://localhost:9876" , "cluster_name" : "root" , "code" : "T2011I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.session.end" , "namespace" : "default" , "server_id" : "8e70002c-7a07-4513-a3fa-ac556a1d7534" , "sid" : "11c328b4-5a1e-4adc-b7cb-206389e5f130" , "time" : "2022-08-10T19:54:40.444Z" , "uid" : "ac8c9b6b-46a0-4b0e-8d85-2204101d5615" , "user" : "alice" }

There are multiple events with the app.session.start type.

App Session Started

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "50.34.48.113:56902" , "code" : "T2007I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.session.start" , "namespace" : "default" , "public_addr" : "dumper.test.domain.com" , "server_id" : "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b" , "sid" : "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e" , "time" : "2020-10-30T17:28:14.381Z" , "uid" : "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55" , "user" : "kimlisa" , "app_name" : "test" }

App Session Start Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "T2007E" , "event" : "app.session.start" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Application Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TAP04I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "app.update" , "time" : "2022-09-27T19:09:35.00Z" , "uid" : "9909a8d6-b45f-455c-953d-ba1a62340810" , "aws_role_arn" : "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve" , "name" : "dynamic-app" , "user" : "mike" }

There are multiple events with the git.command type.

Git Command Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TGIT001E" , "event" : "git.command" , "time" : "2024-12-07T11:11:11.111Z" , "uid" : "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373" , "user" : "Linus.Torvalds" , "service" : "git-upload-pack" , "exitError" : "some-error" , "path" : "my-org/my-repo" }

Git Command

Example:

{ "code" : "TGIT001I" , "event" : "git.command" , "time" : "2024-12-07T11:11:11.112Z" , "uid" : "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373" , "user" : "Linus.Torvalds" , "service" : "git-upload-pack" , "path" : "my-org/my-repo" }

VNet config created

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:62460" , "cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "code" : "TVNET001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "vnet.config.create" , "success" : true , "time" : "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z" , "uid" : "e1973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80" , "user" : "08fcd522-edcb-492d-8752-90494a28b70e.teleport.dev" , "user_cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "user_kind" : 3 , "user_roles" : [ "Admin" ] }

VNet config deleted

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:62460" , "cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "code" : "TVNET003I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "vnet.config.delete" , "success" : true , "time" : "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z" , "uid" : "e1973df2-4bee-4a67-9925-575c1d38cc80" , "user" : "08fcd522-edcb-492d-8752-90494a28b70e.teleport.dev" , "user_cluster_name" : "teleport.dev" , "user_kind" : 3 , "user_roles" : [ "Admin" ] }

VNet config updated

Example: