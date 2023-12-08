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Machine & Workload Identity Audit Events Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists audit events related to Teleport Machine & Workload Identity.

Bot Created

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443" , "code" : "TB001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "bot.create" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "made-by-noah" , "time" : "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "noah" }

Bot Deleted

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443" , "code" : "TB003I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "bot.delete" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "review2" , "time" : "2023-12-08T09:52:30.579Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "noah" }

There are multiple events with the bot.join type.

Bot Joined

Example:

{ "attributes" : { "actor" : "strideynet" , "actor_id" : "16336790" , "base_ref" : "" , "environment" : "" , "event_name" : "push" , "head_ref" : "" , "job_workflow_ref" : "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main" , "ref" : "refs/heads/main" , "ref_type" : "branch" , "repository" : "strideynet/sandbox" , "repository_id" : "539963344" , "repository_owner" : "strideynet" , "repository_owner_id" : "16336790" , "repository_visibility" : "private" , "run_attempt" : "6" , "run_id" : "3547291254" , "run_number" : "73" , "sha" : "758c69462083ad67f0714112aab31fdeb1ba3a59" , "sub" : "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main" , "workflow" : "Demo" } , "bot_name" : "github-demo" , "cluster_name" : "root.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TJ001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "bot.join" , "method" : "github" , "success" : true , "time" : "2022-12-05T17:11:03.268Z" , "token_name" : "github-bot" , "uid" : "15a82555-b5aa-4eb8-820e-551f991bf902" }

Bot Join Failed

Example:

{ "attributes" : { "actor" : "strideynet" , "actor_id" : "16336790" , "base_ref" : "" , "environment" : "" , "event_name" : "push" , "head_ref" : "" , "job_workflow_ref" : "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main" , "ref" : "refs/heads/main" , "ref_type" : "branch" , "repository" : "strideynet/sandbox" , "repository_id" : "539963344" , "repository_owner" : "strideynet" , "repository_owner_id" : "16336790" , "repository_visibility" : "private" , "run_attempt" : "3" , "run_id" : "8604159359" , "run_number" : "100" , "sha" : "0c9c5361d15154caf1c151dc1f430ea3552c9b93" , "sub" : "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main" , "workflow" : "Demo" } , "bot_name" : "unknown" , "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TJ001E" , "ei" : 0 , "error" : "id token claims did not match any allow rules" , "event" : "bot.join" , "method" : "unknown" , "success" : false , "time" : "2024-04-08T17:33:48.877Z" , "uid" : "2bc5e2cb-5ba1-47d7-a7ae-381cf323ae7f" }

Bot Join Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TJ001L" , "event" : "bot.join" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Bot Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TB002I" , "event" : "bot.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the instance.join type.

Instance Joined

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "root.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TJ002I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "instance.join" , "method" : "token" , "node_name" : "noah-laptop-follower" , "role" : "Instance" , "success" : true , "time" : "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z" , "token_name" : "************************a2418147" , "uid" : "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98" }

Instance Join Failed

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "root.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TJ002E" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "instance.join" , "error" : "token expired or not found" , "method" : "token" , "node_name" : "noah-laptop-follower" , "role" : "Instance" , "success" : true , "time" : "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z" , "token_name" : "************************a2418147" , "uid" : "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98" }

Instance Join Limit

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "root.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TJ002L" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "instance.join" , "error" : "scoped token usage exhausted" , "method" : "token" , "node_name" : "noah-laptop-follower" , "role" : "Instance" , "success" : true , "time" : "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z" , "token_name" : "************************a2418147" , "uid" : "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98" , "scope" : "/ottr" , "roles" : [ "Node" , "Kube" ] }

Sigstore Policy Created

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "203.0.113.77:64794" , "cluster_name" : "clustername" , "code" : "TSSP001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sigstore_policy.create" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "default" , "time" : "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z" , "uid" : "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f" , "user" : "bob" , "user_kind" : 1 }

Sigstore Policy Deleted

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "203.0.113.77:64794" , "cluster_name" : "clustername" , "code" : "TSSP003I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sigstore_policy.delete" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "default" , "time" : "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z" , "uid" : "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f" , "user" : "bob" , "user_kind" : 1 }

Sigstore Policy Updated

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "203.0.113.77:64794" , "cluster_name" : "clustername" , "code" : "TSSP002I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "sigstore_policy.update" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "default" , "time" : "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z" , "uid" : "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f" , "user" : "bob" , "user_kind" : 1 }

SPIFFE Federation Created

Example:

{ "code" : "TSPIFFE001I" , "event" : "spiffe.federation.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

SPIFFE Federation Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "TSPIFFE002I" , "event" : "spiffe.federation.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the spiffe.svid.issued type.

SPIFFE SVID Issued

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "127.0.0.1:54378" , "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh" , "code" : "TSPIFFE000I" , "dns_sans" : null , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "spiffe.svid.issued" , "hint" : "" , "ip_sans" : null , "serial_number" : "d1:e5:fc:bf:19:67:e7:8c:7a:21:37:b5:05:ea:77:41" , "spiffe_id" : "spiffe://example.teleport.com/bar" , "svid_type" : "x509" , "time" : "2024-02-02T15:48:25.35Z" , "uid" : "45e13afc-0890-4ffb-b125-99d93c26d7de" , "user" : "bot-test12" , "user_kind" : 2 }

SPIFFE SVID Issued Failure

Example:

{ "code" : "TSPIFFE000E" , "event" : "spiffe.svid.issued" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.create type.

Workload Cluster Created

Example:

{ "code" : "WC001I" , "event" : "workload_cluster.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Workload Cluster Create Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "WC001E" , "event" : "workload_cluster.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.delete type.

Workload Cluster Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "WC003I" , "event" : "workload_cluster.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Workload Cluster Delete Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "WC003E" , "event" : "workload_cluster.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.update type.

Workload Cluster Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "WC002I" , "event" : "workload_cluster.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Workload Cluster Update Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "WC002E" , "event" : "workload_cluster.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Workload Identity Created

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443" , "code" : "WID001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "workload_identity.create" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "made-by-noah" , "time" : "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "noah" }

Workload Identity Deleted

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443" , "code" : "WID003I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "workload_identity.delete" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "made-by-noah" , "time" : "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "noah" }

Workload Identity Updated

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443" , "code" : "WID002I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "workload_identity.update" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "made-by-noah" , "time" : "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "noah" }

Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Created

Example:

{ "addr.remote" : "203.0.113.71:59517" , "cluster_name" : "clustername" , "code" : "WID007I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.create" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "default" , "time" : "2025-03-28T08:42:14.526Z" , "uid" : "d99124ab-34f8-490e-b839-ca881e7cc6ba" , "user" : "alice" , "user_kind" : 1 }

Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Deleted

Example: