Machine & Workload Identity Audit Events
This page lists audit events related to Teleport Machine & Workload Identity.
bot.create
Bot Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "TB001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "made-by-noah",
"time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
bot.delete
Bot Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "TB003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "review2",
"time": "2023-12-08T09:52:30.579Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
bot.join
There are multiple events with the
bot.join type.
TJ001I
Bot Joined
Example:
{
"attributes": {
"actor": "strideynet",
"actor_id": "16336790",
"base_ref": "",
"environment": "",
"event_name": "push",
"head_ref": "",
"job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
"ref": "refs/heads/main",
"ref_type": "branch",
"repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
"repository_id": "539963344",
"repository_owner": "strideynet",
"repository_owner_id": "16336790",
"repository_visibility": "private",
"run_attempt": "6",
"run_id": "3547291254",
"run_number": "73",
"sha": "758c69462083ad67f0714112aab31fdeb1ba3a59",
"sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
"workflow": "Demo"
},
"bot_name": "github-demo",
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.join",
"method": "github",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-05T17:11:03.268Z",
"token_name": "github-bot",
"uid": "15a82555-b5aa-4eb8-820e-551f991bf902"
}
TJ001E
Bot Join Failed
Example:
{
"attributes": {
"actor": "strideynet",
"actor_id": "16336790",
"base_ref": "",
"environment": "",
"event_name": "push",
"head_ref": "",
"job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
"ref": "refs/heads/main",
"ref_type": "branch",
"repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
"repository_id": "539963344",
"repository_owner": "strideynet",
"repository_owner_id": "16336790",
"repository_visibility": "private",
"run_attempt": "3",
"run_id": "8604159359",
"run_number": "100",
"sha": "0c9c5361d15154caf1c151dc1f430ea3552c9b93",
"sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
"workflow": "Demo"
},
"bot_name": "unknown",
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ001E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "id token claims did not match any allow rules",
"event": "bot.join",
"method": "unknown",
"success": false,
"time": "2024-04-08T17:33:48.877Z",
"uid": "2bc5e2cb-5ba1-47d7-a7ae-381cf323ae7f"
}
TJ001L
Bot Join Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TJ001L",
"event": "bot.join",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
bot.update
Bot Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TB002I",
"event": "bot.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
instance.join
There are multiple events with the
instance.join type.
TJ002I
Instance Joined
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "instance.join",
"method": "token",
"node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
"role": "Instance",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
"token_name": "************************a2418147",
"uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}
TJ002E
Instance Join Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ002E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "instance.join",
"error": "token expired or not found",
"method": "token",
"node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
"role": "Instance",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
"token_name": "************************a2418147",
"uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}
TJ002L
Instance Join Limit
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ002L",
"ei": 0,
"event": "instance.join",
"error": "scoped token usage exhausted",
"method": "token",
"node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
"role": "Instance",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
"token_name": "************************a2418147",
"uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98",
"scope": "/ottr",
"roles": [
"Node",
"Kube"
]
}
sigstore_policy.create
Sigstore Policy Created
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
sigstore_policy.delete
Sigstore Policy Deleted
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
sigstore_policy.update
Sigstore Policy Updated
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
spiffe.federation.create
SPIFFE Federation Created
Example:
{
"code": "TSPIFFE001I",
"event": "spiffe.federation.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
spiffe.federation.delete
SPIFFE Federation Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TSPIFFE002I",
"event": "spiffe.federation.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
spiffe.svid.issued
There are multiple events with the
spiffe.svid.issued type.
TSPIFFE000I
SPIFFE SVID Issued
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:54378",
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TSPIFFE000I",
"dns_sans": null,
"ei": 0,
"event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
"hint": "",
"ip_sans": null,
"serial_number": "d1:e5:fc:bf:19:67:e7:8c:7a:21:37:b5:05:ea:77:41",
"spiffe_id": "spiffe://example.teleport.com/bar",
"svid_type": "x509",
"time": "2024-02-02T15:48:25.35Z",
"uid": "45e13afc-0890-4ffb-b125-99d93c26d7de",
"user": "bot-test12",
"user_kind": 2
}
TSPIFFE000E
SPIFFE SVID Issued Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TSPIFFE000E",
"event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
workload_cluster.create
There are multiple events with the
workload_cluster.create type.
WC001I
Workload Cluster Created
Example:
{
"code": "WC001I",
"event": "workload_cluster.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
WC001E
Workload Cluster Create Failed
Example:
{
"code": "WC001E",
"event": "workload_cluster.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
workload_cluster.delete
There are multiple events with the
workload_cluster.delete type.
WC003I
Workload Cluster Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "WC003I",
"event": "workload_cluster.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
WC003E
Workload Cluster Delete Failed
Example:
{
"code": "WC003E",
"event": "workload_cluster.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
workload_cluster.update
There are multiple events with the
workload_cluster.update type.
WC002I
Workload Cluster Updated
Example:
{
"code": "WC002I",
"event": "workload_cluster.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
WC002E
Workload Cluster Update Failed
Example:
{
"code": "WC002E",
"event": "workload_cluster.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
workload_identity.create
Workload Identity Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "WID001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "workload_identity.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "made-by-noah",
"time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
workload_identity.delete
Workload Identity Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "WID003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "workload_identity.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "made-by-noah",
"time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
workload_identity.update
Workload Identity Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "WID002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "workload_identity.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "made-by-noah",
"time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.create
Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Created
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.71:59517",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "WID007I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-28T08:42:14.526Z",
"uid": "d99124ab-34f8-490e-b839-ca881e7cc6ba",
"user": "alice",
"user_kind": 1
}
workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.delete
Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Deleted
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "WID008I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}