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Version: 18.x

Machine & Workload Identity Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport Machine & Workload Identity.

bot.create

Bot Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "TB001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "made-by-noah",
  "time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

bot.delete

Bot Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "TB003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "review2",
  "time": "2023-12-08T09:52:30.579Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

bot.join

There are multiple events with the bot.join type.

TJ001I

Bot Joined

Example:

{
  "attributes": {
    "actor": "strideynet",
    "actor_id": "16336790",
    "base_ref": "",
    "environment": "",
    "event_name": "push",
    "head_ref": "",
    "job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
    "ref": "refs/heads/main",
    "ref_type": "branch",
    "repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
    "repository_id": "539963344",
    "repository_owner": "strideynet",
    "repository_owner_id": "16336790",
    "repository_visibility": "private",
    "run_attempt": "6",
    "run_id": "3547291254",
    "run_number": "73",
    "sha": "758c69462083ad67f0714112aab31fdeb1ba3a59",
    "sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
    "workflow": "Demo"
  },
  "bot_name": "github-demo",
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.join",
  "method": "github",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-05T17:11:03.268Z",
  "token_name": "github-bot",
  "uid": "15a82555-b5aa-4eb8-820e-551f991bf902"
}

TJ001E

Bot Join Failed

Example:

{
  "attributes": {
    "actor": "strideynet",
    "actor_id": "16336790",
    "base_ref": "",
    "environment": "",
    "event_name": "push",
    "head_ref": "",
    "job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
    "ref": "refs/heads/main",
    "ref_type": "branch",
    "repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
    "repository_id": "539963344",
    "repository_owner": "strideynet",
    "repository_owner_id": "16336790",
    "repository_visibility": "private",
    "run_attempt": "3",
    "run_id": "8604159359",
    "run_number": "100",
    "sha": "0c9c5361d15154caf1c151dc1f430ea3552c9b93",
    "sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
    "workflow": "Demo"
  },
  "bot_name": "unknown",
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ001E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "id token claims did not match any allow rules",
  "event": "bot.join",
  "method": "unknown",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2024-04-08T17:33:48.877Z",
  "uid": "2bc5e2cb-5ba1-47d7-a7ae-381cf323ae7f"
}

TJ001L

Bot Join Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TJ001L",
  "event": "bot.join",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

bot.update

Bot Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TB002I",
  "event": "bot.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

instance.join

There are multiple events with the instance.join type.

TJ002I

Instance Joined

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "instance.join",
  "method": "token",
  "node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
  "role": "Instance",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
  "token_name": "************************a2418147",
  "uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}

TJ002E

Instance Join Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ002E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "instance.join",
  "error": "token expired or not found",
  "method": "token",
  "node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
  "role": "Instance",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
  "token_name": "************************a2418147",
  "uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}

TJ002L

Instance Join Limit

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ002L",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "instance.join",
  "error": "scoped token usage exhausted",
  "method": "token",
  "node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
  "role": "Instance",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
  "token_name": "************************a2418147",
  "uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98",
  "scope": "/ottr",
  "roles": [
    "Node",
    "Kube"
  ]
}

sigstore_policy.create

Sigstore Policy Created

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

sigstore_policy.delete

Sigstore Policy Deleted

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

sigstore_policy.update

Sigstore Policy Updated

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

spiffe.federation.create

SPIFFE Federation Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TSPIFFE001I",
  "event": "spiffe.federation.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

spiffe.federation.delete

SPIFFE Federation Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TSPIFFE002I",
  "event": "spiffe.federation.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

spiffe.svid.issued

There are multiple events with the spiffe.svid.issued type.

TSPIFFE000I

SPIFFE SVID Issued

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:54378",
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TSPIFFE000I",
  "dns_sans": null,
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
  "hint": "",
  "ip_sans": null,
  "serial_number": "d1:e5:fc:bf:19:67:e7:8c:7a:21:37:b5:05:ea:77:41",
  "spiffe_id": "spiffe://example.teleport.com/bar",
  "svid_type": "x509",
  "time": "2024-02-02T15:48:25.35Z",
  "uid": "45e13afc-0890-4ffb-b125-99d93c26d7de",
  "user": "bot-test12",
  "user_kind": 2
}

TSPIFFE000E

SPIFFE SVID Issued Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TSPIFFE000E",
  "event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

workload_cluster.create

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.create type.

WC001I

Workload Cluster Created

Example:

{
  "code": "WC001I",
  "event": "workload_cluster.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

WC001E

Workload Cluster Create Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "WC001E",
  "event": "workload_cluster.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

workload_cluster.delete

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.delete type.

WC003I

Workload Cluster Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "WC003I",
  "event": "workload_cluster.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

WC003E

Workload Cluster Delete Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "WC003E",
  "event": "workload_cluster.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

workload_cluster.update

There are multiple events with the workload_cluster.update type.

WC002I

Workload Cluster Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "WC002I",
  "event": "workload_cluster.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

WC002E

Workload Cluster Update Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "WC002E",
  "event": "workload_cluster.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

workload_identity.create

Workload Identity Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "WID001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "workload_identity.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "made-by-noah",
  "time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

workload_identity.delete

Workload Identity Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "WID003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "workload_identity.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "made-by-noah",
  "time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

workload_identity.update

Workload Identity Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "WID002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "workload_identity.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "made-by-noah",
  "time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.create

Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Created

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.71:59517",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "WID007I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-28T08:42:14.526Z",
  "uid": "d99124ab-34f8-490e-b839-ca881e7cc6ba",
  "user": "alice",
  "user_kind": 1
}

workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.delete

Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Deleted

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "WID008I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "workload_identity_x509_issuer_override.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}