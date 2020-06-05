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Version: 18.x

Cluster Configuration Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to changes in your Teleport cluster and account configuration.

cluster_networking_config.update

Cluster Networking Configuration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TCNET002I",
  "event": "cluster_networking_config.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

contact.create

Contact Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TCTC001I",
  "event": "contact.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

contact.delete

Contact Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TCTC002I",
  "event": "contact.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

environmentprofile.update

Environment Profile Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TEP01I",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:05.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "event": "environmentprofile.update",
  "environment_profile": "staging"
}

health_check_config.create

Health Check Config Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

health_check_config.delete

Health Check Config Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

health_check_config.update

Health Check Config Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

integration.create

Integration Created

Example:

{
  "code": "IG001I",
  "event": "integration.create",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

integration.delete

Integration Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "IG003I",
  "event": "integration.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

integration.update

Integration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "IG002I",
  "event": "integration.update",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed

Bound Keypair Join Verification Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK003W",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.recovery

Bound Keypair Recovery

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK001I",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.recovery",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.rotation

Bound Keypair Rotation

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK002I",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.rotation",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.create

Join Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TJT00I",
  "event": "join_token.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

plugin.create

Plugin Created

Example:

{
  "code": "PG001I",
  "event": "plugin.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

plugin.delete

Plugin Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "PG003I",
  "event": "plugin.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

plugin.update

Plugin Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "PG002I",
  "event": "plugin.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

scoped_token.create

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.create type.

TST000I

Scoped Join Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TST000I",
  "event": "scoped_token.create",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "success": true,
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TST000E

Scoped Join Token Create Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TST000E",
  "event": "scoped_token.create",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "success": false,
  "error": "test failed create event"
}

scoped_token.delete

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.delete type.

TST003I

Scoped Join Token Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TST003I",
  "event": "scoped_token.delete",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TST003E

Scoped Join Token Delete Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TST003E",
  "event": "scoped_token.delete",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "success": false,
  "error": "test failed delete event"
}

scoped_token.update

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.update type.

TST002I

Scoped Join Token Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TST002I",
  "event": "scoped_token.update",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TST002E

Scoped Join Token Update Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TST002E",
  "event": "scoped_token.update",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "success": false,
  "error": "test failed update event"
}

scoped_token.upsert

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.upsert type.

TST001I

Scoped Join Token Upserted

Example:

{
  "code": "TST001I",
  "event": "scoped_token.upsert",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TST001E

Scoped Join Token Upsert Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TST001E",
  "event": "scoped_token.upsert",
  "name": "test-token",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "roles": [
    "node"
  ],
  "join_method": "token",
  "scope": "/test",
  "assigned_scope": "/test",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "success": false,
  "error": "test failed upsert event"
}

trusted_cluster.create

Trusted Cluster Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T7000I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

trusted_cluster.delete

Trusted Cluster Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T7001I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

trusted_cluster_token.create

Trusted Cluster Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T7002I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster_token.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}