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Cluster Configuration Audit Events Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel Build with Agents Install Skills Copy for LLM View as Markdown

This page lists audit events related to changes in your Teleport cluster and account configuration.

Cluster Networking Configuration Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TCNET002I" , "event" : "cluster_networking_config.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Contact Created

Example:

{ "code" : "TCTC001I" , "event" : "contact.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Contact Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "TCTC002I" , "event" : "contact.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Environment Profile Updated

Example:

Health Check Config Created

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io" , "code" : "THCC001I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "health_check_config.create" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "example-cfg" , "time" : "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "gavin" }

Health Check Config Deleted

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io" , "code" : "THCC003I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "health_check_config.delete" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "example-cfg" , "time" : "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "gavin" }

Health Check Config Updated

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io" , "code" : "THCC002I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "health_check_config.update" , "expires" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "name" : "example-cfg" , "time" : "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z" , "uid" : "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab" , "user" : "gavin" }

Integration Created

Example:

{ "code" : "IG001I" , "event" : "integration.create" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "integration" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

Integration Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "IG003I" , "event" : "integration.delete" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z" , "name" : "integration" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

Integration Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "IG002I" , "event" : "integration.update" , "time" : "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z" , "name" : "integration" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

Bound Keypair Join Verification Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TBK003W" , "event" : "join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Bound Keypair Recovery

Example:

{ "code" : "TBK001I" , "event" : "join_token.bound_keypair.recovery" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Bound Keypair Rotation

Example:

{ "code" : "TBK002I" , "event" : "join_token.bound_keypair.rotation" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Join Token Created

Example:

{ "code" : "TJT00I" , "event" : "join_token.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Plugin Created

Example:

{ "code" : "PG001I" , "event" : "plugin.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Plugin Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "PG003I" , "event" : "plugin.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Plugin Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "PG002I" , "event" : "plugin.update" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.create type.

Scoped Join Token Created

Example:

Scoped Join Token Create Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TST000E" , "event" : "scoped_token.create" , "name" : "test-token" , "time" : "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z" , "roles" : [ "node" ] , "join_method" : "token" , "scope" : "/test" , "assigned_scope" : "/test" , "user" : [email protected]" , "success" : false , "error" : "test failed create event" }

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.delete type.

Scoped Join Token Deleted

Example:

Scoped Join Token Delete Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TST003E" , "event" : "scoped_token.delete" , "name" : "test-token" , "time" : "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z" , "scope" : "/test" , "user" : [email protected]" , "success" : false , "error" : "test failed delete event" }

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.update type.

Scoped Join Token Updated

Example:

Scoped Join Token Update Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TST002E" , "event" : "scoped_token.update" , "name" : "test-token" , "time" : "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z" , "roles" : [ "node" ] , "join_method" : "token" , "scope" : "/test" , "assigned_scope" : "/test" , "user" : [email protected]" , "success" : false , "error" : "test failed update event" }

There are multiple events with the scoped_token.upsert type.

Scoped Join Token Upserted

Example:

Scoped Join Token Upsert Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TST001E" , "event" : "scoped_token.upsert" , "name" : "test-token" , "time" : "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z" , "roles" : [ "node" ] , "join_method" : "token" , "scope" : "/test" , "assigned_scope" : "/test" , "user" : [email protected]" , "success" : false , "error" : "test failed upsert event" }

Trusted Cluster Created

Example:

{ "code" : "T7000I" , "event" : "trusted_cluster.create" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Trusted Cluster Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "T7001I" , "event" : "trusted_cluster.delete" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

Trusted Cluster Token Created

Example: