Cluster Configuration Audit Events
This page lists audit events related to changes in your Teleport cluster and account configuration.
cluster_networking_config.update
Cluster Networking Configuration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TCNET002I",
"event": "cluster_networking_config.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
contact.create
Contact Created
Example:
{
"code": "TCTC001I",
"event": "contact.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
contact.delete
Contact Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TCTC002I",
"event": "contact.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
environmentprofile.update
Environment Profile Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TEP01I",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:05.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]",
"event": "environmentprofile.update",
"environment_profile": "staging"
}
health_check_config.create
Health Check Config Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
health_check_config.delete
Health Check Config Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
health_check_config.update
Health Check Config Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
integration.create
Integration Created
Example:
{
"code": "IG001I",
"event": "integration.create",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
integration.delete
Integration Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "IG003I",
"event": "integration.delete",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
integration.update
Integration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "IG002I",
"event": "integration.update",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed
Bound Keypair Join Verification Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TBK003W",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.recovery
Bound Keypair Recovery
Example:
{
"code": "TBK001I",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.recovery",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.rotation
Bound Keypair Rotation
Example:
{
"code": "TBK002I",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.rotation",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.create
Join Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "TJT00I",
"event": "join_token.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
plugin.create
Plugin Created
Example:
{
"code": "PG001I",
"event": "plugin.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
plugin.delete
Plugin Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "PG003I",
"event": "plugin.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
plugin.update
Plugin Updated
Example:
{
"code": "PG002I",
"event": "plugin.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
scoped_token.create
There are multiple events with the
scoped_token.create type.
TST000I
Scoped Join Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "TST000I",
"event": "scoped_token.create",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"success": true,
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TST000E
Scoped Join Token Create Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TST000E",
"event": "scoped_token.create",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]",
"success": false,
"error": "test failed create event"
}
scoped_token.delete
There are multiple events with the
scoped_token.delete type.
TST003I
Scoped Join Token Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TST003I",
"event": "scoped_token.delete",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TST003E
Scoped Join Token Delete Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TST003E",
"event": "scoped_token.delete",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]",
"success": false,
"error": "test failed delete event"
}
scoped_token.update
There are multiple events with the
scoped_token.update type.
TST002I
Scoped Join Token Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TST002I",
"event": "scoped_token.update",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TST002E
Scoped Join Token Update Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TST002E",
"event": "scoped_token.update",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]",
"success": false,
"error": "test failed update event"
}
scoped_token.upsert
There are multiple events with the
scoped_token.upsert type.
TST001I
Scoped Join Token Upserted
Example:
{
"code": "TST001I",
"event": "scoped_token.upsert",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TST001E
Scoped Join Token Upsert Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TST001E",
"event": "scoped_token.upsert",
"name": "test-token",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"roles": [
"node"
],
"join_method": "token",
"scope": "/test",
"assigned_scope": "/test",
"user": "[email protected]",
"success": false,
"error": "test failed upsert event"
}
trusted_cluster.create
Trusted Cluster Created
Example:
{
"code": "T7000I",
"event": "trusted_cluster.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
trusted_cluster.delete
Trusted Cluster Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T7001I",
"event": "trusted_cluster.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
trusted_cluster_token.create
Trusted Cluster Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "T7002I",
"event": "trusted_cluster_token.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}