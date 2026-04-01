Auto Discovery Audit Events
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This page lists audit events related to automatically discovering and enrolling Teleport resources.
azure.run
There are multiple events with the
azure.run type.
TDA00I
Azure Run Command Executed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "example.teleport.sh",
"code": "TDA00I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "azure.run",
"subscription_id": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"resource_group": "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg",
"vm_id": "11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111111",
"vm_name": "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-0",
"resource_id": "/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-0",
"region": "eastus",
"exit_code": 0,
"execution_state": "Succeeded",
"stdout": "teleport has been installed successfully",
"stderr": "",
"status": "Installation completed successfully.",
"time": "2026-04-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"uid": "11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111110"
}
TDA00W
Azure Run Command Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "example.teleport.sh",
"code": "TDA00W",
"ei": 0,
"event": "azure.run",
"api_error": "PUT https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1/runCommands/teleport-install: 403 Forbidden: AuthorizationFailed: The client does not have authorization to perform action 'Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write' over scope.",
"subscription_id": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"resource_group": "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg",
"vm_id": "22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222222",
"vm_name": "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1",
"resource_id": "/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1",
"region": "eastus",
"exit_code": 0,
"execution_state": "",
"stdout": "",
"stderr": "",
"status": "API call failed",
"time": "2026-04-01T00:00:01.000Z",
"uid": "22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222220"
}
discovery_config.create
Discovery Config Created
Example:
{
"code": "DC001I",
"event": "discovery_config.create",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.delete
Discovery Config Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "DC003I",
"event": "discovery_config.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.delete_all
All Discovery Configs Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "DC004I",
"event": "discovery_config.delete_all",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:39.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.update
Discovery Config Updated
Example:
{
"code": "DC002I",
"event": "discovery_config.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
ssm.run
There are multiple events with the
ssm.run type.
TDS00I
SSM Command Executed
Example:
{
"account_id": "278576220453",
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "TDS00I",
"command_id": "e8a5f3ba-e9e5-4cbd-979b-18fd1e7ad00f",
"ei": 0,
"event": "ssm.run",
"exit_code": 0,
"instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
"platform_name": "Amazon Linux",
"platform_type": "Linux",
"platform_version": "2023.5.20240916",
"region": "eu-central-1",
"status": "Success",
"time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
"uid": "d053a9a4-6362-4d46-8868-55d83b7b338f"
}
TDS00W
SSM Command Execution Failed
Example:
{
"account_id": "278576220453",
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "TDS00W",
"command_id": "c2936d68-fc0c-4c16-a860-916a97f57644",
"ei": 0,
"event": "ssm.run",
"exit_code": 1,
"instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
"platform_name": "Amazon Linux",
"platform_type": "Linux",
"platform_version": "2023.5.20240916",
"region": "eu-central-1",
"status": "Failure",
"time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
"uid": "ad123558-1d20-42dd-bf82-a7c544d76550"
}
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