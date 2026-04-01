Auto Discovery Audit Events

Version: 18.x

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This page lists audit events related to automatically discovering and enrolling Teleport resources.

There are multiple events with the azure.run type.

Azure Run Command Executed

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "example.teleport.sh" , "code" : "TDA00I" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "azure.run" , "subscription_id" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "resource_group" : "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg" , "vm_id" : "11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111111" , "vm_name" : "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-0" , "resource_id" : "/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-0" , "region" : "eastus" , "exit_code" : 0 , "execution_state" : "Succeeded" , "stdout" : "teleport has been installed successfully" , "stderr" : "" , "status" : "Installation completed successfully." , "time" : "2026-04-01T00:00:00.000Z" , "uid" : "11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111110" }

Azure Run Command Failed

Example:

{ "cluster_name" : "example.teleport.sh" , "code" : "TDA00W" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "azure.run" , "api_error" : "PUT https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1/runCommands/teleport-install: 403 Forbidden: AuthorizationFailed: The client does not have authorization to perform action 'Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write' over scope." , "subscription_id" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "resource_group" : "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg" , "vm_id" : "22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222222" , "vm_name" : "example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1" , "resource_id" : "/subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-workload-rg/providers/Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/example-dev-a1b2c3d4-vm-1" , "region" : "eastus" , "exit_code" : 0 , "execution_state" : "" , "stdout" : "" , "stderr" : "" , "status" : "API call failed" , "time" : "2026-04-01T00:00:01.000Z" , "uid" : "22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222220" }

Discovery Config Created

Example:

{ "code" : "DC001I" , "event" : "discovery_config.create" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "discovery-config" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

Discovery Config Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "DC003I" , "event" : "discovery_config.delete" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:38.144Z" , "name" : "discovery-config" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

All Discovery Configs Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "DC004I" , "event" : "discovery_config.delete_all" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:39.144Z" , "name" : "discovery-config" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

Discovery Config Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "DC002I" , "event" : "discovery_config.update" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:37.144Z" , "name" : "discovery-config" , "updated_by" : "joe" }

There are multiple events with the ssm.run type.

SSM Command Executed

Example:

{ "account_id" : "278576220453" , "cluster_name" : "localhost" , "code" : "TDS00I" , "command_id" : "e8a5f3ba-e9e5-4cbd-979b-18fd1e7ad00f" , "ei" : 0 , "event" : "ssm.run" , "exit_code" : 0 , "instance_id" : "i-057d0ffe877128673" , "platform_name" : "Amazon Linux" , "platform_type" : "Linux" , "platform_version" : "2023.5.20240916" , "region" : "eu-central-1" , "status" : "Success" , "time" : "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z" , "uid" : "d053a9a4-6362-4d46-8868-55d83b7b338f" }

SSM Command Execution Failed

Example: