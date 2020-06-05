Authentication Connectors Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport Single-Sign On integrations.

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TAIC001E" , "event" : "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Completed

Example:

{ "code" : "TAIC001I" , "event" : "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success" , "message" : "Periodic account, permission set and account assignment sync" , "success" : true , "time" : "2025-02-11T15:29:30.045Z" , "total_account_assignments" : 12 , "total_accounts" : 4 , "total_permission_sets" : 3 , "total_user_groups" : 5 }

GitHub Auth Connector Created

Example:

{ "code" : "T8000I" , "event" : "github.created" , "name" : "new_github_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:28:00Z" , "uid" : "2b7bb323-35d1-4b9c-9a6d-00ab34c95fb8" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

GitHub Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "T8001I" , "event" : "github.deleted" , "name" : "new_github_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z" , "uid" : "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

GitHub Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "T80002I" , "event" : "github.updated" , "name" : "new_github_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z" , "uid" : "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

OIDC Auth Connector Created

Example:

{ "code" : "T8100I" , "event" : "oidc.created" , "name" : "new_oidc_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

OIDC Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "T8101I" , "event" : "oidc.deleted" , "name" : "new_oidc_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

OIDC Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "T8102I" , "event" : "oidc.updated" , "name" : "new_oidc_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

There are multiple events with the okta.access_list.sync type.

Okta access list synchronization completed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK006I" , "event" : "okta.access_list.sync" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" }

Okta access list synchronization failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK006E" , "event" : "okta.access_list.sync" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" }

Okta applications have been updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK002I" , "event" : "okta.applications.update" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "added" : 5 , "updated" : 1 , "deleted" : 7 }

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.cleanup type.

Okta assignment has been cleaned up

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK005I" , "event" : "okta.assignment.cleanup" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "assignment-id" , "source" : "source" , "user" : "mike" }

Okta assignment failed to clean up

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK005E" , "event" : "okta.assignment.cleanup" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "assignment-id" , "source" : "source" , "user" : "mike" }

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.process type.

Okta assignment has been processed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK004I" , "event" : "okta.assignment.process" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "assignment-id" , "source" : "source" , "user" : "mike" }

Okta assignment failed to process

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK004E" , "event" : "okta.assignment.process" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "assignment-id" , "source" : "source" , "user" : "mike" }

Okta groups have been updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK001I" , "event" : "okta.groups.update" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "added" : 5 , "updated" : 1 , "deleted" : 7 }

Okta synchronization failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK003E" , "event" : "okta.sync.failure" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" }

There are multiple events with the okta.user.sync type.

Okta user synchronization completed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK007I" , "event" : "okta.user.sync" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "num_users_created" : 5 , "num_users_deleted" : 1 , "num_users_modified" : 7 }

Okta user synchronization failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TOK007E" , "event" : "okta.user.sync" , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" }

SAML Connector Created

Example:

{ "code" : "T8200I" , "event" : "saml.created" , "name" : "new_saml_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

SAML Connector Deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "T8201I" , "event" : "saml.deleted" , "name" : "new_saml_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

SAML IdP authentication

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI000I" , "event" : "saml.idp.auth" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "user" : "mike" , "session_id" : "123456" , "success" : true , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.create type.

SAML IdP service provider created

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI001I" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.create" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

SAML IdP service provider create failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI001W" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.create" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.delete type.

SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI003I" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.delete" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI003W" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.delete" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI004W" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.delete" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" }

All SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI004I" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.delete_all" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" }

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.update type.

SAML IdP service provider updated

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI002I" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.update" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

SAML IdP service provider update failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TSI002W" , "event" : "saml.idp.service.provider.update" , "time" : "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z" , "name" : "saml-idp" , "updated_by" : "mike" , "service_provider_entity_id" : "valid-entity-id" }

SAML Connector Updated

Example:

{ "code" : "T8202I" , "event" : "saml.updated" , "name" : "new_saml_connector" , "time" : "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z" , "uid" : "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3" , "user" : "unimplemented" }

There are multiple events with the scim.create type.

SCIM Resource Creation Succeeded

Example:

{ "ei" : 163 , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "cluster" : "dev" , "code" : "TSCIM001I" , "event" : "scim.create" , "success" : true , "request" : { "id" : "ff5cea87-db00-4fa8-a30f-99f220f61075" , "source_address" : "127.0.0.1" , "user_agent" : "carrier pigeon" , "method" : "PUT" , "path" : "/scim/v2/Users" , "body" : { "active" : true , "id" : "external-id-0987654321" , "nickName" : "bofh" , "schemas" : [ "urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User" ] , "userName" : "root@localhost" } } , "integration" : "okta" , "resource_type" : "user" , "external_id" : "external-id-0987654321" , "teleport_id" : "root@localhost" }

SCIM Resource Creation Failed

Example:

{ "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "cluster" : "dev" , "code" : "TSCIM001E" , "event" : "scim.create" , "success" : false , "error" : "Too many candidates" , "integration" : "okta" , "resource_type" : "group" , "teleport_id" : "access-list-guid" , "external_id" : "0987654321" , "display" : "Some group" }

There are multiple events with the scim.delete type.

SCIM Delete Succeeded

Example:

SCIM Delete Failed

Example:

{ "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z" , "cluster" : "dev" , "code" : "TSCIM003E" , "event" : "scim.delete" , "resource_type" : "group" , "success" : false , "error" : "no such group" , "integration" : "okta" , "teleport_id" : "access-list-guid" , "external_id" : "external-id-00123456789" , "display" : "some group" }

There are multiple events with the scim.get type.

SCIM Resource Fetch Succeeded

Example:

{ "code" : "TSCIM004I" , "event" : "scim.get" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

SCIM Resource Fetch Failed

Example:

{ "code" : "TSCIM004E" , "event" : "scim.get" , "time" : "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z" , "uid" : "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0" }

There are multiple events with the scim.list type.

SCIM Resource Listing Succeeded

Example:

{ "ei" : 163 , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "cluster" : "dev" , "code" : "TSCIM005I" , "event" : "scim.list" , "success" : true , "integration" : "okta" , "resource_type" : "user" }

SCIM Resource Listing Failed

Example:

{ "ei" : 163 , "time" : "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z" , "cluster" : "dev" , "code" : "TSCIM005E" , "event" : "scim.list" , "success" : false , "integration" : "okta" , "resource_type" : "vegetable" , "display" : "no such resource type" }

There are multiple events with the scim.patch type.

SCIM Patch Succeeded

Example:

SCIM Patch Failed

Example:

There are multiple events with the scim.update type.

SCIM Update Succeeded

Example:

SCIM Update Failed

Example: