Authentication Connectors Audit Events
This page lists audit events related to Teleport Single-Sign On integrations.
aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed
AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAIC001E",
"event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success
AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Completed
Example:
{
"code": "TAIC001I",
"event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success",
"message": "Periodic account, permission set and account assignment sync",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-02-11T15:29:30.045Z",
"total_account_assignments": 12,
"total_accounts": 4,
"total_permission_sets": 3,
"total_user_groups": 5
}
github.created
GitHub Auth Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8000I",
"event": "github.created",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:00Z",
"uid": "2b7bb323-35d1-4b9c-9a6d-00ab34c95fb8",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
github.deleted
GitHub Auth Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8001I",
"event": "github.deleted",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
"uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
github.updated
GitHub Auth Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T80002I",
"event": "github.updated",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
"uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
oidc.created
OIDC Auth Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8100I",
"event": "oidc.created",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
oidc.deleted
OIDC Auth Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8101I",
"event": "oidc.deleted",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
oidc.updated
OIDC Auth Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T8102I",
"event": "oidc.updated",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
okta.access_list.sync
There are multiple events with the
okta.access_list.sync type.
TOK006I
Okta access list synchronization completed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK006I",
"event": "okta.access_list.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
TOK006E
Okta access list synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK006E",
"event": "okta.access_list.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
okta.applications.update
Okta applications have been updated
Example:
{
"code": "TOK002I",
"event": "okta.applications.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"added": 5,
"updated": 1,
"deleted": 7
}
okta.assignment.cleanup
There are multiple events with the
okta.assignment.cleanup type.
TOK005I
Okta assignment has been cleaned up
Example:
{
"code": "TOK005I",
"event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
TOK005E
Okta assignment failed to clean up
Example:
{
"code": "TOK005E",
"event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
okta.assignment.process
There are multiple events with the
okta.assignment.process type.
TOK004I
Okta assignment has been processed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK004I",
"event": "okta.assignment.process",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
TOK004E
Okta assignment failed to process
Example:
{
"code": "TOK004E",
"event": "okta.assignment.process",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
okta.groups.update
Okta groups have been updated
Example:
{
"code": "TOK001I",
"event": "okta.groups.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"added": 5,
"updated": 1,
"deleted": 7
}
okta.sync.failure
Okta synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK003E",
"event": "okta.sync.failure",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
okta.user.sync
There are multiple events with the
okta.user.sync type.
TOK007I
Okta user synchronization completed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK007I",
"event": "okta.user.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"num_users_created": 5,
"num_users_deleted": 1,
"num_users_modified": 7
}
TOK007E
Okta user synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK007E",
"event": "okta.user.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
saml.created
SAML Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8200I",
"event": "saml.created",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
saml.deleted
SAML Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8201I",
"event": "saml.deleted",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
saml.idp.auth
SAML IdP authentication
Example:
{
"code": "TSI000I",
"event": "saml.idp.auth",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"user": "mike",
"session_id": "123456",
"success": true,
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.create
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.create type.
TSI001I
SAML IdP service provider created
Example:
{
"code": "TSI001I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI001W
SAML IdP service provider create failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI001W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.delete
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.delete type.
TSI003I
SAML IdP service provider deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TSI003I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI003W
SAML IdP service provider delete failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI003W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI004W
SAML IdP service provider delete failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI004W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.delete_all
All SAML IdP service provider deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TSI004I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete_all",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.update
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.update type.
TSI002I
SAML IdP service provider updated
Example:
{
"code": "TSI002I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI002W
SAML IdP service provider update failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI002W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.updated
SAML Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T8202I",
"event": "saml.updated",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
scim.create
There are multiple events with the
scim.create type.
TSCIM001I
SCIM Resource Creation Succeeded
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM001I",
"event": "scim.create",
"success": true,
"request": {
"id": "ff5cea87-db00-4fa8-a30f-99f220f61075",
"source_address": "127.0.0.1",
"user_agent": "carrier pigeon",
"method": "PUT",
"path": "/scim/v2/Users",
"body": {
"active": true,
"id": "external-id-0987654321",
"nickName": "bofh",
"schemas": [
"urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User"
],
"userName": "root@localhost"
}
},
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
"teleport_id": "root@localhost"
}
TSCIM001E
SCIM Resource Creation Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM001E",
"event": "scim.create",
"success": false,
"error": "Too many candidates",
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "group",
"teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
"external_id": "0987654321",
"display": "Some group"
}
scim.delete
There are multiple events with the
scim.delete type.
TSCIM003I
SCIM Delete Succeeded
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM003I",
"event": "scim.delete",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}
TSCIM003E
SCIM Delete Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM003E",
"event": "scim.delete",
"resource_type": "group",
"success": false,
"error": "no such group",
"integration": "okta",
"teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
"external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
"display": "some group"
}
scim.get
There are multiple events with the
scim.get type.
TSCIM004I
SCIM Resource Fetch Succeeded
Example:
{
"code": "TSCIM004I",
"event": "scim.get",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TSCIM004E
SCIM Resource Fetch Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSCIM004E",
"event": "scim.get",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
scim.list
There are multiple events with the
scim.list type.
TSCIM005I
SCIM Resource Listing Succeeded
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM005I",
"event": "scim.list",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user"
}
TSCIM005E
SCIM Resource Listing Failed
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM005E",
"event": "scim.list",
"success": false,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "vegetable",
"display": "no such resource type"
}
scim.patch
There are multiple events with the
scim.patch type.
TSCIM006I
SCIM Patch Succeeded
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM006I",
"event": "scim.patch",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
"display": "[email protected]",
"body": {
"Operations": [
{
"op": "replace",
"path": "name.givenName",
"value": "Dave"
}
]
}
}
TSCIM006E
SCIM Patch Failed
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM006E",
"event": "scim.patch",
"resource_type": "user",
"success": false,
"error": "no such user",
"integration": "okta",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
"display": "[email protected]",
"body": {
"Operations": [
{
"op": "replace",
"path": "name.givenName",
"value": "Dave"
}
]
}
}
scim.update
There are multiple events with the
scim.update type.
TSCIM002I
SCIM Update Succeeded
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM002I",
"event": "scim.update",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}
TSCIM002E
SCIM Update Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM002E",
"event": "scim.update",
"resource_type": "user",
"success": false,
"error": "no such user",
"integration": "okta",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}