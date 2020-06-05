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Version: 18.x

Authentication Connectors Audit Events

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This page lists audit events related to Teleport Single-Sign On integrations.

aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAIC001E",
  "event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAIC001I",
  "event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success",
  "message": "Periodic account, permission set and account assignment sync",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-02-11T15:29:30.045Z",
  "total_account_assignments": 12,
  "total_accounts": 4,
  "total_permission_sets": 3,
  "total_user_groups": 5
}

github.created

GitHub Auth Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8000I",
  "event": "github.created",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:00Z",
  "uid": "2b7bb323-35d1-4b9c-9a6d-00ab34c95fb8",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

github.deleted

GitHub Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8001I",
  "event": "github.deleted",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
  "uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

github.updated

GitHub Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T80002I",
  "event": "github.updated",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
  "uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

oidc.created

OIDC Auth Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8100I",
  "event": "oidc.created",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

oidc.deleted

OIDC Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8101I",
  "event": "oidc.deleted",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

oidc.updated

OIDC Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T8102I",
  "event": "oidc.updated",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

okta.access_list.sync

There are multiple events with the okta.access_list.sync type.

TOK006I

Okta access list synchronization completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK006I",
  "event": "okta.access_list.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

TOK006E

Okta access list synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK006E",
  "event": "okta.access_list.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

okta.applications.update

Okta applications have been updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK002I",
  "event": "okta.applications.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "added": 5,
  "updated": 1,
  "deleted": 7
}

okta.assignment.cleanup

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.cleanup type.

TOK005I

Okta assignment has been cleaned up

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK005I",
  "event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

TOK005E

Okta assignment failed to clean up

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK005E",
  "event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

okta.assignment.process

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.process type.

TOK004I

Okta assignment has been processed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK004I",
  "event": "okta.assignment.process",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

TOK004E

Okta assignment failed to process

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK004E",
  "event": "okta.assignment.process",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

okta.groups.update

Okta groups have been updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK001I",
  "event": "okta.groups.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "added": 5,
  "updated": 1,
  "deleted": 7
}

okta.sync.failure

Okta synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK003E",
  "event": "okta.sync.failure",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

okta.user.sync

There are multiple events with the okta.user.sync type.

TOK007I

Okta user synchronization completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK007I",
  "event": "okta.user.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "num_users_created": 5,
  "num_users_deleted": 1,
  "num_users_modified": 7
}

TOK007E

Okta user synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK007E",
  "event": "okta.user.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

saml.created

SAML Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8200I",
  "event": "saml.created",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

saml.deleted

SAML Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8201I",
  "event": "saml.deleted",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

saml.idp.auth

SAML IdP authentication

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI000I",
  "event": "saml.idp.auth",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "user": "mike",
  "session_id": "123456",
  "success": true,
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.create

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.create type.

TSI001I

SAML IdP service provider created

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI001I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI001W

SAML IdP service provider create failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI001W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.delete

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.delete type.

TSI003I

SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI003I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI003W

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI003W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI004W

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI004W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.delete_all

All SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI004I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete_all",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.update

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.update type.

TSI002I

SAML IdP service provider updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI002I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI002W

SAML IdP service provider update failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI002W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.updated

SAML Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T8202I",
  "event": "saml.updated",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

scim.create

There are multiple events with the scim.create type.

TSCIM001I

SCIM Resource Creation Succeeded

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM001I",
  "event": "scim.create",
  "success": true,
  "request": {
    "id": "ff5cea87-db00-4fa8-a30f-99f220f61075",
    "source_address": "127.0.0.1",
    "user_agent": "carrier pigeon",
    "method": "PUT",
    "path": "/scim/v2/Users",
    "body": {
      "active": true,
      "id": "external-id-0987654321",
      "nickName": "bofh",
      "schemas": [
        "urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User"
      ],
      "userName": "root@localhost"
    }
  },
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
  "teleport_id": "root@localhost"
}

TSCIM001E

SCIM Resource Creation Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM001E",
  "event": "scim.create",
  "success": false,
  "error": "Too many candidates",
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "group",
  "teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
  "external_id": "0987654321",
  "display": "Some group"
}

scim.delete

There are multiple events with the scim.delete type.

TSCIM003I

SCIM Delete Succeeded

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM003I",
  "event": "scim.delete",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}

TSCIM003E

SCIM Delete Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM003E",
  "event": "scim.delete",
  "resource_type": "group",
  "success": false,
  "error": "no such group",
  "integration": "okta",
  "teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
  "external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
  "display": "some group"
}

scim.get

There are multiple events with the scim.get type.

TSCIM004I

SCIM Resource Fetch Succeeded

Example:

{
  "code": "TSCIM004I",
  "event": "scim.get",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TSCIM004E

SCIM Resource Fetch Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSCIM004E",
  "event": "scim.get",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

scim.list

There are multiple events with the scim.list type.

TSCIM005I

SCIM Resource Listing Succeeded

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM005I",
  "event": "scim.list",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user"
}

TSCIM005E

SCIM Resource Listing Failed

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM005E",
  "event": "scim.list",
  "success": false,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "vegetable",
  "display": "no such resource type"
}

scim.patch

There are multiple events with the scim.patch type.

TSCIM006I

SCIM Patch Succeeded

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM006I",
  "event": "scim.patch",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]",
  "body": {
    "Operations": [
      {
        "op": "replace",
        "path": "name.givenName",
        "value": "Dave"
      }
    ]
  }
}

TSCIM006E

SCIM Patch Failed

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM006E",
  "event": "scim.patch",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "success": false,
  "error": "no such user",
  "integration": "okta",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]",
  "body": {
    "Operations": [
      {
        "op": "replace",
        "path": "name.givenName",
        "value": "Dave"
      }
    ]
  }
}

scim.update

There are multiple events with the scim.update type.

TSCIM002I

SCIM Update Succeeded

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM002I",
  "event": "scim.update",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}

TSCIM002E

SCIM Update Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM002E",
  "event": "scim.update",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "success": false,
  "error": "no such user",
  "integration": "okta",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}