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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_crown_jewel Terraform data-source

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This page lists the supported values of the teleport_crown_jewel data source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

  • spec (Attributes) Spec is the crown jewel spec. (see below for nested schema)
  • version (String) The version of the resource being represented.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) Mandatory field for all resources. Not populated for this resource type.

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • aws_matchers (Attributes List) AWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)
  • query (String) Query is a Access Graph query to match resources.
  • teleport_matchers (Attributes List) TeleportMatchers is a list of teleport matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for spec.aws_matchers

Optional:

  • arns (List of String) ARNs are AWS resources ARN to match.
  • regions (List of String) Regions are AWS regions to query for resources.
  • tags (Attributes List) Tags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)
  • types (List of String) Types are AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "s3", etc

Nested Schema for spec.aws_matchers.tags

Optional:

  • key (String) Key is the key of the tag.
  • values (List of String) Value is the value of the tag.

Nested Schema for spec.teleport_matchers

Optional:

  • kinds (List of String) Kind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds.
  • labels (Attributes List) Labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)
  • names (List of String) Names are the name of resources. When the name is provided, it will match resources with the same name.

Nested Schema for spec.teleport_matchers.labels

Optional:

  • name (String) The name of the label.
  • values (List of String) The values associated with the label.

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.