Reference for the teleport_crown_jewel Terraform data-source
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This page lists the supported values of the
teleport_crown_jewel data source of the
Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) Spec is the crown jewel spec. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) The version of the resource being represented.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Common metadata that all resources share. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) Mandatory field for all resources. Not populated for this resource type.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
aws_matchers(Attributes List) AWSMatchers is a list of AWS matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)
query(String) Query is a Access Graph query to match resources.
teleport_matchers(Attributes List) TeleportMatchers is a list of teleport matchers. DEPRECATED: Use query instead. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.aws_matchers
Optional:
arns(List of String) ARNs are AWS resources ARN to match.
regions(List of String) Regions are AWS regions to query for resources.
tags(Attributes List) Tags are AWS resource Tags to match. labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)
types(List of String) Types are AWS database types to match, "ec2", "rds", "s3", etc
Nested Schema for
spec.aws_matchers.tags
Optional:
key(String) Key is the key of the tag.
values(List of String) Value is the value of the tag.
Nested Schema for
spec.teleport_matchers
Optional:
kinds(List of String) Kind is the kind of the resource: ssh, k8s, db, etc Multiple kinds can be provided to match multiple kinds.
labels(Attributes List) Labels is a set of labels. (see below for nested schema)
names(List of String) Names are the name of resources. When the name is provided, it will match resources with the same name.
Nested Schema for
spec.teleport_matchers.labels
Optional:
name(String) The name of the label.
values(List of String) The values associated with the label.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
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