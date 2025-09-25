Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform data-source

Report an issue with this page

Schema

Required

  • spec (Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)
  • version (String) Version is the resource version.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind. Currently unused for this resource.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

  • script (String) Script represents the contents of a installer shell script

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels