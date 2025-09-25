Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) Spec is the resource spec. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) Version is the resource version.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource subkind. Currently unused for this resource.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
script(String) Script represents the contents of a installer shell script
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels