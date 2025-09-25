Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_version Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
version(String)
Optional
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String)
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
agents(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
tools(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.agents
Optional:
mode(String) autoupdate_mode to use for the rollout
schedule(String) schedule to use for the rollout
start_version(String) start_version is the version to update from.
target_version(String) target_version is the version to update to.
Nested Schema for
spec.tools
Optional:
target_version(String) TargetVersion specifies the semantic version required for tools to establish a connection with the cluster. Client tools after connection to the cluster going to be updated to this version automatically.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
name(String) name is an object name.